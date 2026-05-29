Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
17h

Zio-Nazi Ethnic Cleansing Genocidal Monsters!

Reply
Share
2 replies
stan squires's avatar
stan squires
12h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say :It was the Fucken western Gov'ts that gave Genocidal,Uncivilized,Zionist Israel a Say in Palestine.It is Palestine from the River to the Sea

and Israel and Israelis should have No Say in the Affairs of Palestine.It is Palestinians who should speak for Palestine Not Israel,Israelis or western Gov'ts.

Trump is speaking about the countries who are Part of the Abraham Accords for peace in Gaza.These are all enemies of Palestine and should be ignored. It is the Palestinian Resistance that should be in charge of Peace Agreements for Gaza and the rest of Palestine not its Enemies It is every Israeli that should be driven out of Palestine not the other way around.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture