The shocking transformation of Mujahid Bani Mufleh.

Mujahid Bani Mufleh, a Palestinian journalist who was detained without charge or trial for months in Israeli rape and torture dungeons, has posted a photograph showing a shocking physical transformation as a result of systematic torture and medical neglect in Israeli captivity.

Bani Mufleh, a father of three from Nablus in the West Bank, had been placed under administrative detention by the Israelis in June 2025 and was released in January this year. According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS), just two days after his release, Bani Mufleh suffered a severe brain haemorrhage due to the inhumane treatment and medical neglect he endured at the hands of the Israelis and was transferred to hospital in critical condition. He underwent a series of surgeries after developing serious medical complications and still faces a long and complex course of treatment to this day.

On Wednesday, Bani Mufleh shared the ordeal he has endured during his detention and subsequent treatment in an Instagram post:

Fourteen months in prison, followed by a long period of treatment, were enough to change me forever. During that time, I learned how to be grateful, and I came to understand the true meaning of hunger: when you wait for a morsel that is not enough, go to sleep with your stomach aching, and wake up with the same feeling. I learned how a loaf of bread can become a dream, and how a sip of cold water can feel like a blessing from heaven. I learned the meaning of humiliation when the details of your daily life are controlled by someone else: when you eat, when you sleep, when you stand, and when you sit. When your right to the simplest things is taken away from you — even your privacy and your dignity. I learned the meaning of pain when your body is exhausted and you can find no relief, and when the night becomes frighteningly long. You toss and turn between physical suffering and the weight of your thoughts, counting the hours as they pass slowly, waiting for dawn as if it were salvation. And during the course of treatment, I learned the meaning of helplessness: when getting out of bed becomes a battle, a single step becomes an achievement, breathing without pain becomes a wish, and peaceful sleep becomes a distant luxury. There, too, I saw people as they truly are: faces that disappeared, and others that remained present despite the distance; friends who proved that it is in moments of trial that the true meanin1g of friendship is revealed. Fourteen months taught me that blessings are not the grand things we once imagined them to be. Rather, they are these small details we used to live with without noticing: To eat until you are full, to drink until your thirst is quenched, to walk on your own, to sleep with peace of mind, to wake up without pain, and to see those you love without barriers, appointments, or permission. Only now have I understood that what we miss most when everything is taken from us ... are not the big things.

Share

The PPS statement said that the treatment of Bani Mufleh “encapsulates the true meaning of Israel’s ‘extermination prison’ system, which has been transformed into a tool of slow and direct killing of prisoners.”

It further added that relevant institutions have documented hundreds of cases of released detainees who left prison in extremely serious physical and psychological condition. Many of these cases, however, have not been disclosed publicly because of the fear, shock, and terror experienced by former detainees and their families, who fear rearrests. A number of released prisoners have also died shortly after their release as a result of the abuse and violations they endured in detention.

The Israelis have systematically targeted Palestinian journalists for extermination and abduction. Since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, they have killed more than 270 Palestinian journalists. Further, the PPS statement said it has recorded more than 245 arrests of journalists since the beginning of the genocide.

In February, a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) published the testimonies of dozens of detained journalists, 58 of whom reported “torture, abuse or other forms of violence.”

Last December, Palestinian journalist Sami al-Saai testified to being subjected to horrific sexual abuse, which included rape with batons and the violent squeezing of his testicles to the point of unbearable pain during his 17 months of incarceration in Israeli dungeons.

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee