Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
1h

What purpose besides humiliation does forcibly removing a woman's hijab have? The "most moral" army routinely abuses its prisoners. Their morality is not my morality.

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