Palestine Will Be Free

Kojo
This holocaust of our time, perpetrated jointly by the entire so called west who pretend to be "civilised" and call others animals.

https://theintercept.com/2025/01/23/netanyahu-auschwitz-memorial-poland-icc-warrant/

To underline it, this week Poland threatened to arrest the Russian president...the same Poland that welcomed Netanyahu while he has been directing apartheid in the West Bank, and perpetrating a declared genocide in Gaza, having killed more children than adults, and being now the biggest mass murderer of modern times.

Then also this week, this the main funder and armorer of the genocide said they don't want anyone to report the war crimes:

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqx30vnwd4do

"US axes website for reporting human rights abuses by US-armed foreign forces

22nd October 2025

Tom Bateman

State Department correspondent"

These are their values. Let no one say they didn't realise.

Sez77
From Arena:

“Confirmation of the horrific extent of the Gaza genocide has unwittingly come from none other than U.S President Donald Trump. In May of this year, with access to top intelligence, he referred to ‘1.7 million’ Gazans who he wants totally removed from Gaza to permit a Riviera-style resort development. Given that the pre-conflict Gazan population was around 2.4 million, this means, according to Trump's own figures, that up to 700,000 Gazans have been disappeared. To press the point, it has been estimated that around a hundred thousand Gazans may have found refuge in Egypt, hence Trump has unwittingly conceded that about 0.6 million Gazans have been killed - a figure broadly consistent with our own estimate“.

(Excellent website btw):

https://arena.org.au/category/arena-online/

