Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
Oct 6

Zionism is Racism.

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Janice Reinersman's avatar
Janice Reinersman
Oct 6

No shame, indeed. Israel is a hate state populated by savages. And they call Palestinians animals?

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