Nasser Abu Srour, a poet and author from Bethlehem, is one of the 154 Palestinians released by the Israelis and exiled to Egypt last month. Arrested at just 24 during the First Intifada on January 4, 1993, on the charge of being an accomplice in the death of an Israeli intelligence official, Abu Srour served 33 years in the Zionist dungeons before the resistance won his freedom.

During his years of imprisonment, Abu Srour lost his father — he was denied the chance to bid him farewell, a long-standing Israeli practice — and his mother continued to visit him despite her old age and the illnesses that afflicted her. Like so many Palestinians serving decades in the Israeli rape and torture dungeons, Abu Srour used his time behind bars to complete his education. He obtained a bachelor’s and subsequently a master’s degree in political science, and went on to publish a poetry collection titled About Prison and Other Things as well as a novel entitled I Am My Freedom. All his works were published after being smuggled out of the prison’s confines.

Abu Srour’s latest work, The Tale of a Wall: Reflections on Hope and Freedom, took a different route. A prison memoir, it was largely dictated over phone calls with a relative over more than two years, further highlighting the extreme deprivations to which Palestinian detainees in Israeli dungeons are subjected. Such obstacles, however, cannot shackle brilliance. Abu Srour’s poetic prison chronicle is one of eight books shortlisted for the Arab Literature Prize. It is tipped to win.

Abu Srour, like his fellow Palestinian prisoners in Israeli dungeons, was subjected to heightened barbarism in the aftermath of Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7. “The prison guards uniform changed, with a tag on the chest written on it the word ‘fighters’, or ‘warriors’, and they started acting like they were in a war and this was another front, and they started beating, torturing, killing like warriors,” Abu Srour told The Guardian.

“Any place where there are no cameras was a place for brutality,” he said. “They would tie our hands behind our heads and throw us on the floor and then they would start trampling on us with their feet.” In the 24 hours before the release, the prisoners were subjected to a particularly intense final round of beatings. This has been a consistent pattern during the prisoner exchanges over the past two years: those set to be released have been subjected to final rounds of thrashings before freedom — some had to be rushed straight to hospital upon stepping off the buses.

Prominent leaders such as Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Sa’adat, and Abdullah Barghouti have been earmarked for extreme brutality by the occupation’s prison authorities. Palestinian factions have repeatedly sounded the alarm that intensified abuse of leading figures forms part of deliberate assassination attempts. Eighty one Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli dungeons since October 7 so far.

“All cultural life in the prison ended in the last two years, so there was only biological life. Everyone tried to survive in their own way. And we were always hungry,” Abu Srour said. Ben-Gvir, the Israeli minister in charge of the prisons, has repeatedly boasted about the extreme brutality he has supervised. He proudly films the abuse of Palestinians and disseminates the resulting footage, much to the delight of the genocidal Israeli Jews.

The detainees’ diets have been severely restricted; Abu Srour lost 12kg in body weight. “Our bodies were weak. We couldn’t handle even a medium temperature,” he said. “Whenever someone was leaving prison, everyone would try to become their friends so they would get their T-shirt or underwear, or anything.”

Having missed out on previous prisoner exchanges during the 33 years of his incarceration, Abu Srour had given up hope of freedom, but he got lucky in this round of the Flood of the Free deal. “They were calling out cell numbers and I was sitting on my bed in room No 6 feeling like I am not part of it,” he said. “There were so many times when I should have been part of it over all those years. But the whole thing is so huge and so painful, I didn’t want to interact. It was a defence mechanism. I was saying it has nothing to do with me.

“But then they came to my cell and they said: ‘Nasser, prepare yourself.’ God’s grace finally reached me. My friends were hugging and kissing me and I was in disbelief.”

During the 48-hour journey from the Israeli dungeon to the hotel in Cairo, the freed Palestinians were not allowed to open the curtains on the buses. Abu Srour saw the sky for the first time outside prison confines only after entering Egypt.

After 33 years in dungeons, a significant part of which was spent in solitary confinement, the hotel brought shocks of its own to Abu Srour. “I’d never been to a hotel before. I did everything for the first time like a child, to get in and out of a lift, to learn about room service, how to perceive or use a shower,” Abu Srour said.

Meeting his siblings for the first time in decades brought another shock. “This was another reason for stress for me … We’ve been apart for like 33 years. It felt cruel because it had been denied for so long,” he said. He remembers thinking: “Is it OK to hug them?”

After years of being deprived of nutritious food grown on their own fertile lands — renowned for yielding some of nature’s most delicious bounties — the freed Palestinians could finally eat. “In the morning we saw the buffet and we saw all that food. So the guys all put 2kg of food on their plate. It was a surreal scene. We were embarrassed. We did not know what to do with our knife and fork,” Abu Srour said. “All my feelings were mixed and tense. I was embarrassed. I am at a loss with my language, unable to give meanings for things around me.”

Mahmoud al-Ardah (left), one of the 154 Palestinians exiled to Egypt in the latest prisoner exchange, savours a bite of food.

Below is a chapter titled Solitary Confinement from Nasser Abu Srour’s book The Tale of a Wall translated into English by Luke Leafgren. In this poignant text, Abu Srour reflects on how isolation became not merely a form of punishment but a crucible for spiritual and artistic rebirth.

Solitary Confinement

Don’t set your roots too deep in any world you inhabit. That only makes the pain worse when they are torn out. When your time comes to be uprooted, live only upon the surface of this life. Don’t extend your roots deeper by overprizing the things in your life, for if you can manage to rise above them, your essence goes beyond those things.

I did not speak many words of farewell when I departed the world I used to live in. But I spoke many words in the process of becoming reconciled with the wall they hung me upon, a wall that consumed one-third of my weight in the previous months and had an appetite for even more. Without casting a final glance to review the legacy I was leaving behind, I just waited for whatever surprises were to come in my new existence. I forgave myself all my mistakes, for prison, like faith, erases all that came before. I did not write out my advice for the future inmates, and apart from my two words, I left the rest of the wall’s black space untouched for whoever would come after me, for prison, like drowning, is a unique and solitary experience: everyone enters it in their own way, and there is nothing that can prepare you for breathing your lungs full of water except the experience of breathing your lungs full of water.

The interrogators did not give up on me entirely. After they finished picking my pockets of everything that interested them, along with other things they hadn’t yet made up their minds about, they urged the necessity of moving me into solitary confinement and delaying my transfer—the normal next step—to one of the countless prisons that dotted the entire landscape of Palestine. They did so on the pretense that I still posed a risk to their dreams. They needed to quash any remaining revolutionary ideas I had built upon the legends of freedom and return.

The iron beast of a transport vehicle was called the busta. By peering through the small holes drilled into its metal sides, I could tell that it was still early spring. I did not steal many such glances because I was focused upon other holes inside myself, through which I reviewed the chaos of questions and semi-answers I was leaving behind. Indeed, I was eagerly awaiting our destination and a return to my wall, with the clarity of all its empty space and the profusion of questions and answers as of yet unwritten, since they would all come from me. I was the space where they operated. I was their doubt and their certainty. I was that boy who leapt from his wall so that he could dwell within it. On the other side of the busta’s holes was my old form of hanging in the camp: my marginality, the alienation of place, the constraints of daily life, and people who abandoned their faith after a wave of new orations announced imminent measures to rescue their imitation cities from a dubious existence so they might become complete once again. Measures that would bar the gates of our cemeteries and permit us to die of old age.

I grew nervous at hearing the sympathy expressed by some of the detainees riding with me in the busta when they learned I was headed for the solitary confinement block in a prison located in the occupied city of Ramla, right in the center of Palestine. They seemed to know something I didn’t, but I didn’t ask. I was ready for whatever was to come. My pages were blank, ready to receive all manner of writing, in any color I wished, using any alphabet I chose. No one would dictate his articles of faith to me, the gods he worshipped, or the half-truths with which he stained the walls around him. This was my birth. I was the one who would choose my first cry, my first steps, and my first words, to whom they were spoken and how. I would choose which direction I’d look to find my wall. I was the one who would remove its ambiguity, obscurity, and doubt.

I was all my coming hours and all my seasons that were late in coming. There was no longer any ocean that could swallow me, for I was master of the oceans, both their surfaces and their deeps. I was master of the vault. There were no bonds that could shackle me. Things are what we want them to be. I would dwell in the heart of that place, even while floating upon its surface. I would tell its story in my own way. No roots would entangle my feet if I wished to soar through the air and come back down after losing all sense of direction. I would not hate the jailer nor what he believes about the doors he is locking. Hatred is nothing but a waste of energy and yet another lock. There is no door except one I close upon myself.

Voices reverberated through the busta, and I noticed the proliferation of languages. Someone was grumbling in Arabic about the crowding. Another began crying out in the same language for the soldiers to loosen his handcuffs, which had been snapped too tight around his wrists. A third was threatening to wet himself if the soldiers continued to ignore his need to relieve himself. Another spoke in an Eastern dialect of Hebrew, which had lived so long on the margins of the Westernized Zionist project that it despaired of being accepted and began stealing from it. The last tongue was Russian, and it rose sharply against another prisoner over some minor thing.

When calm returned, I returned to the many things I had resolved upon to prepare my frightened mind. The busta came to a stop at the prison entrance. After that was another stop, only a few dozen meters farther on, which brought us beside the entrance to the isolation block. Though I was shackled hand and foot, I was still able to descend a number of concrete stairs. At a gesture from one of the soldiers I turned to the right, and at another gesture I stopped. A door opened, a hand pushed me through, and the door closed behind me. The first day had begun.

At a depth of three meters, thirty-six cells shared a space that was roughly forty meters long and five meters wide. Each cell had two iron beds, one stacked above the other. Across from the beds was a place to bathe and perform other necessities. All this in a cell no larger than five square meters. How was it possible for such a concrete creature to exist? What decrepit hand designed it? What deaf hand constructed it? What fear gripped those in charge of it? What made them so afraid that they had to dig this tomb in which to hide the worst of their deeds and their terrors?

I looked around. Through the grate in my door, I saw exhausted faces of other prisoners that reminded me of myself. But when I hurried over to the small mirror hanging on the wall, I saw nothing I recognized on a surface corroded by the damp underground air and the complete absence of sunlight. I returned to look at the exhausted faces. The voices that took their place suggested the opposite of fatigue. Harsh, loud voices. Voices farther off joined the chorus. The characters, the voices, and what they were saying: all of it was very familiar. These were the lying gods. I hung from my cell door as they showered me with words of welcome. I clung there longer as they kept talking, still at it with all their lies. They fell silent after inviting me to catch my breath and make myself at home, but they promised to be back with me soon.

None of the details of that cell interested me. The only thing I cared about was the wall. My wall had stripped off the black garment of mourning it had worn in the interrogation block. Now it was dressed in a color that might have been white had it invested the least effort in removing the spots, so diverse in shape, color, and smell, that stained its body. The first thing I decided was that the two of us needed to wash, urgently and at length.

I stood in the middle of the cell, half naked, and stripped away everything that had taken place there before my arrival. I began to assign names to each of its features. The iron rack became a bed. The ceiling became blue and then more blue until it turned into a sky. The door with its metal bars evaporated: it was replaced by a hotel suite door, operated by a key card to keep out unexpected visitors. The wall was transformed into a document upon which I could compose all the texts that I wanted.

While I was still giving things their names, the voices started up again with fiery declamations worthy of Trotsky. The lying gods would not have been able to persist with their lies in that vault if they had planted deep roots in the soil and given up soaring high above the terrestrial realm. Only by breaking free from the pull of gravity could they promulgate their revolutions in that new space. Only by letting go of the idea of the cell door and the physical properties of iron could they grip their bars, strip the masks of fatigue from their faces, and pray for their revolutions.

The whole scene astonished me. The vault provided a depth and complexity that I desperately needed. I needed to enter a scene like that, which felt light-years away after my time in the interrogation block. I needed this scene of the lying gods with their tired faces and their jabbering mouths to restore my balance and my faith. It was a scene that bridged two walls, the old one in the camp where I used to stand, preparing myself to jump down, and this new one that I would jump onto, uncertain whether I could hold on. A few months in solitary confinement was all I needed to systematize my relationship to the wall with calm deliberation, apart from any distractions. That would not have been possible had I been transferred immediately to one of the main prisons, crowded with hundreds of prisoners and thousands of stories—many of them similar but some contradictory—about the wall and life after the wall. I needed that short pause, alone and isolated, with a trio that would accompany me for the entire length of my journey: me, my Lord, and a most confining place. A holy trinity in its sanctum. Out of its lies, under its terror, above its sky, behind some disappointments and before others still to come, in its breast, lying in wait for it, close beside it, in its grave, in its truth, and in its purpose: that was the space where I would write my exile.

When hearts are wounded, they crave solitude, either to heal in peace or to die in silence. I saw souls that recovered and were healed despite the oppression of that place, the violence of its construction, the inhuman torture it inflicted, and a mistreatment that was daily and unceasing. I saw how those souls would depart their bodies in the morning and return only when the evening had begun, searching out any fresh wounds received that day. I saw them during their sole hour of sunlight in the paltry courtyard. Standing upon the hard ground, with barbed wire above, their eyes would light up as though catching sight of someone for the first time in a long, long while. I listened to their deep breaths inhaling the last rays of the sun as it passed from sight. I went down with them into the vault, their breasts now full of enough life to sustain them until their next hour in the sun. I believed them when they said the sun rises at noon every day, just for them, and then disappears from this planet one hour later. Who can argue with gods whose Qur’an is a lie, whose religion is blind faith, and whose Sunna is pain?

My months in solitary confinement were a bridge between two worlds. During those months, I let go of my earthly alphabet and began to learn the language of the people of the sky, which allowed me to spin the old orations with new words. Those months taught me the sun’s rarity, the shadow’s care, and how spacious my narrow cell could be when I soared through it. I learned nighttime conversations and how to etch the wall with secrets I found under the corroded surface of the mirror. The water’s turbidity, the wound’s depth, medicine’s scarcity, and a soul’s ability to heal. The wonder of fantasy and the precise details of dreams. Trembling encounters with a woman on the edge of the imagination.

Then my months of solitary confinement came to an end. A few long meters away, the iron jaws of the busta opened with the threat of something new. All I could do was wait.

Nasser Abu Srour (right) with his cousin, Mahmoud Abu Srour, on the day of their release in Cairo.

Mahmoud Abu Srour, Nasser’s cousin, was one of the 154 Palestinians freed in the latest exchange. Arrested a day after Nasser, on January 5, 1993, on the same charge of killing an Israeli intelligence official, the two were among the longest serving prisoners in the Israeli dungeons. But the years of torture and abuse dimmed neither their light nor their spirit for righteous battles.

As part of a final humiliation ritual, one Israeli “journalist” was given access to film the indignities to which the soon-to-be-freed Palestinian prisoners were being subjected in the Israeli dungeons. The Israeli approached Mahmoud, demanding an apology for the alleged crime that had landed him in prison. Despite the risk it carried, Mahmoud’s answer was defiant and unmistakable: “No.”

The Palestinians exiled to Egypt remain in limbo. Egypt, an Israeli-American vassal state, does not want them. “All Arab countries, without exception, have refused to receive any of the released and exiled Palestinian prisoners,” journalist Mohammad al-Sharif reported last Sunday. “The only two countries that have agreed to take in some of them are Türkiye and Malaysia.”

However, despite enduring 33 years of inhuman abuse, Nasser, now 56, is still in no mood to take the easy option. “I don’t want a comfortable country,” he said. “I don’t want a country without questions or a country without a cause.”

