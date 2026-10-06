An active marketplace in Gaza City before the Israeli genocide. Photo: OCHA.

Note to readers: For the last two years, I have published three articles between October 6 and 8, analysing the causes that led to Al-Aqsa Flood, what exactly happened on October 7, and how the world has changed in its aftermath. This is a slightly updated version of the first part of that story from last year. You can read second and third parts here and here. Thank you.

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In 2003 — four years before Israel imposed its crippling blockade on Gaza — Baruch Kimmerling, a sociologist at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, described the enclave as “the largest concentration camp ever to exist.” In 2004 — three years before the blockade — Israel’s National Security Director Giora Eiland categorised Gaza as a “huge concentration camp.” As Jews, one might assume they would know a thing or two about concentration camps, given the central place these have come to occupy in modern Jewish identity, including among Jews with no personal connection to Germany.

Arnon Sofer, a demographer at the University of Haifa, is described as the architect behind the isolation of Gaza. In 2004, he advised the government of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to seal Gaza off completely and kill anyone who attempted to break out of the concentration camp.

This is how Sofer described his evil scheme in a Jerusalem Post interview:

“When 2.5 million people live in a closed-off Gaza, it’s going to be a human catastrophe. Those people will become even bigger animals than they are today, with the aid of an insane fundamentalist Islam. The pressure at the border will be awful. It’s going to be a terrible war. So, if we want to remain alive, we will have to kill and kill and kill. All day, every day.” (Emphasis mine.)

Those were Israelis accurately describing the reality on the ground in Gaza before its illegal blockade and siege by the Jewish supremacist state began in 2007 and which remain in place to this day. The last three years have seen a live-streamed display of extreme savagery as part of an extermination campaign, targeting everything from human beings and animals to physical structures on a scale never witnessed before.

The illegal blockade begins

As it began its inhumane and illegal blockade, Israel withdrew its settlements from the tiny strip of land, which, at its longest stretch, does not exceed the total distance of a marathon by much and, at its widest, is barely 7.5 miles. On October 7, 2023, this besieged territory was home to 2.3 million Palestinians, over half of them children.

In 2016, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories condemned Israel’s blockade as illegal, stating: “As a form of collective punishment imposed upon an entire population, the blockade is contrary to international law.”

The punishing Israeli blockade meant that no resident of Gaza — unless they had the Israeli government’s permission (which was nearly impossible to obtain) — could leave Gaza, no matter how urgent their need.

If you were a cancer patient in need of critical healthcare, you required Israel’s permission to leave. If you were a scholar selected at a top university in the US or Europe or another Arab state, you required Israel’s permission to leave. If you simply wanted to travel to see the Pyramids in Egypt — which are just across the border from Gaza — you needed Israel’s permission to leave. If you wanted to go fishing in the waters off your own shore, you could not go far without being fired upon and potentially killed by the Israelis patrolling the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel also controlled not only who, but also what, was allowed to enter or exit Gaza. It decided whether, and in what amounts, food, medicines, school supplies, toys, milk, and even chocolates could enter the besieged enclave.

In short, Israel exercised extensive control over Gaza, effectively occupying the territory despite its physical absence from it (apart from its informants).

Gaza becomes unliveable

The blockade made Gaza unliveable. As early as 2012, a UN report concluded that “to ensure that Gaza in 2020 would be ‘a liveable place,’” herculean efforts were required.

Those efforts were never made. As a result, two years ahead of the UN’s projected timeline, Gaza was already classified as “unliveable.” In 2018, the UN Special Rapporteur said that “with an economy in free fall, 70 percent youth unemployment, widely contaminated drinking water and a collapsed healthcare system, Gaza has become ‘unliveable.’”

The aftermath of an Israeli “mowing the grass” operation.

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‘Mowing the grass’

But Israel was not content with just the blockade and throttling all hope of a decent life and sustenance for the 2.3 million inhabitants of Gaza.

To make matters worse, the Jewish state regularly bombarded the besieged enclave with lethal munitions, in line with its policy of “mowing the grass.” Those frequent bombing raids killed dozens and levelled homes that families had built after years of struggle.

It did not care that, as Norman Finkelstein once described, every blade of grass that it mowed in Gaza was a child, a mother, a father.

Once it had destroyed homes, hospitals, and schools in its indiscriminate bombing campaigns, Israel, for the most part, did not allow them to be rebuilt. In any case, the strict blockade on essential building materials made it nearly impossible to restore the damaged infrastructure.

Often, before the destroyed infrastructure could be rebuilt, another round of bombing would begin, destroying even more houses, more schools, and other infrastructure. It was a perpetual cycle of destruction and humiliation, with no end in sight.

Between 2007, when Israel’s blockade of Gaza began, and October 7, 2023, numerous reports produced by humanitarian agencies and statements by relief workers and officials on the ground in Gaza described conditions inside the enclave as unfit for human habitation.

Palestinian protesters at Gaza’s border with Israel during the Great March of Return.

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The Great March of Return

In another attempt to gain concessions from the Israelis, Palestinians in Gaza launched the Great March of Return in 2018.

It was a series of peaceful protests during which thousands of Palestinians marched every Friday to the hi-tech, militarised, and heavily surveilled fence that separated Gaza from Israel to protest their living conditions and demand the internationally recognised right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes, stolen by Jews in 1948 in what is now Israel. (Nearly four out of five residents of Gaza are refugees from historic Palestine. They were forced out of their homes in 1948 by Jewish terrorists during the Nakba, or the Catastrophe.)

Also read: How the Zionists brought terrorism to the Middle East

Despite the peaceful nature of these protests, which lasted nearly two years, from March 2018 to December 2019, Israeli snipers killed 223 Palestinians and injured more than 8,000 others.

Stunningly, Israeli soldiers, renowned for their barbarism and sadism, played a sick game of “kneecapping” the Palestinian protesters. “Kneecapping” is a term used by the Israeli military to describe firing directly at the knees of Palestinians to permanently disable them.

One Israeli soldier boasted about his personal tally of 52 kneecaps over the course of the protests. Another bragged about the occupation forces kneecapping 42 Palestinians in a single day.

In other words, the Jewish supremacists in Israel were shooting peaceful Palestinian protesters, who were armed with nothing more than catapults, for fun, crippling them for life, and killing them by the hundreds.

Also read: Israel: A children’s story

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Oslo Frauds: A brief history

Palestinians did not need to suffer like that. Along with the West Bank, Gaza was supposed to be part of a future state of Palestine. This was the promise of the Oslo Accords — a pair of agreements signed by the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Israel between 1993 and 1995. The Accords were meant to lead to peace in the occupied Palestinian territories and ultimately to the formation of a Palestinian state within five years.

However, the Accords had typical Israeli fraud built into them. The terms were so lopsided in favour of the Israelis that Palestinian-American intellectual Edward Said described them “as an instrument of Palestinian surrender, a Palestinian Versailles.” In other words: complete capitulation.

Said:

[In the Oslo Accords], there was nothing about the stopping of settlements, there was nothing about Jerusalem, nothing about refugees, there was nothing about sovereignty. It was a complete sham.

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, who was part of the Palestinian delegation in Oslo, has said that “the agreements were set up in order to sell out the Palestinians.”

Ashrawi:

People believed that they could achieve liberation through a political process but these were dust afterwards completely.

When I saw that agreement, I was extremely disappointed. But I was extremely concerned that the built-in flaws — the serious obstacles within the agreement itself, conceptually, and in many ways — would backfire.

However, despite the complete capitulation of the Palestinian leadership at Oslo, Israel still failed to fulfil its end of the bargain. It’s almost as if fulfilling its obligations was never part of its plans and the sham of the Accords was intended only to give its regime propagandists a catch-all phrase with which to shut down any questions about a Palestinian state. From then on, any question of Palestinian rights or statehood could simply be deflected with reference to the non-existent “Oslo peace process.” Israel and its propagandists would shamelessly milk this emaciated Oslo cow for the next three decades before openly declaring that a Palestinian state was out of the question.

Israel continued to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories before, during, and after the Accords.

At the time the deal was signed, just over 100,000 Jewish squatters lived in the area that was supposed to become part of the state of Palestine. However, instead of Israel withdrawing its squatters from the West Bank and Gaza, as stipulated in the agreement, their numbers had risen to 700,000 by 2024.

They continue to build new settlements, bring more Jews from around the world, and settle them in the stolen Palestinian homes, while squeezing the native Palestinians tighter and tighter into ever-shrinking Bantustans.

Moreover, Jewish squatters do not live peacefully with their Palestinian neighbours. The squatters are heavily armed by the Israeli military, with weapons distributed by Israeli cabinet ministers. These squatters use their state-supplied weapons to intimidate, assault, torture, and kill native Palestinians in their own homes and on their ancestral land for the “crime” of existing. The squatters vandalise the farmlands of indigenous Palestinians. They uproot their precious olive trees, steal their farm animals and other belongings, even fridges and mattresses.

The Israeli security apparatus either aids these violent squatters or simply looks the other way as they go on frequent rampages, with the ultimate aim of scaring their targets into leaving their homes so that the assailants can steal their belongings and take the abandoned properties for themselves.

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Notably, squatter violence was at its peak in the lead-up to the Al-Aqsa Flood of October 7.

“Settler violence has been increasing across the West Bank over the past years,” a UN report stated in September 2023. “Three settler related incidents per day occurred on average in the first eight months of 2023 compared to an average of two per day in 2022 and one per day the year before. This is the highest daily average of settler-related incidents affecting Palestinians since the UN started recording this data in 2006.”

These Jewish squatters are proud of their barbarism and celebrate it — often right in the faces of the Palestinians they brutalise.

In one egregious case from 2015, a group of squatters set the Dawabsheh home on fire in Duma in the Nablus governorate of the occupied West Bank. Here is Mondoweiss’s account of a 2018 court hearing in the case:

“Ali was burned, where is Ali? Ali is on the grill!”, they chanted, in reference to the 18-month old baby Ali Dawbsheh, who was burnt alive by Jewish terrorists in the West Bank town of Duma in 2015. Ali’s mother Riham and father Saad died of their wounds a few weeks later. Of the family of four, only 5-year-old Ahmad survived the arson with severe burns. The terror-supporters were actually taunting Ali’s grandfather, Hussein Dawabshe, who was attending a preliminary hearing at which the court decided to indict one adult suspect who confessed to the murders, as well as a minor who was an accomplice. Hussein was accompanied by Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi. Tibi posted the video of the chanting, with policemen standing by doing nothing, and wrote: “Where’s Ali? There’s no Ali. Ali is burned. On the fire. Ali is on the grill” — all this was thrown at our face — including at the grandfather Dawbsheh concerning his 18-month-old grandson by the riff raff of ‘price tag’. In front of us stood policemen and officers and did nothing. No words…

That was not all. Proud of their inhumanity, Jewish squatters were filmed at a wedding reception stabbing a photo of the deceased 18-month-old Ali. According to a Haaretz report from December 2015, the reception-goers were armed with “guns, knives, and a firebomb” and pictures of Ali for mock stabbing.

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Jewish squatters, living in settlements that the International Court of Justice ruled in 2024 were established and are being maintained in violation of international law, are a constant menace and a mortal danger to native Palestinians.

Oslo did the Palestinians no good.

“The settlements have grown more after Oslo than before it,” one Palestinian native told Mondoweiss.

“We witness our own family and friends being killed and arrested on a daily basis,” said another. “We get humiliated at military checkpoints, whenever we are trying to leave or enter cities or villages. And we witness our people being expelled from their lands while more and more settlements are being built in their place.”

Yara Hawari, the co-director of Al-Shabaka, an independent Palestinian think tank, says that the only party that benefited from Oslo was the Israelis:

The key process of Oslo was Palestinian statehood and we know that has obviously not been achieved. Instead, what we see is these little pockets of false Palestinian autonomy in the West Bank. The only people that have won from the Oslo Accords — or who have actually gained — are the Israelis: the Israeli regime which now controls the West Bank in its entirety, has Gaza under siege and basically has looted all of the Palestinian resources — and this was laid out in the Oslo Accords. So Oslo handed over exactly what the Israeli regime wanted, which was more land and less Palestinians.

Moreover, the Oslo Accords gave the Israelis a convenient mantra. Every time anyone spoke about the plight of the Palestinians or the possibility of a Palestinian state, the Israeli leadership would simply point to the so-called Oslo peace process and move on. No debate. No discussion. “Oslo peace process”: a favourite Israeli catch-all for deflecting and silencing criticism of policies that dispossess, abuse, harm, and kill Palestinians on an industrial scale.

The Oslo process began in 1993 and was supposed to culminate in a permanent settlement by 1999, following a five-year interim period that formally began in 1994. Thirty-two years later, it remains a “process,” while the Israelis continue to devour vast chunks of Palestinian land.

Religious Jews desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque and feeling great about their disgusting behaviour.

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Al-Aqsa Mosque desecration

Not only were the Israelis maiming and killing Palestinians and vandalising and looting their homes and shops, but they also frequently desecrated the third-holiest mosque in Islam, Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities imposed limits on the number of worshippers allowed inside the mosque complex for the five daily prayers, as well as the congregational Friday prayers. Those restrictions grew increasingly severe with each passing day.

Furthermore, worshippers had to pass through multiple security checks where harassment was rampant. Often, worshippers who travelled long distances to pray at the sacred mosque were denied access by heavy-handed Israeli officials for no reason.

Worse still, the Israelis regularly beat Muslim worshippers and vandalised and desecrated the mosque complex. This desecration of the mosque has become something of a Jewish ritual, with celebrations of every Jewish festival marked by storming the mosque after closing it to Muslims.

During Ramadan, which in 2024 fell between March and April, Israeli state authorities and squatters launched brutal attacks on Muslims merely for making their way to the mosque for prayers during the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

The violation of the mosque’s sanctity was particularly severe in 2021, when the Israeli police attacked worshippers in the prayer area, fired tear gas shells, destroyed carpets and books, and broke the mosque’s glass windows. A similar sequence of events followed a year later, leading to the death of a Palestinian and dozens more being injured.

Moreover, while Muslim access to their religious site is increasingly curtailed by arbitrary rules prohibiting people above a certain age from visiting, intrusive checkpoints, and the ever-present threat of violence, the Israeli state grants its Jewish citizens near carte blanche at the site. They do as they please.

They attempt to smuggle literal goats for Passover sacrifice; they storm the mosque to celebrate Purim; they carry out Talmudic rituals and dance at the mosque to mark the eve of Yom Kippur; they trample upon the sacred site in celebration of Hanukkah; they assault the third holiest mosque in the world to observe Shavuot; and they make it a point to desecrate the Islamic holy site to celebrate Sukkot. The list is endless. You name a Jewish festival, and you will be sure to find Al-Aqsa desecration as part of the celebrations.

It is grotesque.

As if to rub the collective noses of Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims in their humiliation, the Israeli cabinet held a meeting inside a tunnel dug beneath the Al-Aqsa Mosque in May 2023.

Also read: Israel continues Al-Aqsa desecration, one of the Hamas red lines that prompted the October 7 attack

Palestinian detainees

All this time, thousands of Palestinian detainees, numbering around 6,000 at the time of the Flood, were increasingly subjected to horrific conditions.

The Israeli detention regime was so extreme that every family in the West Bank had someone endure the institutionalised Israeli torture regime. “Every family in the West Bank has at least had one person who was detained, arrested, or brought before a military court system,” Milena Ansari, an advocacy officer at prisoner support group Addameer, told AFP in February 2023.

From the AFP report:

Around 800,000 Palestinians have been through Israeli prisons since the occupation of Palestinian territories following the 1967 Six-Day War.

Palestinians have a staggering 99.74 percent conviction rate, while only 1.8 percent of Israelis are convicted for crimes against the natives.

Ben-Gvir, a rabid Jewish supremacist who became Minister of National Security in 2022 and was thus responsible for the prisons, boasted about tightening the screw on Palestinians — most of them abducted on flimsy grounds — including some 2,000 who were under administrative detention, that is, without being charged with any offence.

In February 2023, Ben-Gvir declared that the Palestinian detainees, whom he exclusively refers to as “terrorists,” would not even be provided with “fresh pita (bread)... every morning, as if they were in a restaurant.”

It is unlikely that Palestinians are ever served fresh pita in these torture dungeons, where Jewish supremacists practise their most sadistic fantasies on the enslaved bodies of Palestinians.

In February 2023, Hamas fired a string of rockets in occupied Palestine to protest against the worsening detainee conditions, especially those of female captives. “The situation is going from bad to worse inside the prisons,” a Palestinian official told Al Jazeera at the time. “They [Israeli authorities] do what they want because there is no one to deter them or to hold them accountable.”

The situation was so bad that in March 2023 Palestinian prisoners across the Israeli prison system went on a collective hunger strike to protest their abhorrent conditions.

To make matters worse, the Israeli state targeted the stipends that the families of detainees received from the Palestinian Authority. There was an increasing pressure on the Palestinian political and military leadership from the detainees and their families to alleviate their suffering.

The cause of the prisoners has always been an extremely sensitive issue for Palestinian resistance.

No shame.

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Arab betrayal

On top of the Israeli treachery in their dealings with the Palestinians and the desecration of the third holiest mosque in Islam, the Palestinians were also being increasingly betrayed by their supposed allies, the Arab states.

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates signed the so-called Abraham Accords and normalised its relationship with Israel. Soon after, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan followed suit, normalising their relationships with the genocidal, Jewish supremacist state under the framework of the accords.

Saudi Arabia appeared poised to join the accords just before the Al-Aqsa Flood of October 7.

The largest Persian Gulf state, which is home to the two holiest mosques in Islam and thereby derives legitimacy from the Muslim world, still appears to be on course for normalisation despite witnessing three years of genocide against fellow Muslims and Arabs by the Jewish supremacists in Israel.

No one was talking about the Palestinians, not even Arab and Muslim states.

Emboldened, Netanyahu unveiled a map of the “New Middle East” at the United Nations on September 22 — just two weeks before the Flood. In his map, there was no Palestine. All of Palestine was marked as Israel.

The annual clown show at the UN.

Decapitation strikes

In August last year, Israel’s Channel 12 leaked remarks by Aharon Haliva, the former head of Israel’s military intelligence. He made typical genocidal remarks about slaughtering Palestinians en masse.

Haliva also revealed that there was a plan in place by the end of 2022 to launch decapitation strikes in Gaza in order to kill Al-Qassam Brigades’ Chief of Staff Mohammed Deif and Hamas’s chief in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar:

“After the holidays [in the Fall of 2022] we were opening a joint reorganisation with [Israel’s internal security service] Shin Bet to collect intelligence on Deif and Sinwar in order to kill them, because every time we prepared a plan they moved, and you have to re-collect [intelligence] on them.”

Not only were the Israelis unwilling to ease the suffering of Palestinians they had sealed off from the rest of the world for 16 years; they were also actively planning to take out the leadership of the Palestinians’ governing authority, which was seeking concessions from its occupiers.

There would be no respite for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Everything failed

Palestinians in Gaza did everything within their means to alleviate their suffering.

They made appeals. They entered into talks. They held peaceful protests. They engaged in peace processes.

But nothing worked.

Their appeals were rejected. The talks ended in lofty statements but delivered no solutions. Peaceful protesters were maimed or shot dead. The peace process became an empty ritual, with no real prospect of peace.

When a group of brave activists attempted to end the blockade by sea in 2010, their flotillas were raided, and nine participants were brutally murdered by the Israelis. A tenth died of his wounds four years later.

The world watched in silence.

The Abraham Accords meant the Palestinians could not even count on their fellow Arabs.

Netanyahu’s brazenness at the UN with his “New Middle East” map meant that the Israelis were not even attempting to hide their genocidal ambitions anymore. Moreover, outside of Palestine, there were barely any protests against Netanyahu’s incendiary histrionics at the UN.

Things had come to a head. Something had to give. And it did.

Read the second and third parts of this series here and here.

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