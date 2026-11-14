Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
12mEdited

The image you post herein of Walid, obviously prior to his incarceration, shows us a vital young man one can imagine vigorously dribbling up a football pitch. To think of him w/ colitis is just such a letdown, such a complete reversal of health status that it makes me want to line up his captors in a football goal and take free kicks at them -- with explosive-loaded balls.

BOOM!! Ziofilth motherfuckers!!

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Diana's avatar
Diana
38mEdited

My heart breaks for you. Goodness and love must be louder than this hate. Your son will help us make it so.

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