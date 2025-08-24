Palestine Will Be Free

Jodi Yaccino
2h
Jodi Yaccino's avatar
Jodi Yaccino
2h

Hamas has more honor than all of Israel. FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸

X K
2h
X K
2h

"On August 16, Israel’s Channel 12 leaked remarks by the Israeli army’s former head of military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, in which he called for 'a Nakba from time to time' against the Palestinians, and added that '50,000 dead in Gaza is necessary and required for future generations.'”

In other words, no change here from the Dec. 2008 - August 2014 Operations Cast Lead, Pillar of Defense, and Protective Edge under the "mowing the lawn" strategy to instill fear in the Gazans, to keep them in line, except ramped up now. Killing, the mono-thematic modus operandi of the Israelis/Zionists.

