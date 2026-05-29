The Israelis are pressing ahead at full pelt in their effort to finish their genocidal assault on Gaza and occupy it fully. At the start of the supposed ceasefire last October, they occupied roughly 53 percent of the besieged Palestinian territory. In the months since, they have moved west of the so-called yellow line to entrench their presence in nearly 65 percent of the Gaza Strip.

They are not done yet.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that he had directed his terrorist army to extend its occupation of Gaza to 70 percent. “At this point, we are fully in control of 60 percent of the territory of the Gaza Strip… and my directive is to get to… 70 percent,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu assured his Jewish supremacist audience that 70 percent is just the next step, not the final one. The Times of Israel:

When one audience member shouts out that Israel should take “100 percent” of the territory in Gaza, Netanyahu responds that “we’re going in order,” but doesn’t dispute that this could be the eventual goal. “First 70 percent,” he says, “we’ll start with that.”

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Recently, Netanyahu acknowledged that the Israelis were occupying 60 percent of the Gaza Strip. “Today we control 60 percent; tomorrow we shall see,” he said.

The war criminal boasted about the havoc his genocidal troops have caused in Gaza, which had 2.3 million inhabitants pre-genocide: “In the past two years we have shown the entire world what mighty forces are embedded in our people, in our state, in our army, in our heritage.”

Since the start of their savage assault on Gaza in October 2023, the Israelis have been unambiguous about their intention to either kill every Palestinian or drive them out of their land. Israel Katz, the Israeli war minister, recently reiterated their desire to ethnically cleanse the besieged enclave of its inhabitants.

“We committed that Hamas will not rule Gaza civilly or militarily, and so it shall be, and also the voluntary emigration plan from Gaza will be implemented,” Katz said. “Everything at the right timing and in the right manner.”

As the occupation moves westward, Palestinian survivors of the western-backed Israeli barbarism are getting squeezed into a rapidly tightening space, with ever-diminishing means of survival, while constantly being exposed to Israeli bombs, sniper fire, occupation-backed thugs, and a crushing blockade that has left them sick and emaciated.

In recent weeks, the Israelis have escalated their bombings, killing dozens in the process. The Jewish occupiers have allowed a mere fraction of the aid promised to the Palestinians in the Trump-fronted “ceasefire” last October, exacerbating the catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip after over 30 months of the ongoing genocide.

Since October 7, the Israelis have erased all markers of human habitation in the Gaza Strip. They have destroyed nearly all the schools, universities, hospitals, roads, and more than 80 percent of the homes. Survivors have been forced to take shelter in dilapidated tents that neither provide shelter from the sun nor keep the rains out. In the absence of proper sanitation — due to the blockade — their dwellings are overrun by rodents, causing them severe health problems.

This has been normalised.

This has become the lot of a people who built a beautiful culture in their tiny, besieged enclave, despite being cut off from the rest of the world. Until October 6, their suffering, away from the glare of the cameras, was too distant to disturb the rest of the world. The last two and a half years, however, have proven that even when their children are beheaded, blown up in pieces, turned to ashes after being thrown into fiery pits of hell, and have their malnourished toes gnawed at by feral rats — broadcast live — it is as if they do not exist. Birds chirp, fish swim, Palestinians suffer. That is just how the world works.

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