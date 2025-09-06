Original Documentary: Every Accusation is a Confession
In this video, we explore Israel's atrocity propaganda post-October 7 and the twisted psyche of Israeli society.
I have written a documentary with Propaganda & Co., exploring the narcissistic nature of Israeli society in light of the raging genocide Israel has been perpetrating in Gaza for nearly two years. The film counters the avalanche of atrocity propaganda that Israelis flooded the airwaves with in the aftermath of Al-Aqsa Flood operation by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, and addresses the twisted Israeli psyche that compulsively projects its own depravities onto its enemies.
It focuses especially on the Israeli obsession with rape, expanding upon the Israel and rape article I published in July 2024 on this Substack.
Based on the script I co-wrote with Ahmad from Propaganda & Co., here is the film, titled Every Accusation is a Confession (you can watch it on YouTube here):
Please share the film and your feedback.
Spot on with this identification of victimhood and superiority constituting the Israeli psyche. It’s a lethal combination and I witnessed it first hand visiting Israeli schools as an inspector for the American school system back in the 90s. When I complained to the team leader that the only literature students were studying in their English classes dealt with the holocaust or Jewish victimhood (The only Shakespeare play on the syllabus was ‘The Merchant of Venice’) I was told “We’re not going there.” So part of the problem is everyone else’s refusal to challenge this appalling, perverse sense of identity. They were busy brainwashing kids in those schools - and those kids are now the screwed up adults who are conscripted to the IDF and walking the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Excellent . Nice technique beginning it with the clip of Sinwar; he really gets the viewer riled up in sympathy with the resistance. Also in portraying Israel as the greatest Collective Narcissistic Personality Disorder (and deeper psychopathy)society ever created.
Ultimately left me a little shaken, even though I thought was familiar with most of it.