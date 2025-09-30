Not a man known for restraining his urges, Trump declared the Monday announcement of his latest fraudulent Gaza “ceasefire” proposal “potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation.” Continuing the grandiose theme, he added that the implementation of his plan would herald “eternal peace in the Middle East.”

The proposed 20-point Gaza plan is unlikely to bring even a fleeting peace to the besieged Palestinians, who have been killed in the most grotesque ways imaginable for the past two years, as the Israelis continue their live-streamed Holocaust at full throttle. The deal — which was drafted by the Americans and Israelis, with contributions from Arab and Muslim states, but no participation or input from the Palestinians — is so lopsided in favour of the genocidaires that it offers the Palestinians nothing but complete surrender to their occupiers.

Here’s what it proposes in a nutshell: the Palestinian resistance must release all the Israeli prisoners in its custody (living and dead) within the first 72 hours of the proposal going into effect — in exchange for a tiny fraction of Palestinians suffering in Israeli dungeons — lay down its arms, destroy all its military infrastructure, commit to submission or leave Gaza for foreign countries. The civilians of Gaza will be free to stay, if they so choose, but they will be governed by foreigners — led by the unrepentant war criminal Tony Blair, who now resembles a literal devil. Just as Trump has always wished, and Blair’s organisation participated in one outline, Gaza will be transformed into techno-economic utopia along the lines of the Persian Gulf states. The Israelis will continue to surround the enclave, only this time within the boundaries of pre-October 7 Gaza. Sometime in the future — no date has been specified — a Palestinian state may materialise.

“The agreement is full of mines,” Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti said of the proposal. He elaborated on three mines: “One is that there is no clear plan for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. What they talk about are stages, and Netanyahu made sure to say that the withdrawal will be slow — that’s the recipe for a disaster. And second, that Israel could reactivate the war even after receiving their prisoners — that is a very dangerous element. And if there are no guarantees from the side of the United States and other parties that Israel will not reactivate the war, this is a very dangerous element, because also Netanyahu said that he would reactivate his war of genocide on Gaza if he feels that he needs to, and we know very well how manipulative the Israelis can be and how much they can create any moment to justify such an act. And finally…this imposition of some sort of foreign body to rule Palestinians in Gaza, marginalising completely the existing Palestinian bodies, including the Palestinian Authority, and bringing in Tony Blair! For God’s sake.”

These are terms of surrender that would put Versailles to shame — but unlike the Germans, the Palestinian resistance is not remotely close to losing on the battlefield. They keep confronting the Israelis across the Gaza Strip, inflicting heavy casualties two years into the genocidal war. Effectively, the Israelis want to achieve at the negotiating table what they failed to achieve on the battlefield after two years of hurling every weapon the best of the white nations have produced at a tiny besieged strip of land measuring a mere 365 square kilometres of flat terrain.

This is the exact same tactic the Israelis deployed with Hezbollah in Lebanon. After failing to advance into Lebanese territory due to the valiant resistance put up by Hezbollah fighters, they got the Lebanese to sign a ceasefire agreement last November. Nearly a year into the agreement, the Israelis have yet to cease fire. They have violated the agreement more than 4,500 times and killed over 300 civilians with airstrikes and drone bombings. They have occupied five strategic locations inside Lebanese borders, and now want Hezbollah to give up all of its weapons, effectively becoming sitting ducks for whenever the Israelis feel an inclination for shooting practice across the border.

The Palestinian resistance is unlikely to repeat Hezbollah’s mistake. “What was announced in the press conference between Trump and Netanyahu is an American-Israeli agreement, and it is an expression of Israel’s full position, and it is a recipe for the continuation of aggression against the Palestinian people,” Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said in the aftermath of the Trump proposal. “With this, Israel is trying to impose through the United States what it could not achieve through war. Therefore, we consider the American-Israeli announcement a recipe for igniting the region.”

Trump, on the other hand, is already threatening Hamas. He told reporters that Hamas has “three or four days” to study the proposal and agree to it, otherwise “it’s going to be a very sad end.”

Trump started his second term on a promising note when his administration helped broker a three-phase deal just before taking office in January. However, the Israelis collapsed the deal after the first phase and have gone on to kill tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians in the months since. Trump has grown increasingly bellicose towards the Palestinians, warning them of “opening the gates of hell,” if they failed to do as they were told. In August, an Israeli rabbi writing in an Israeli outlet openly threatened him with the spectre of “Epstein files” if he veered even slightly off the Israeli script.

While US presidents publicly compete in displaying their servility to the Jewish supremacist state, Trump is certainly in contention for taking the top prize in this rotten endevaour. “No president in history has been a greater friend of the state of Israel than I have,” Trump said, making a strong case for himself with the “ceasefire” deal.

Meanwhile, before the proposal was even sent to the Palestinian negotiators, Netanyahu made it clear that there was no chance he would withdraw the genocidal Israeli troops — one of the main demands of the Palestinians — from the besieged enclave.

To get a clear picture of Israeli thinking, pay attention to what they say in Hebrew to their own people — not the propaganda they broadcast to the world in English. Soon after his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu let the Israelis know in their own language how he sees the proposed deal. “This is a historic visit. Instead of Hamas isolating us, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas. Now the entire world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms we set together with President Trump: to release all our hostages, both living and deceased, while the IDF remains in most of the Strip,” Netanyahu declared gleefully. “Who would have believed this? After all, people constantly say, ‘you must accept Hamas’s terms, get everyone out. The IDF should withdraw, Hamas can recover, it can also rehabilitate the Strip.’ No way — that’s not happening.”

He could not be more explicit that the occupation of Gaza is all but permanent.

Indeed, as Netanyahu told his genocidal public, the Arab and Muslim states have once again left the Palestinians to fend for themselves. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Turkiye, Indonesia and Pakistan have backed the proposal. Too passive, compromised, self-centred, or weak to militarily confront the Israelis in defence of fellow Arabs and Muslims in Palestine, these states do not even have the decency to fight for a fair deal for them at the negotiating table.

Palestinian factions received the proposal on Tuesday via Qatar and Egypt, and will be studying it before framing a collective response. The last time Hamas officials sat down to pore over an Israeli–American “ceasefire” plan, they barely escaped with their lives; what fresh horrors this new “ceasefire” will bring is anyone’s guess.

As this new “ceasefire” sham runs its natural course, one thing is now beyond doubt: if there is to be any peace in the Middle East — let alone the eternal peace of Trump’s fevered dreams — the proposal made to Hamas must instead be applied to the Israelis, without wasting a single minute. Israel needs to be totally disarmed, all its military infrastructure completely dismantled, its state curriculum thrown in the garbage bin and rewritten to strip it of all the hate it teaches its children, and all its citizens who profess faith in the demonic, inhumane ideology of Zionism must be put through a deradicalisation programme to rid them of all notions of Jewish supremacy over fellow human beings. The last two years — well, the last century, really — have demonstrated in high definition that a coddled and armed Israel is not just a threat to Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims of the world, but a danger to all humanity. Its end could not come soon enough.

