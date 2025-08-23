The suits sat in lounges and stuffed their faces.

They counted the dead and did the math:

A bowl of lentil soup for a family of ten,

And four mouldy bags of flour for all of Zaytoun.

The suits from their suites then intoned

That the bellies in Gaza groan.

It’s official.

For months, the hungry lined up for bread,

Only to be shot square in the head.

As their blood has painted the soil red,

And corpses, like crops, have far and wide spread

The suits from their suites have intoned

That the bellies in Gaza groan.

Now it’s official.

The elders now resemble gnarled weeds,

And children have shrunk into tiny seeds.

Lying hungry — but too weak to weep,

Or wave away the flies that crawl and creep.

Their eyes popping out of sockets — vacant and scary.

They’ve become easy to carry — and easier to bury.

But now it’s official.

The suits from their suites have intoned

That the bellies in Gaza groan.

