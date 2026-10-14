Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Lily East's avatar
Lily East
Oct 14

Also, the haredi have consistently voted Mileikowsky into office. Not that he's the only problem; he is a perfect reflection of the genocidal pissraeli hordes.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 14Edited

Only "good" resident Jews I've seen there were those descended from the ancient Jews of Jerusalem who were NOT Haredi but practiced biblical and Second Temple-era Judaism. They were assaulted and beaten in '25 in a video by scum Israeli cops when they declared themselves and their original Muslim Arab neighbors true Semites, co-residents of Palestine before there ever was an Israel. Haredi came later & they can go to Hades with the rest of Israeli Zionist scum.

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