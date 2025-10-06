Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
11h

And now the Zionists are exerting total control of US media to assure the truth is never known or told.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
11h

No words to describe the disgust I feel 🇵🇸🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture