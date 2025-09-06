I have written a documentary with Propaganda & Co., exploring the narcissistic nature of Israeli society in light of the raging genocide Israel has been perpetrating in Gaza for nearly two years. The film counters the avalanche of atrocity propaganda that Israelis flooded the airwaves with in the aftermath of Al-Aqsa Flood operation by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, and addresses the twisted Israeli psyche that compulsively projects its own depravities onto its enemies.

It focuses especially on the Israeli obsession with rape, expanding upon the Israel and rape article I published in July 2024 on this Substack.

Based on the script I co-wrote with Ahmad from Propaganda & Co., here is the film, titled Every Accusation is a Confession (you can watch it on YouTube here):

Please share the film and your feedback.

Share

All my articles and poems (and now videos!) will always be available for free, but this work wouldn’t be possible without your support. Please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee