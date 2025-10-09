Note to readers: I published three articles between October 6 and 8 last year, analysing the causes that led to Al-Aqsa Flood, what exactly happened on that fateful day, and the new world we inhabit in its aftermath. I have updated those articles with new information. This is the final part in that series. The first two are here and here. Thank you.

On October 7, as the Palestinian resistance fighters successfully executed their military campaign on the lands stolen from their ancestors, the Israelis started pounding the besieged Gaza ghetto relentlessly on that very day. Among the first to be brought down were multistorey residential towers, the Interior Ministry building, and the headquarters of the National Islamic Bank.

It turned out to be a short prelude to the havoc the Israelis were going to wreak for the next two years — so far — with weapons supplied by the United States and its vassals.

Palestinian offers

On October 8, 2023 — a day after the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation — Hamas made a clear offer of an all-for-all exchange: the release of all Israeli prisoners of war in Gaza in exchange for emptying Israeli rape-and-torture dungeons of thousands of abducted Palestinians rotting away in them, a significant number of whom were never charged with any crime.

The Times of Israel reported on October 8:

Hamas already has said it seeks the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails — some 4,500 detainees, according to left-wing Israeli rights group B’Tselem — in exchange for the Israeli captives.

The Qataris had also swung into action to facilitate a like-for-like exchange deal as early as October 9, 2023. The exchange offers came straight from the highest authorities in Hamas and its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades.

Then Gaza chief of Hamas and the architect of Al-Aqsa Flood, Yahya Sinwar, said on October 28: “We are ready to immediately conclude a prisoner exchange deal that involves releasing all our prisoners held in your prisons in exchange for freeing all captives held by the resistance.”

A day before Sinwar’s announcement, Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesman Abu Obeida repeated the same message: “The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the [Israeli] prisons of all Palestinian prisoners.” Abu Obeida even expressed willingness to get the deal done in whatever way the Israelis wanted: “If the enemy wants to close this file of detainees in one go, we are ready for it. If it wants to do it step-by-step, we are ready for that too.”

But there were no Israeli takers for such commonsense proposals by the resistance. The Israelis have never been interested in negotiated settlements or transparent deal-making. The history of the Jewish supremacist state provides a litany of examples of their treacherous behaviour. This would be no different. They had their ruse to ethnically cleanse Gaza, and they were going to grab it with both hands.

By the end of October 2023, then Israeli war minister and wanted war criminal Yoav Gallant was telling the families of the prisoners that Hamas’s offers were “psychological games.” “The stories published by Hamas are part of their psychological games,” Gallant told a gathering of prisoners’ families on October 30. “Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us.”

When the families pressured him to take up the Hamas proposal, he dismissed their demand. “If there is no military pressure on Hamas, nothing will progress,” Gallant told the gathering. According to Gallant, the only way to get the prisoners back was to relentlessly bomb the besieged Gaza ghetto, home to 2.3 million Palestinians living in abject misery for nearly two decades.

This typical Israeli lie has been exposed, like so much else, over the past two years. As we have seen, the only way to retrieve prisoners from Gaza has been through agreements with the resistance.

In August this year, an Israeli outlet reported that the Israelis rejected at least seven ceasefire proposals with Hamas over the past two years. The ceasefires would have ultimately led to release of the prisoners, but the Israelis were never interested in getting their citizens back. One member of the Israeli War Cabinet revealed that the release of the captives was never part of the Israeli plans.

Middle East Eye:

Gadi Eisenkot, who served on the War Cabinet, said the government initially made no effort to secure the captives’ release, noting that “in the war’s goals, there is not a single word about the captives and their return.”

Even Matthew Miller — the Dracula lookalike who served as a loyal propagandist for every Israeli narrative from his pedestal as US State Department spokesperson under the uniquely depraved Joe Biden — has admitted that Hamas was ready to release, what he calls, “some hostages,” in October 2023, as reported by Middle East Eye:

“We have been trying to get through to the government of Israel to tell them that,” Miller said, but added that Washington could not “get anyone in there to take us seriously,” referring to the Israeli leadership.

Atrocity propaganda

After being handed a comprehensive beating and humiliation with the military defeat of October 7 by a well-trained group of wily fighters, armed largely with weapons made inside the besieged enclave, the myth of Israeli invincibility was stripped away forever. Humiliating defeat by a bunch of orphaned children of exiles, who were driven away from their ancestral lands decades ago, was too bloody a gut punch for the Israelis to take.

Short of a narrative that would compel the world to back them in the medieval barbarism they were about to unleash on Palestinians, the Israelis — masters of propaganda — set out to invent the most egregious lies. The exemplary discipline of the Palestinian fighters on the day of the Flood meant that Israelis had no footage to broadcast to the world that could paint the Palestinians in a bad light. So they set out to make the most fantastical stories of atrocity propaganda they could conjure — not just to turn the global opinion in their favour, but to weaponise it.

Israelis told the world that the Palestinian fighters on October 7 beheaded babies, hung babies on clothesline, baked them in ovens, raped women, cut their breasts off, and played catch with severed organs — among a mass of lies that only a Zionist mind could conjure.

The Zionists deployed the best propagandists money could buy. “Two prominent pro-Israel lobby groups [UJA-Federation and Jewish Community Relations Council] are holding private briefings in New York City to coach elected officials and well-known figures on how to influence public opinion in favour of the Israeli military’s rampage in Gaza,” The Grayzone revealed in March 2024.

They were presented with slides prepared by pollster and pundit Frank Luntz. The slides advised American politicians that “they must deploy incendiary language painting Hamas as a ‘brutal and savage…organisation of hate’ which has ‘raped women,’ while insisting Israel is engaged in ‘a war for humanity.’”

Probably finding it difficult to justify the beheaded and baked babies lies without any beheaded or baked bodies to present as evidence, a focus group run by Luntz showed that raped women stories were more persuasive:

In one focus group, Luntz asked participants to state which alleged act by Hamas on October 7 “bothers you more.” After being presented with a laundry list of alleged atrocities, a majority declared that they were most upset by the claim that Hamas “raped civilians” – 19 percent more than those who expressed outrage that Hamas supposedly “exterminated civilians.”

Two years later, not one rape victim has been named by the Israelis or their propagandists. However, it continues to be one of their favourite talking points, about which Zionist propagandist Sheryl Sandberg has even made a risible film.

Most of the Israelis who first propagated these lies have since been exposed as serial liars and unrepentant frauds.

Rami Davidian, who projected himself as a real-life Rambo in the Sandberg atrocity propaganda fairytale and supposedly witnessed the rape of Israeli women at the Nova music festival, has since been exposed as a charlatan by the Israeli press.

Cochav Elkayam-Levy, who presented herself as the chair of the non-existent Israel’s Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children and became subject of multiple media profiles — even being invited to the White House — has also been exposed as a liar. She was at the forefront of Hamas rape fairytales.

Yossi Landau — the chief of Israeli disaster-response group ZAKA — was behind most of the atrocity propaganda centred around Israeli children and even cried crocodile tears multiple times on camera during press conferences while narrating atrocity tales pulled out of thin air; he exposed himself as an egregious liar in an Al Jazeera interview. Unsurprisingly, he wanted anyone who questioned the figments of his imagination to be shot dead.

In any civilised society such fraudsters would be shunned from the public sphere; however, Israeli society is anything but civilsed.

However, none of this has stopped Israelis and the European and North American leaders from spouting Israeli lies at the service of their genocide of the Palestinians. Joe Biden claimed from a White House podium that he had personally seen “confirmed photos” of beheaded babies.

Ardent Zionist Antony Blinken — Biden’s Secretary of State — shamelessly narrated one of Landau’s fictional tales that Larry Ellison’s Paramount Pictures could even make a horror blockbuster about:

Family of four: a young boy and girl — six and eight years old — and their parents around the breakfast table. The father’s eye gouged out in front of his kids; mother’s breasts cut off; the girl’s foot amputated, the boy’s fingers cut off before they were executed; and then their executioners sat down and had a meal.

Across the Atlantic, Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, David Lammy, David Cameron have all repeated these lies non-stop. The leaderships of Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the European Union have all been complicit in mainstreaming these fictional narratives to dehumanise Palestinians and pave the way for their live-streamed mass slaughter.

Despite deploying the very best narrative weavers in the world, none of the atrocity propaganda porn stood up to the slightest scrutiny. But such is the control exerted by Zionist interests in the entertainment industry, news media, academia, fraudulent philanthropy, Big Tech, and Western politics, et al., that even their most obvious and risible lies have enough legs to cover a fair distance and become mainstream before they get debunked.

The years of insidious social engineering that have entrenched in our minds the superiority and infallibility of certain global institutions and personalities mean that even the best debunking doesn’t reach a wide enough audience, and even when it does, it is not potent enough to change preconceived notions.

As a result, to this day there are human drones who still parrot Zionist propaganda about beheaded babies and mass rapes despite zero evidence. The Jewish supremacist state — as it planned all along — milked this propaganda narrative to label Palestinians as “human animals” and “Amaleks” who deserved only the worst. This invidious characterisation — which, to be sure, only the political class in the West and genocidal Israelis buy into — has enabled the Jewish supremacists to do as they please in Gaza.

The Gaza Holocaust

With the narrative established that the only way to deal with the “Amalek” and “human animals” was through their complete extermination, the Israelis set out to complete their unholy mission.

Over the past two years, a deeply horrified world has seen every form of monstrosity unleashed on the minds and bodies of over 2.3 million defenceless people (over half of whom are children), who were confined in a mere 365 square kilometres of besieged land, with no prospect of ever leaving it if they so wished. The amount of food, water, and electricity they received was decided by their occupiers. After two decades of enduring a crushing siege, they were marked out for total annihilation.

There is no form of barbarism from which the Israelis have spared the inhabitants of the enclave in the past two years. Nearly all of the physical structures in Gaza have been destroyed; every single hospital has been devastated (the few left standing are barely providing basic care); the educational infrastructure has been wiped out: no university, school, or library is left standing. While the UN had already declared the enclave “unliveable” in 2018, the Israelis have made its devastation complete.

Israel made it clear from the first days that it was embarking on a genocidal campaign that would reduce Gaza to a tent city, where there would be no buildings.

Israelis proudly proclaimed that they were stopping food, water, and electricity from entering the enclave — and the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who also happens to be a human rights lawyer, said Israel had the right to do so.

Netanyahu said that he was on a campaign of annihilating the Palestinian “Amalek.”

In its International Court of Justice (ICJ) application alleging the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, South Africa devoted a section titled Expressions of Genocidal Intent against the Palestinian People by Israeli State Officials and Others. The section ran to eight pages (pp. 59 to 67) and collected statements from nearly every Israeli cabinet minister.

The genocidal intent was not just stated; it was publicly broadcast.

With the deadliest munitions supplied by their allies in North America and Europe, the Israelis have dropped over 200,000 tonnes of bombs on the civilians of Gaza over the past 730 days. That is roughly 13 times the force of the Hiroshima bomb. Gaza is about a third the size of Hiroshima and has about 6.5 times the population of the Japanese city in 1945. In other words, Israelis have dropped 13 times more munitions on 6.5 times more people concentrated on just a third of Hiroshima’s landmass.

Israelis are proud of their barbarism. War minister Israel Katz’s Twitter timeline is full of Gaza’s high-rises being felled by Israeli bombs, with celebratory captions. A vast majority of Israelis celebrate the bombings and annihilation and want their military to “complete the job” — the only point their genocidal population diverges on is whether to get the prisoners first or let them perish with the Palestinians.

Other than dropping bombs non-stop, the Israeli ground troops have committed crimes that most of humanity cannot even conceive. They have fired tank shells into apartments full of residents. They have dropped drone bombs inside hospitals. They have sniped doctors, nurses, and patients inside hospitals. They left a paediatric ICU full of premature babies to rot on hospital beds after driving out their attendants.

They bombed a gathering of hungry civilians as they gathered to receive flour from an aid truck. Those who survived were either gunned down, shelled, or run over by tanks. They bombed a mosque full of worshippers during morning prayer with such a devastating explosive that body parts were distributed to family members by weight in plastic bags. They bombed an apartment with newborn twins when their father was out to get their birth certificates. He came home to find his children and wife dead. They have stripped men and boys naked, corralled them into torture camps, and routinely raped them. They have dumped bodies in mass graves dug inside hospital courtyards. They have stolen money from civilian homes, blown up those homes for fun, and frolicked around in the lingerie of dead and displaced Palestinian women.

Their full-spectrum blockade led to famine that killed more than 400 civilians, about half of them children. They have devised a new mode of “aid distribution” which acts as a ploy to get young, healthy men to designated areas where they could be randomly shot in the name of aid distribution. Thousands have been killed while seeking food for their starving families at these so-called Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) distribution sites, which, apart from the Israeli Jewish supremacists, are being managed by Islamophobic American mercenaries with an unquenchable thirst for Muslim blood.

The Israelis have devised more sadistic methods of killing. They have driven bomb-laden robots into hospitals to detonate them. They have rigged tanks with thousands of pounds of explosives to destroy entire neighbourhoods in one strike. In a bid to lure men out of their tents, they have deployed drones that mimic the sounds of crying babies. When concerned Palestinians have emerged to assist the “crying babies,” they have been either gunned down or bombed by drones.

Israelis have a history of using technology to commit crimes. During the Nakba, they used vans with loudspeakers to scare the Palestinians into leaving their homes. The drones mimicking babies is an inevitable iteration. But that is not all. They have deployed AI to select targets without human intervention, destroying entire residential complexes with all their inhabitants inside. They have dropped novel bombs that have reduced bodies to husk, leaving no trace of bones.

Source: Gaza Health Ministry

Gaza’s Health Ministry, which counts only the bodies that reach hospitals, places the current death toll at just over 67,000 — more than 20,000 of whom are children. However, credible estimates from multiple sources suggest that Israel’s unabashed campaign of barbarism has potentially butchered hundreds of thousands of civilians; some estimates put the death toll at over one million. As far back as July 2024, a Lancet study estimated at least 186,000 direct and indirect deaths as a result of the Israeli campaign of annihilation.

“Hospitals have turned into concrete structures due to direct and indirect military strikes, completely emptied of diagnostic and therapeutic care components,” the Health Ministry in Gaza said Monday.

It revealed the toll on the medical professionals in the enclave:

25 out of 38 hospitals are out of service, and 1,701 medical staff have been martyred by the occupation forces. The occupation destroyed 103 primary healthcare centers out of 157, while 54 centers are operating partially. 55 percent of medicines and 66 percent of medical consumables are out of stock.

Source: Gaza Health Ministry

In a statement last month, Hamas put the number of martyred students and educators in Gaza and the West Bank at 19,000 and 1,000 respectively. It stated that 90 percent of schools and universities have been destroyed.

About 94 percent of farmland has been ruined, while Gaza’s fisheries lie obliterated.

Nearly 300 journalists have been killed by the Israelis. In many cases, the Jewish supremacists tracked and killed the witnesses of their egregious crimes against the Palestinian people.

Hossam Shabat was killed when his car was bombed. Ismail al-Ghoul was also killed by a direct strike on his car — his head melted onto his press vest due to the impact of the missile. Anas al-Sharif was martyred with five colleagues when their press tent was directly targeted inside a hospital. Hassan Aslih survived the first attack, but he could not escape the second time, when the Jewish supremacists bombed his hospital room while he was recovering. Mariam Abu Daqqa was killed with four of her colleagues when the Israelis bombed yet another hospital. Samer Abudaqa was left bleeding to death as the Israelis prevented ambulances from reaching him after they bombed a school where he had been filming.

All aspects of civil society in Gaza have been completely annihilated over the past two years of the live-streamed Gaza Holocaust. Gaza was already unfit for human habitation before October 7; it is now smouldering rubble.

Multinational terrorism

Gaza is not the only territory reeling under relentless Israeli bombing. The multinational terrorists of the genocidal Jewish supremacist Israeli state have laid waste to southern Lebanon. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, then chief of Hezbollah, started a support front for Gaza on October 8, 2023. After initial skirmishes confined to the northern borders of occupied Palestine, the Israelis started a mass extermination campaign across Lebanon.

Jewish supremacists, who introduced terrorism to the Middle East, carried out one of the most brazen acts of terrorism in Lebanon on September 18–19. They detonated rigged pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives, killing dozens and injuring thousands. Two children were among those murdered.

Instead of facing consequences for such a ghastly terror attack that potentially put thousands at risk, white leadership and mainstream media hailed the Israelis as some kind of geniuses, thereby certifying as kosher the weaponisation of everyday tech devices into instruments of terrorism.

The Israelis then proceeded to eliminate the entire top brass of Hezbollah, including Nasrallah and his designated successor Hashem Safieddine, with relentless terror bombings.

They have gone on to kill more than 4,000 Lebanese, mostly civilians, including more than 200 children, something of an Israeli specialty. Although Hezbollah’s presence is confined to southern Lebanon, the Israelis have bombed the length and breadth of the country on the pretext of targeting Hezbollah fighters. Despite a ceasefire going into effect last November, the Israelis have violated the agreement more than 4,500 times and killed hundreds more. Drone strikes on cars and motorbikes that kill Lebanese are almost a daily occurrence.

Israelis are still occupying five strategic points inside Lebanese borders and have no intention of leaving. Moreover, they want the United States to push Lebanese leaders towards the disarmament of Hezbollah so they can eat up swathes of new territory, which Jewish media is already claiming as their own — as they race at breakneck speed towards realising the fictitious Greater Israel.

Towards that end, the Israelis have installed a CIA-Mossad asset, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Damascus and are gradually taking vast swathes of Syrian territory while pushing the Syrian military inwards. The Israelis have been bombing Syria at will since 2011. They had substantially degraded Syria under Bashar al-Assad — despite the supposed help from the Russians, who never once got in the way of an Israeli bombing raid — and have now nearly completed the task, as their man rules over the rump of a Syrian state from his Damascus palace.

Yemen has been in the Israeli crosshairs for being the only state to abide by the Genocide Convention and for attempting to stop the Holocaust in Gaza. After the US and the UK ceased bombing the Arab world’s poorest country on their behalf, the Israelis have bombed Yemen several times, killing dozens. In one strike on Sana’a in August, they wiped out nearly the entire Yemeni cabinet, including the prime minister.

More egregiously, they launched an illegal war on Iran on June 13. Started on the pretext of severing Iran’s nuclear facilities — which Iranians have a right to — it was obvious from the beginning that they wanted to topple the Iranian leadership, having failed to do so after years of fomenting internal strife. In strikes that typically made no distinction between civilian and military targets, the Jewish supremacists killed over 1,000 Iranians, including around 140 women and children. More than 5,500 were wounded.

The illegal 12-day war was fully backed by the US and Europe. While the US directly joined the assault on Iran with the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites, the German chancellor lauded the Israelis for their war crimes. “This is the dirty work that Israel is doing for all of us,” Friedrich Merz sneered.

But perhaps the most stunning Israeli bombing campaign so far occurred on September 9. While Hamas officials gathered to consider what proved to be a ruse disguised as an American proposal, Israeli terrorists carried out a strike in Doha to eliminate them. Qatar is an obedient US vassal that proudly wears the major non-NATO ally (MNNA) designation on its lapel, yet it did not prevent the Israelis from targeting it when it suited them.

Taking their multinational terrorism to international waters, the Israelis have attacked flotillas in Maltese and Tunisian waters with the aim of dissuading international activists from attempting to help the Palestinians in Gaza.

Apart from the Palestinian Territories, the Israelis have attacked seven other sovereign states and have faced no consequences for their multinational terrorism.

It would come as no surprise — and bring no censure — if their criminality extends to more territories in the coming weeks and months. The boundaries of Greater Israel also run through Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait after all.

A car drone bombed by Israel in Lebanon. This happens every day.

International law?

As Israel continues to commit one crime after another without facing any consequences, it begs the question: what will stop it? International law has been appealed to and engaged, but it has proven to be toothless. The South Africa case at the ICJ merely brought out a verdict of a “plausible” case of genocide in January 2024. The provisional measures it ordered Israel to take to prevent acts that could constitute genocide were immediately binned by the Jewish supremacist state as it ratcheted up its barbarism and expanded the area of its savagery.

This April, the ICJ extended the deadline for Israel to submit its written defence in the genocide case brought by South Africa until January 12, 2026. It smacks of bad faith, if not complicity, when the Palestinians in Gaza are being annihilated by the hundreds every single day. The ICJ effectively gave Israel sufficient time to “finish the job.”

The November 2024 arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), have similarly been ignored by the signatories of the Rome Statute. European and North American states, barring a few exceptions, have treated the warrants as if they do not exist. Netanyahu and Gallant roam free.

In a complete inversion of even a semblance of justice, the United States has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on ICC judges and officials for daring to try Israeli (and American) officials for war crimes. Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, has taken a leave of absence after the US began investigating him for sexual misconduct.

Khan’s predecessor in his role at the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, was harassed by Israel into dropping war crimes investigations against it. “The former head of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, allegedly threatened a chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in a series of secret meetings in which he tried to pressure her into abandoning a war crimes investigation,” The Guardian reported in May 2024. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that Khan has been set up by the Israelis for daring to issue arrest warrants against their leadership. This is exactly how they operate.

The Netanyahu clown show is an annual fixture at the UN.

Furthermore, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has voted on multiple resolutions concerning a ceasefire in Gaza. The most significant of these is Resolution 2728, adopted on March 25, 2024, which had several provisions, including a ceasefire. Surprisingly, the United States, as it had done with all such resolutions until then, did not veto it. The resolution passed with 14 votes in favour and the United States’ abstention. However, despite its passage, the Israelis have continued their genocidal campaign non-stop. Netanyahu has freely lectured the world about Jewish morality from the United Nations General Assembly.

Every international body that could theoretically stop the carnage in Gaza has been thoroughly trampled upon by the Israelis. International law might as well be the Loch Ness Monster.

Criminalisation of activism

As most Western governments have gone all in on perpetuating and facilitating the Gaza genocide, doing absolutely nothing to bring it to an end, the onus has fallen on ordinary civilians to push them into action. Citizens worldwide have taken to the streets in protest of the carnage in Gaza and demanded their governments do their bit to stop it.

The last two years have not only incinerated the myth of international law, but they have also shown that peaceful civil action does not move the needle at all. Nevertheless, the bad press generated by the sight of people waving the Palestinian flag and carrying handmade anti-genocide signs has still been too much for their genocidal governments to tolerate. Many Western states have taken harsh measures against protests, some going so far as to criminalise them.

The United States sent in jackbooted thugs to beat up campus protesters and detain them. After Mike Johnson went to Columbia and made veiled threats against the students on campus in April 2024, the repression only increased. Many students have had their visas cancelled, and some have had to endure detention in notorious American prisons. This served as another window into the hollowness of the American promise of free speech.

The United Kingdom went a step further and declared the activist group Palestine Action a terrorist organisation. Palestine Action is the only group in the West that takes direct action, throwing literal sand (and paint) in the gears of genocidal machinery, thereby inflicting actual loss on the genocide profiteers. The group’s criminalisation means even protesters holding signs with Palestine Action have been deemed supporters of terrorism, leading to ridiculous scenes of harmless elderly anti-genocide protesters being led away by the police.

The next step in activism was attempts by civilian ships to break the siege of Gaza. A May 2025 attempt by the ship Conscience was attacked in Maltese waters by the Israelis and never got anywhere near Gaza. Madleen, with Greta Thunberg and Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan along with ten others on board, was eventually intercepted and seized by the Israelis in international waters, and its crew members detained in Israeli torture dungeons. They were eventually deported.

The much larger Global Sumud Flotilla, with nearly 50 boats in tow, met the same fate. All the boats were seized in early October and activists detained in Israeli rape-and-torture dungeons in a brazen case of international piracy and kidnapping of individuals from 44 sovereign states.

Thunberg was a liberal icon for much of her young life, but the moment her activism extended to Palestine, she became persona non grata. Israelis have even smeared her with their favourite antisemitism shtick, while the Israeli foreign ministry tweeted that the flotilla was organised by Hamas!

Yet, the Israelis have faced no consequences for their criminal behaviour despite citizens from about 20 percent of the world’s states being kidnapped and tortured in their dungeons. Many of them have recounted horrible abuse at the hands of the Israelis. Dozens of activists remain in detention.

Ben-Gvir, the Israeli National Security Minister, boasted about giving the activists the terrorist treatment. “As I promised, those flotilla members, supporters of terrorism, are here in a security prison,” he bragged on camera.

Other than international law, peaceful protests and direct action have also failed to yield any meaningful results against a rogue state that continues committing brazen crimes.

Israeli society exposed

Ben-Gvir speaks only in Hebrew and makes sure to record his clowning on camera. He is playing to an audience that he knows appreciates and loves his antics against the goyim cattle. Israeli society, of which Ben-Gvir is a natural and proud product, has revealed itself in all its nastiness to the wider world.

It is a society that demands and celebrates the rape of its enemies. Islam al-Sarsawi, 42, from the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood in north Gaza, was raped to death in Sde Teiman. His rape was captured on camera, and when the rapists were taken to a police station for questioning, huge protests erupted in support of them, with protesters demanding the accused be released. Israeli police ultimately released themwithout filing charges. The pro-rape protesters also went scot-free.

Following al-Sarsawi’s rape, torture, and death, multiple demonstrations took place in Israel advocating for the Israelis’ “right to rape” Palestinians. Hanoch Milwidsky, a parliamentarian from Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, went on to defend rape as a torture tool when dealing with Palestinians, while journalist Yehuda Schlesinger openly lamented on Israeli TV that raping Palestinians was not an official government policy.

One of the rapists, Meir Ben-Shitrit, went on to become a minor celebrity in the Israeli media, featuring in TV shows. Meir Mazuz, a leading Israeli rabbi, blessed the soldiers who gang-raped al-Sarsawi, telling the rapists: “You beat the enemy, so what? It’s all good… Don’t we have the right to do it?… In any other country, they’d get medals… Don’t fear the goyim.” The Israelis’ demands in the ubiquitous “right to rape” protests on the streets were reflected in surveys. A staggering 65 percent of Israeli Jews supported gang-raping Palestinians.

It is a society that takes its youngest members and most impressionable minds to destroy aid meant for the starving children of Gaza. Israelis have made observation decks mere kilometres away from the Gaza fence so that those not participating directly in the slaughter of Palestinians can watch them being killed from as close as possible. Israeli society is so civilised that it organises school field trips for its children to enjoy the spectacle of Palestinian children and their parents going up in flames.

Israelis also take their children on boat rides across the Mediterranean so they can see incendiary bombs drop on the flimsy tents of Gaza’s children from up close.

Poll after poll, Israeli Jews have shown an insatiable appetite for genocide. In early August, when the famine was at its peak in Gaza due to the full-spectrum blockade imposed by Israel and horrific images of deaths due to starvation flooded social media, 79 percent of Israeli Jews said they were not “troubled by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

This lust for barbarism among Jewish Israeli civilians is nothing new. During previous rounds of Israeli bombing raids on Gaza, even the Western press has reported on the Israeli fondness for genocide voyeurism.

A Guardian headline from 2014.

It is a society in which podcasters openly talk about annihilating over two million people at the press of a button. “If you gave me a button to just erase Gaza, every single living being would no longer be living tomorrow, I’d press it in a second,” bragged Eytan Weinstein, one of the two hosts of the appropriately named Two Nice Jewish Boys podcast, while the other host, Naor Meningher, giggled at the prospect of instant ethnic cleansing.

It is not some fringe podcast with no listeners or viewers. Two Nice Jewish Boys happens to be Israel’s longest-running English podcast. Such discourse is kosher in Israeli society.

As the Israelis have bared their teeth over these past two years — hidden until now under the carefully crafted façade of an enlightened society of geniuses with the highest IQs in the world, a hi-tech startup nation with the most innovative products, and a peace-loving, democratic state that wants nothing but to live in peace and prosperity with its murderous neighbours — the world has come to see them for who they have always been: a murderous horde that revels in bloodshed and betrays no regard for the rules of warfare, diplomacy, or basic human decency.

Palestinians have borne the brunt of Zionist excesses for over a century, but the world barely paid any attention to their suffering. However, now that the Israelis have completely stripped themselves naked with their insatiable lust for medieval savagery the world has woken up to the reality of over-a-century-long Palestinian suffering.

Information repression

Now that the cat is out of the bag, and not just the Israeli regime but Israeli society has been exposed as dripping with genocidal lust, Zionists across the globe are desperately trying to push the cat back in. While Zionist-controlled media such as the mainstream press, Google, and Meta with their suite of products have always toed the Israeli line, those that got away are being quickly reined in.

Relatively free, Twitter played a huge role in highlighting anti-genocide and indigenous Palestinian narratives in the immediate aftermath of October 7. Relatively unknown creators quickly gained traction merely on the basis of their powerful works, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers and impressions on their pro-Palestine posts. Alarmed by the platform’s impact in busting their fake narratives, the Israelis invited Elon Musk to Tel Aviv in November 2023 to give him a lesson in Jewish suffering, while they committed a Holocaust barely a few kilometres away. Musk obliged, donned a kippah, and took pictures with theatre props at one of the kibbutzim attacked by the resistance on October 7. A couple of months later, fervent Zionist and genocide connoisseur Ben Shapiro gave him a private tour of Auschwitz. With that, Musk’s crash course in Jewish suffering was complete. He came back a changed man.

While Twitter still remains relatively open compared to platforms owned by outright Zionists like Zuckerberg, Brin, and Page, content suppression on Twitter has dramatically increased.

TikTok played an even bigger role in mainstreaming the Palestinian perspective among the younger generations. Unknown creators became TikTok celebrities on the back of their pro-Palestine activism. So it too had to be brought under the Zionist wing. Larry Ellison led a consortium to acquire the US business of the Chinese platform, and users are already noticing censorship at play on the app. Ellison, who holds the distinction of being the largest private donor to the Israeli occupation forces, is unlikely to allow any criticism of his beloved genocidal colony on a platform he owns.

Even Netanyahu recently admitted to a group of well-paid — to the tune of $7,000 per post — pro-Israel influencers that TikTok is the most important acquisition in the works, while Musk still needs to be brought in line, as his platform is very important for propaganda dissemination purposes.

Furthermore, Larry Ellison’s son, David, has acquired CBS and installed the Zionist toady Bari Weiss to lead its editorial team. Whatever small pockets of anti-genocide and anti-Zionism existed are being quickly swept away, as Zionists grow rattled by revelations of their bloodcurdling depravity and lust for barbarism.

In these desperate attempts to suppress information, Zionists are badly exposing themselves. The claim that pro-Jewish interests exercise disproportionate control of the media was promptly dismissed as a trope earlier, but it is hard to dismiss it now that the Prime Minister of the Jewish state is gleefully talking about the importance of controlling the media, and his most fervent American supporters are doing exactly that.

Where are we now?

Two years of non-stop savagery streamed live to our screens have fundamentally changed us. We have witnessed the complete capture of all state apparatuses by the powers that be, all of whom happen to be fervently in favour of the Jewish supremacists wreaking havoc directly in the Middle East and indirectly across the rest of the world, leaving the general public with few avenues for dissent. All forms of protest have been labelled undesirable. Direct action is out of the question. You are not even allowed to deliver food parcels to a people subjected to engineered starvation. International institutions have been exposed as mere rubber stamps for the globe-spanning genocidal empire directed from Tel Aviv.

With the genocide in Gaza raging unabated and the ruthless repression of anti-genocide protesters worldwide, the Zionists have revealed the full extent of their grip on power — a grip that crushes not only Palestinian lives but throttles civil liberties worldwide and muffles the voices that dare to resist.

Yet history teaches us that no empire built on terror and silence can endure forever. Sinwar’s Flood has made the collapse of this tyrannical regime imminent. The world now stands at a crossroads: to continue acquiescing in complicity or to rise and reclaim justice, humanity, and truth from the shadows of oppression. The choice is ours — to be mere witnesses and eventually victims or to be agents of change.

Noah’s Flood wiped everything away, and the righteous survivors rebuilt the world anew. Sinwar’s Flood may not be as potent, but it has certainly drawn a sharp line between those who possess humanity and those who do not. It is time to choose which side we stand on and to rebuild — but before rebuilding structures, let us build the very values that hold us together, make us human.

