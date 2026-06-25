Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
7h

Oh by the gods, what horrors did they perform on this man. That he endured a severe brain hemorrhage is not hard to believe. As a stroke survivor, not hemorrhagic, I nonetheless empathize deeply. Moreover, I totally vibe to his lesson that blessings we miss are the small things. I wish I could go for a walk without a cane or pain. And so on.

Bless all like him who have endured to testify. And the gods damn all their inhuman torturers.

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jboegs's avatar
jboegs
7h

I never thought I could hate an entire country - then I learned what Israel is.

Monsters. And my country is it's master. Sickening.

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