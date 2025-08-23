Palestine Will Be Free

Vin LoPresti
2h

Great piece of terribly sad verse.

But it's the UN's call for immediate action that is really saddening me. Calls for action are like farts in the wind. Only calls I long for are the screams of Zionists as the best of Iranian hypersonics crash through the cardboard dome and smash enough of Tel Aviv and Haifa to create a Gaza-like landscape in Zio-land.

elena
2h

Yes, now it's official... they wrote it down in black and white... while for all these months the voices from Gaza have been ignored, trampled on and killed... now it's famine... so???? Will anyone finally deign to do something to stop the murderous fury of the colony???

