Over the past three years of the genocidal Israeli carnage in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, many secular and supposedly anti-Zionist Jews have been liberally spreading the propaganda that the religious Haredi community in occupied Palestine opposes the barbarism perpetuated by the Israeli military and security establishment and its foot soldiers. Haredim want nothing, their narrative goes, except to devote themselves to the study of the Torah and the Talmud. They couldn’t care less about Israel’s existence and abhor Zionism, we are repeatedly told.

These are all brazen lies.

They conveniently elide the fact that several specialised Haredi units exist in the genocidal Israeli military, allowing ultra-Orthodox Jews to participate in the unrestrained orgy of violence against Arabs while adhering to their more stringent Jewish religious practices. They also do not tell you that the Netzah Yehuda battalion, a Haredi unit, has been documented as one of the most violent units deployed in Gaza. The “soldiers” of the battalion even got themselves a synagogue near the Gaza fence.

The Netzah Yehuda battalion, which operates under the Kfir Brigade, gained notoriety long before October 7 for its lust for violence in the occupied West Bank. The crimes of the battalion were so egregious and numerous that even the US, Israel’s primary funder and arms supplier, considered withholding funding for the unit. It ultimately decided against it. In a CNN report from April 2024, one former member of the battalion said that the unit was well known for carrying out “collective punishment of Palestinians.”

“He gave an example of the battalion’s forces assaulting a Palestinian village, going door-to-door with stun grenades and gas grenades as retribution for some local children throwing rocks,” the report added. “While he was in Netzah Yehuda, he said, the battalion’s commanders played a key role in perpetuating a culture of violence, both by standing by as it happened and promoting it.”

When members of the battalion run into trouble because of their flagrant criminality, commanders and rabbis serve as “character witnesses” for the soldiers, according to a Haaretz report.

That same Haaretz report revealed that the battalion has a history of going out of its way to make life miserable for Palestinians in the West Bank:

One example came during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast during the day, in 2020. “The command gave an order not to carry out searches between 2 P.M. and 8 P.M. in places where there were no suspicions about a driver or person passing through the checkpoint,” the commander said. “This would make the fast easier for them and let them get home and eat.” But some soldiers actually decided to make things harder for the Palestinians and searched every car. “It was intentional to mar their fast, their holiday,” the commander said. “Even a request to the senior commanders in the battalion didn’t always help.”

The battalion committed horrific war crimes in the Gaza Strip with great gusto, only to find itself on the receiving end of one of the most spectacular resistance ambushes in June last year.

Read the article here .

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Heroes for Haredi children

In an article published on October 11, Haaretz reported on the increasing acceptance of “secular” Israeli military personnel among Haredi communities in the aftermath of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the subsequent genocidal assault on and occupation of southern Lebanon, and the unprovoked war on Iran.

The article focuses on war-themed comic books aimed at Haredi children, but with a twist: unlike the typical ultra-Orthodox heroes of the past, the new comic books feature secular Jewish protagonists, such as Mossad operatives and soldiers of the occupation forces battling Arabs and Persians. And there appears to be a big appetite among ultra-religious Jews for this warmongering, genocide-justifying illustrated fare. According to Haaretz, “in the past two years, over 20 Haredi comic books dealing with the war and related events have been released.”

Cartoonist Yaakov (Jacky) Yarhi, who has illustrated comic books about the Israeli pager terrorist attack in Lebanon and the Israeli-American war on Iran — in which “Iran is described as the modern incarnation of the ancient Persian Empire, but under the genocidal ideology of Haman the wicked” — revealed how “October 7 has loosened the strict boundaries of Haredi comics.”

“In the past, an Israeli flag wouldn’t be included; they would tell me ‘an Israeli flag isn’t suitable for us,’” Yarhi told Haaretz. “But in this book, we could now include the flag alongside the Mossad’s tricks, and we could include a pilot who, if you look closely, looks more like a kibbutz member than a resident of [the Haredi city of] Bnei Brak.”

The supposedly demure, anti-war Jewish community is in thrall to works that dovetail the genocidal assault on Palestinians — nearly 22,000 children have been killed in Gaza alone over the past three years — with the “Haredi value system.”

“The key to these comics are the fitting of October 7 and its subsequent wars into the Haredi value system,” the report adds. “In ‘Operation Lion’s Roar,’ about the American-Israeli war with Iran this February, young Haredi readers get a glimpse into IDF headquarters, where they see senior military officials murmuring psalms by heart. Soon the camera switches to the intelligence war room, where all the soldiers and officers wear kippot. Just before the attack, a secular fighter pilot secretly kisses a book of Psalms he’s holding.”

The Haredi value system they don’t tell you about.

This shift towards embracing militarisation is evident not just in children’s comic books but also on news websites catering to adult Haredim:

Prof. Rivka Neriya Ben Shahar argues that Haredi news websites shifted in just the first months of the war: suddenly, Israeli flags waved on the pages, and photos showed women, soldiers and even women soldiers. (Images of women are discouraged in Haredi society, especially those wearing pants or other 'immodest' clothing such as soldiers. This is true even in online Haredi news, which tend to cater to more modern Haredim).

“Since October 7, Haredi comic books have increasingly featured secular Israeli heroes, and even Israeli flags,” the article’s subtitle sums it up. “The trend suggests a growing openness toward Israeli society in a community traditionally wary of Zionist symbols.”

Many point to anti-conscription Haredi protests in Israel, but they are nothing more than anti-conscription protests. The ultra-Orthodox are not particularly fond of Arabs, nor do they consider them equal. They would rather find justifications in their religious texts for killing innocent civilians, sanctifying the rape of non-Jewish women, and blessing the bombing of hospitals than commit the killings, rapes, and bombings themselves.

Instead of prompting an inquest into their own morality — or a reconsideration of the apartheid system, the repeated desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the barbaric treatment of Palestinian detainees, the suffocating siege imposed on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and the decades of relentless killings that form part of the historical context of October 7 — the Israeli response, across secular and religious divides, has been to inflict still more violence on Palestinians.

Contrary to the not-so-subtle propaganda pushed by professional talking heads, as we have witnessed over the past three years, nothing brings the Israelis closer together quite like committing genocidal violence against their enemies. It receives even wider acceptance if war criminals don the kippah, flaunt tzitzit, and recite the Psalms before putting a bullet through a child’s head.

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