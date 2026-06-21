Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
10h

Young brains are sponges for languages as toddlers and for progressively more complex information as they age, so deprivation of education is like trying to keep the rains from reaching a river. It's a hollow counterproductive effort. Children will learn regardless.

But to interrupt the flow of those processes is akin to trying to limit Nature, exhibiting not just cruelty, but enormous stupidity. Zionist Israeli monsters are beyond simply heartless war criminals. They have been turned into complete idiots, cretins, drooling fools by their master-race syndrome.

Reply
Share
6 replies
R Shelli's avatar
R Shelli
10h

There's not enough hatred in the world for what USAIsrael deserves.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture