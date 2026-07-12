Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Not the worse Joanna's avatar
Not the worse Joanna
8h

My god that poor lady and all these poor families living through this absolutely illegal and monstrous war staged by Israel and the most corrupt people in the USA.

It is truly heartbreaking 😔 I cannot even begin to imagine how she feels to see her baby and not be able to go to him.

If our government’s or other party members and constituents do not believe this is greed driven by handouts from the zionists then they are stupid and have an empty soul.

Sign petitions, fight for justice and stop these ridiculous evil people causing just destruction to human life and our world.

They need to grow the fuck up, so sick of these whining politicians creating racial hatred - when everyone knows they are all as corrupt as hell and do not give a literal flying F@CK about us - only greed and hiding their perverted pasts - EVERYONE knows what you have done - stolen lives, childhoods, ruined futures and killed people to hide your disgusting and hellish behaviour - EVERYONE knows the EPSTEIN FILES hide the truth that these people have been working together in order for our democracy to be taken away and handed to the degenerate and inbred rich.

These groups of people need to be charged and disbanded, these groups that are still working on removing our use and our communities - Dialog, Palantir, ICE, DOGE, are all just Dogs that report to the RICH who think they can do anything they want.

Now is the time to overthrow the absolute beasts of society, we need to stand together as one, whatever the colour of our skin and beliefs - they will all mean nothing if we are not unified in our belief’s to bring these people down and remove their involvement in our politics, forces, AI shit and lives.

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Simba1930's avatar
Simba1930
8h

I don’t have words. I just don’t have words. What a nightmare beyond anyone’s worst imagination. What a true evil state who are simply enjoying committing such horror every moment of their evil existence

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