No Palestinian in Gaza has been left untouched, as more than 270,000 people — around 12 percent of Gaza’s pre-genocide population — have been killed, injured, or abducted by Israel since October 7, 2023, a new report has revealed.

“Over more than two years, the Israeli army has killed about 75,190 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including at least 70,248 civilians, representing 90 percent of the total. Among them are 21,310 children, accounting for 30 percent of the fatalities, and 13,987 women, representing 20 percent,” a report by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor published earlier this week revealed.

“Euro-Med Monitor documented the injury of about 173,200 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, tens of thousands of whom suffer permanent disabilities or severe injuries such as amputations, severe burns, deformities, spinal and eye injuries, and serious psychological disorders caused by repeated trauma and the loss of loved ones and homes.”

The comprehensive Euro-Med Monitor report paints a picture of horrific trauma suffered by Palestinian children: “Approximately 45,600 children have been orphaned after losing one or both parents as a result of Israeli military attacks. Thousands more remain unaware of their families’ fate, while others are missing, either trapped under the rubble or held in Israeli detention centres and prisons.”

A staggering 40,000 people have sustained permanent disabilities which, in the absence of the necessary medical equipment being allowed into Gaza despite the supposed “ceasefire” in place, could lead to further catastrophe. “The statistics indicate that around 40,000 people have sustained permanent or long-term disabilities, including nearly 21,000 children, with 76 percent affecting the upper limbs and 24 percent the lower limbs,” the report added.

Here are some other shocking details from the report:

12,000 have been detained from the Gaza Strip, including about 2,700 who remain in custody or are victims of enforced disappearance.

482 died due to malnutrition, including 160 children.

1,701 health workers have been killed, including 194 doctors and 376 nurses, while around 2,195 others have been injured.

255 journalists, 140 civil defence workers, 800 teachers, and 200 academics and university professors have been killed.

There has been a nearly 300 percent increase in miscarriage rates among pregnant women, resulting from direct injuries, gas inhalation, extreme stress, fear, and psychological trauma.

99 percent of Gaza’s population has been forcibly displaced at least once in the past two years.

Around 80 percent of all buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed.

95 percent of schools and universities, and all hospitals in the Gaza Strip, have been destroyed or damaged.

890 mosques and 3 churches were destroyed or damaged, along with 205 historical and archaeological landmarks.

Most residents of the Gaza Strip show clear symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including hypervigilance, panic attacks, sleep disturbances, and recurring flashbacks or nightmares of traumatic events.

These numbers are official, as released by the Gaza Health Ministry. However, nearly all observers have estimated that the health ministry’s numbers are a gross undercount due to its inability to keep track of the victims in the absence of adequate resources. Back in July 2024, a study published in the medical journal The Lancet estimated that the death toll could have reached as high as 186,000 if the genocide had stopped at that time. The Israelis, however, ramped up their genocidal assault with each passing day, continuing the rampage for the next 16 months. Some have estimated that the actual casualty count goes as high as one million, nearly half of Gaza’s pre-genocide population.

As part of the October 10 “ceasefire” deal — which Israel has already violated dozens of times, killing nearly 100 Palestinians in the process — the blockade on Gaza was supposed to ease. However, the Israelis have refused to allow the agreed-upon 600 daily trucks carrying food, medicines, medical equipment, and other essentials into Gaza. During the first 11 days of the ceasefire, a mere 89 trucks per day were allowed — far below a sufficient level for a population that had endured non-stop daily bombings and a crushing full-spectrum siege that caused a devastating famine.

This Israeli intransigence is taking a deadly toll on the besieged population.

Rimas Talat Karim succumbed to severe malnutrition on Thursday as adequate food in Gaza remains a distant possibility amidst the crushing Israeli blockade.

Israeli blockade killed Rimas Talat Karim on Thursday.

Louay Dweik, 8, developed a severe case of hepatitis during the war, suffering from extreme jaundice and high fever, but Israel denied his family’s plea for medical evacuation. Dweik died on Thursday.

Louay Dweik died on Thursday after Israel denied him medical evacuation.

Three-year-old Zain Tafesh died after a painful battle with leukaemia due to the absence of treatment for cancer patients in Gaza.

After using it as a military base for months, the Israelis blew up the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only cancer hospital, in March this year.

Zain Tafesh.

Those who survive the ongoing bombing, shelling, or sniping by the Israelis remain at risk of being killed by unexploded ordnance still lurking beneath the ruins.

“More than 53 people have been killed and hundreds injured by lethal remnants from the two-year Israel-Hamas war, according to a U.N.-led database, which is thought by aid groups to be a huge underestimate, Reuters reported on Thursday.

And that danger is not going away anytime soon. It will take a minimum of one generation to clear Gaza’s surface of unexploded Israeli ordnance supplied by their Western benefactors to rip apart and burn alive Palestinian children. “Clearing the surface of Gaza of unexploded ordnance will likely take between 20 to 30 years, according to an official with aid group Humanity & Inclusion, describing the enclave as a ‘horrific, unmapped minefield’,” the Reuters report stated.

While the non-stop bombings of the last two years, which killed hundreds of defenceless civilians every day, have slowed down for now, the Israelis appear to have chosen the path of slowly strangling the besieged Palestinians by withholding aid, denying medical evacuations, and neglecting ordnance clearance. With its powerful backers in Washington unlikely to rein in Israel’s monstrous criminality, Palestinian suffering is far from over. Until the international community acts decisively, Gaza will remain a landscape of ongoing horror — a stark testament to the human cost of elevating an illegitimate, brazenly criminal state above basic human decency and international law, shielding it from accountability.

