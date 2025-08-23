The suits sat in lounges and stuffed their faces.
They counted the dead and did the math:
A bowl of lentil soup for a family of ten,
And four mouldy bags of flour for all of Zaytoun.
The suits from their suites then intoned
That the bellies in Gaza groan.
It’s official.
For months, the hungry lined up for bread,
Only to be shot square in the head.
As their blood has painted the soil red,
And corpses, like crops, have far and wide spread
The suits from their suites have intoned
That the bellies in Gaza groan.
Now it’s official.
The elders now resemble gnarled weeds,
And children have shrunk into tiny seeds.
Lying hungry — but too weak to weep,
Or wave away the flies that crawl and creep.
Their eyes popping out of sockets — vacant and scary.
They’ve become easy to carry — and easier to bury.
But now it’s official.
The suits from their suites have intoned
That the bellies in Gaza groan.
Great piece of terribly sad verse.
But it's the UN's call for immediate action that is really saddening me. Calls for action are like farts in the wind. Only calls I long for are the screams of Zionists as the best of Iranian hypersonics crash through the cardboard dome and smash enough of Tel Aviv and Haifa to create a Gaza-like landscape in Zio-land.
Yes, now it's official... they wrote it down in black and white... while for all these months the voices from Gaza have been ignored, trampled on and killed... now it's famine... so???? Will anyone finally deign to do something to stop the murderous fury of the colony???