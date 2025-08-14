Three weeks into the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, Netanyahu took to the airwaves and told Israelis without any ambiguity:

You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible — and we do remember. And we are fighting — our brave troops and combatants who are now in Gaza, or around Gaza, and in all other regions in Israel, are joining this chain of Jewish heroes — a chain that started 3,000 years ago, from Joshua until the heroes of the Six-Day War in 1948, the 1973 October War, and all other wars in this country. Our heroic troops — they have only one supreme goal: to completely defeat the murderous enemy and to guarantee our existence in this country.

Netanyahu was referring to the Book of 1 Samuel, specifically chapter 15, verse 3, which states:

Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.

In this passage, the Jewish God Yahweh commands Saul — through the prophet Samuel — to carry out a total war of annihilation against the Amalekites, a people who attacked the Israelites centuries earlier during their Exodus from Egypt.

Helpfully, Netanyahu drew a clear line from the Amalekites to the modern-day Palestinians in Gaza and equated his murderous troops with the ancient Jews supposedly carrying God’s command to commit genocide.

Netanyahu’s troops have been nothing if not faithful to their leader’s command. They have utterly smitten the Palestinians in Gaza. Nearly all of Gaza’s residents have been displaced, and practically all the physical infrastructure in the enclave has been destroyed. Hospitals are barely functioning, schools are gone, universities have been reduced to rubble, water wells have been poisoned, and there is no electricity. Upwards of half a million Palestinians have been slain, and those remaining are barely hanging on as famine grips them and the bombs intensify in an ever-decreasing area in which they take shelter. Infants and sucklings have been slain — even foetuses have not been spared, perishing along with their mothers. Israelis have gleefully shot and killed horses, fired tank shells at them, and collapsed entire buildings on top of them.

As I reported last week, the Israeli civilian and military leadership has accomplished its dream of biblical barbarism with the full consent of its genocidal public. From my article:

In May 2025, 82 percent of Israeli Jews supported the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza; 56 percent even backed the ethnic cleansing of Arab citizens from the 1948 territories occupied by Israel. More startlingly, 65 percent of Israeli Jews professed belief in the existence of a modern-day incarnation of Amalek. (Israeli politicians and rabbis have consistently labelled Palestinians as the modern-day Amalek.) Furthermore, nearly half of Israeli Jews (47 percent) were prepared to mete out the biblical treatment to Amalek: kill all of them.

Netanyahu, it seems, is a perfect embodiment of the genocidal population he has been democratically elected to rule. It is not a coincidence that he has been in power — with some breaks — for almost three decades, having first become prime minister in 1996. He is the longest-reigning prime minister of Israel, outstripping David Ben-Gurion by over four years and counting.

Regarded as a political animal with the acumen to read the room and build coalitions, Netanyahu has an instinctive understanding of his country’s genocidal population and criminal military.

Given his alignment with this genocidal ethos, it is no wonder the occupation forces have fully embraced the notion of the Palestinians as Amalek, who must all be smitten into non-existence. They have done so with religious fervour.

Soldiers of the Israeli military have filmed themselves singing Jewish prayers before blowing up Palestinian homes. They have carried out their war crimes dressed in Jewish attire, complete with kippah and tefillin, while reciting from the Torah. The demand for religious attire at one point was so high that they started running out of tzitzit — a garment the Jewish press termed “spiritual armour.” Israeli war criminals have blown up around 1,000 mosques in Gaza alone — but that is not all. They have carried Torah scrolls inside the mosques before blowing them up, and painted graffiti of the mythical Third Temple on the walls of the destroyed mosques — perhaps as a sign of their intent to build synagogues in their stead. Indeed, they built a makeshift synagogue in northern Gaza as well as a “Chabad of Gaza.”

Patches depicting Greater Israel have been in vogue among Jewish foot soldiers in Gaza. Many wore the so-called “Messiah patch” — which also symbolises the maximalist territorial ambitions of the Jewish state. Fearing bad press, the Israeli military leadership told its soldiers to be discreet about it. “You can put it inside close to your heart, but only military things are on the uniform,” former Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi is reported to have told the Jewish soldiers.

The Greater Israel patch worn by an Israeli soldier.

Israeli soldier flaunts a Messiah patch.

Greater Israel claims all of historic Palestine (including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza) along with significant parts of Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and almost half of Saudi Arabia.

Short of military occupation, there is a strong argument to be made that Israel has already occupied these nations — at least politically. It maintains effective sovereignty over all of Palestine; it has occupied Syria via its proxy, Ahmad al-Sharaa; Iraq is under de facto Zionist military occupation through the United States; Jordan functions as a demilitarised Israeli buffer zone; the Lebanese government appears to be following Jordan’s lead in foreign policy, attempting to essentially hand the country to the Zionists on a platter; Sisi wields as much real power in Egypt as the mummified Pharaohs in its museums; Turkey remains a reliable Israeli economic partner, even amid ongoing conflict; and the Saudis were recently caught shipping arms to help kill the Palestinians.

Unwilling to look beyond material analysis, even supposedly independent commentators have almost completely blanked out the very overt religious nature of Israeli terrorism in Gaza. Their analysis is bankrupt beyond offshore gas reserves and economic corridors, even when assessing a genocide where the leading actors couldn’t be more explicit in their intent and military and political conduct.

Whatever the reason for the analysts’ reticence, Netanyahu has just ripped the mask off to reveal that, indeed, he is fighting a religious war. He did so in an interview with the Israeli outlet i24NEWS, which has published only an abridged version of the conversation on its YouTube channel.

As reported by The Times of Israel:

The interviewer Sharon Gal, who was briefly a right-wing member of Knesset, gifts to Netanyahu near the end of their interview what he says is an amulet of “a map of the Promised Land.” “This is my vision,” says Gal. He jokes that he does not want to further “entangle” Netanyahu in the case against the premier for allegedly receiving jewelry and other luxury goods from several businessmen for him and his wife Sara, but also says he would like Netanyahu to give the amulet to Sara. “Thank you,” says Netanyahu. “Do you connect to the vision?” Gal asks Netanyahu. “Very much,” the prime minister replies. “Really?” asks Gal. “Very much,” Netanyahu repeats. “It is Greater Israel,” Gal stresses. “If you ask me, we are here,” responds Netanyahu, then pauses, then continues, “You know I often mention my father. My parents’ generation had to establish the state. And our generation, my generation, has to guarantee its continued existence. And I see that as a great mission.” He then moves on to discuss the sense of mission among Israelis today, highlighting that sense of purpose among soldiers, including reservists and their wives. The amulet itself does not appear on the screen.

Towards the end of the abridged version of the interview, as it appears on the outlet’s YouTube channel, Netanyahu declares:

We are here on a mission for generations. There are generations of Jews who dreamed that we would get here, and there are generations of Jews who will come after us. So you ask if I feel like I am on a mission? Historically and spiritually? The answer is yes.

There you have it — straight from the horse’s mouth. If any doubts remained about the nature of Israel’s conduct in the Palestinian genocide, this blunt admission should shatter them. This war is not fought for the security of the Jewish people, as Israelis publicly claim. What we are witnessing for the past 22 months is scripture-soaked savagery — a holy war dressed in modern fatigues, waged with tanks and drones but fuelled by religious vengeance. When Netanyahu invokes Amalek and his soldiers pray before blowing up mosques, they are proclaiming their intent. Gaza is being annihilated not despite Israel’s religious identity, but because of it. Torah scrolls precede missiles. Zionist myth is etched into the rubble. This is the fulfilment of a genocidal doctrine, sanctified by rabbis and celebrated by their adherents.

The only moral response is to resist this diabolical plot with everything you’ve got — but first, recognise it for what its architects claim it to be: a war waged under the pretext of divine mandate. That’s a good place to start.

