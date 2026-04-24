Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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medi's avatar
medi
2d

Oh my god

The Zionists have committed all the crimes

This injustice must stop

Free Palestine

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2d

Such horrendous actions and blaringly obvious mistreatment of this young man who had so much to look forward to, but whose life was cut short.

I'm so sorry for his family who must now face this unbelievable loss without him.

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