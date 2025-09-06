Palestine Will Be Free

Zinenataza
12h

Spot on with this identification of victimhood and superiority constituting the Israeli psyche. It’s a lethal combination and I witnessed it first hand visiting Israeli schools as an inspector for the American school system back in the 90s. When I complained to the team leader that the only literature students were studying in their English classes dealt with the holocaust or Jewish victimhood (The only Shakespeare play on the syllabus was ‘The Merchant of Venice’) I was told “We’re not going there.” So part of the problem is everyone else’s refusal to challenge this appalling, perverse sense of identity. They were busy brainwashing kids in those schools - and those kids are now the screwed up adults who are conscripted to the IDF and walking the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Vin LoPresti
13h

Excellent . Nice technique beginning it with the clip of Sinwar; he really gets the viewer riled up in sympathy with the resistance. Also in portraying Israel as the greatest Collective Narcissistic Personality Disorder (and deeper psychopathy)society ever created.

Ultimately left me a little shaken, even though I thought was familiar with most of it.

