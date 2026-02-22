Palestine Will Be Free

Lisa Savage
2d

First, they came for the journalists. After that we don't know what happened...

Thankful for you, Palestine Will Be Free, and all those still able and willing to share the truth of Zionist war crimes and human rights violations with the world.

stan squires
2d

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say what is happening in Palestine is happening in Cuba now. During world war 1 Britain had what was called a mandate over Palestine. Then in 1917 Jews from Britain and the rest of Europe were sent to Palestine by the Balfour Agreement. After 1948 the Yankee Gov't took over from Britain and helped the Zionist Terrorists in Palestine with Arms to attack and kill Palestinians. Israel was created as a place for Zionists to attack Palestinians with help from the U.S. Gov't and its western Allies. This continues to this day in Palestine and now the same is happening in Cuba where there is very little Food, Electrical Blackouts every day, People dying because of lack of Medical Supplies and Medical Equipment.Garbage piling up and becoming a danger to Health.

This is because of the U.S. Gov't Blockade against Cuba and US Sanctions against Cuba. Palestine and Cuba got the same Enemy.The Yankee Gov't is helping Genocidal Israel kill Palestinians and at the same time blocking everything from getting to Cuba.The Big Difference now is that Russia is coming to the Aid of Cuba with Boatloads of everything that is needed for the people there.

Russia never came to Palestine with any Aid nor did China.It looks like for Russia and China Solidarity and Aid is for some countries only !

The People around the world are not forgetting about Palestine. Towards the end of March a Flotilla of Boats will set sail for Palestine with Aid and Doctors.

News about Palestine is getting to people around the world because of the Heroic Palestinian Journalists who are been tortured in Israeli Prisons.Like the Cuban People say : There is No Surrender in Cuba or Palestine.

