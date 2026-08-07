Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1dEdited

" ISRAEL

Proudly commits a livestreamed genocide

With total immunity

[With] Western funders and enablers fully onboard

Ghastly plans".

☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️

May those of us who read and see all of this with a lens of truth ------hope and pray for miracles.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Thank you PWBF, and may it be so! 💐

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Douglas S White's avatar
Douglas S White
1dEdited

Why is this being allowed to happen? any of it? If this was any other country it would be stopped but it's Israel. The United States of Israel, Capital, Washington, President Netanyahu., served by his loyal trusty slave, Trump. Palestinians being progressively slaughtered' Children used as target practice. Human life treated as excreta funnelled into a festering dump of immense suffering, like nothing ever seen in humanity, even outdoing the hollocaust. Nobody knew that wa happening until too late. The whole world knows what is happening. Most of it want action by the UN .. BUT.. the United States of Israel is the UN and on its own prevents it. Trump and Netanyahu, with more blood and suffering on their hands than the entire population of the planets history of conquests. It shouldn't be happening. It shouldn't be happening.

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