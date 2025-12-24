Palestine Will Be Free

Vin LoPresti
19hEdited

Knee-jerking Westerners will spasm when they hear the word “Hamas” because the bloody propaganda media has spent literally millions of words online or in ink forcing the connection to the other word “terrorist”. Or to Muslim, which connects to 911. All that happy rubbish.

Idiots!! The actual connections are Che Guevara, Nelson Mandela, Frederick Douglass. Name any other fighter against imperialist or racist oppression in history, and you have the right connections. Meanwhile, stick the word terrorist where the sun doesn’t shine. In the current world, it has totally lost any semblance of a meaning.

Tricia Cassel-Gerard
17h

It’s good to hear the voice of the resistance. Since the beginning we’ve had Israel, US and European countries with very little in the way of statements from the resistance.

