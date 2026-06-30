Mujahid Bani Mufleh’s six months in Israeli rape and torture dungeons have transformed his appearance and changed his life forever. The abusive treatment to which the Israelis subjected him in their dungeons led to a severe brain haemorrhage, followed by a stroke just two days after his release from detention.

Bani Mufleh, who recently posted on Instagram describing his struggles, believes that his health suffered due to Israeli abuse. “My defences collapsed under the weight of torture and humiliation,” he told Middle East Eye from his hospital bed. “They wanted you to forget who you were.”

As part of Bani Mufleh’s treatment, doctors removed part of his skull in emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. He then spent two months in a coma. The 36-year-old remains in hospital and faces a long and difficult road to recovery.

Bani Mufleh said that he wanted to tell the stories of his fellow detainees after regaining his freedom, but his health has denied him that opportunity.

“I never forgot that I was a journalist,” he told MEE.

“Throughout my detention, I kept thinking that one day I would tell the stories of those who could no longer speak for themselves. But time never gave me that chance. Before I could write about the tortured, I suffered a stroke. And instead of writing their stories, I became the story.”

‘I seem to have changed’

Bani Mufleh was abducted from his home in Beita, near Nablus in the West Bank, last June. Just like nearly half of the Palestinian detainees, he was under administrative detention without charge or trial, based on secret evidence to which only the Israeli kangaroo courts and authorities have access and that the Palestinian detainees or their lawyers are never allowed to examine.

Bani Mufleh told MEE that he endured psychological and physical torture, prolonged starvation, and medical neglect — a testimony that is consistent with the accounts of all Palestinian detainees released from the Israeli dungeons. The incarceration has changed his life.

“I seem to have changed,” Bani Mufleh said. “I can no longer speak as clearly as I once did.”

The dog tore into his face

He recalled witnessing the abuse of his cellmate Samir al-Rifai, whom the Israelis killed in their dungeons. “I will never forget Samir al-Rifai, a man in his 50s,” Bani Mufleh said. “Samir and I were taken to court together, and when we returned, we were tortured. His body could no longer endure what was done to him.

“Later, guards stormed our cell and sprayed pepper spray inside. Samir collapsed. They carried him out, and he never came back. The next thing we heard was that he had died.”

Bani Mufleh also witnessed the murder of a 20-year-old fellow detainee on whom the Israelis unleashed a dog and to whom they never provided medical care for the injuries it inflicted.

“I will never forget Ahmad Taza’zah, a young man of just 20,” Bani Mufleh said. “During torture, they unleashed a dog on him that tore into his face. The wounds became infected, and all he needed was a course of antibiotics.

“Instead, they left him suffering for days. He began vomiting constantly. Later, they took him into the prison yard. He never returned alive.”

The Israelis have killed nearly one hundred Palestinians, including one child, in their dungeons since October 7, 2023. Palestinian authorities have accounted for 91 victims, while the Israelis have refused to provide the details of the other victims of their inhumane torture regime and systematic deprivation.

Nuha al-Shurfa (L) and Mujahid Bani Mufleh with their three children at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Mojahid Nawahda/MEE

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The face of my son

As a matter of policy, when abducting Palestinians, the Israelis trash their homes and often beat the person being detained in front of their family members. Bani Mufleh was given the stereotypical Israeli treatment during his abduction. In Israeli dungeons, the memory of his son’s face, as the child cried during his abduction, kept him going as he suffered abuse at the hands of the Israelis.

“In prison, I kept trying to remember my son Arab’s face so I wouldn’t be consumed by the faces of those who died behind bars,” Bani Mufleh said. “But I could remember only one image of him — crying as Israeli soldiers arrested me in our home.

“After they beat and tortured me, I looked at him while I lay on the floor. He was crying. That became the last image of him that stayed with me.”

Bani Mufleh’s wife, Nuha al-Shurfa, said that he lost 25 kilograms of body weight during detention, while the Israelis deprived him of medication despite his diabetes.

“When Mujahid came home, it felt as though our family had come back to life. He returned severely weakened, having lost around 25kg during his detention,” al-Shurfa told MEE. “Throughout his time in prison, despite being diabetic, he received no proper medical care. Seeing him improve, even little by little, gives us hope and the strength to keep going.”

Now the family is trying to rebuild their lives following Bani Mufleh’s return.

“We know his recovery is far from over and that he still faces many challenges every day,” al-Shurfa said. “But having him with us again is something we are deeply grateful for, and we will stand by his side every step of the way.”

‘Blessing from heaven’

In his Instagram post last week, Bani Mufleh wrote that his time in prison had taught him that blessings are the “small details we used to live with without noticing: to eat until you are full, to drink until your thirst is quenched, to walk on your own, to sleep with peace of mind, to wake up without pain, and to see those you love without barriers, appointments, or permission.”

He added: “Only now have I understood that what we miss most when everything is taken from us ... are not the big things.”

Bani Mufleh reiterated his message, saying that his time in detention made him appreciate the small blessings in life. ‏“During my detention, I learned what real hunger feels like — waiting for meals that never felt enough, going to sleep with an aching stomach, and waking up with the same feeling,” he said.

“I learned how a simple loaf of bread can become a dream, and how a sip of cold water can feel like a blessing from heaven.”

More than 9,600 Palestinians are currently enduring inhumane abuse in Israeli rape and torture dungeons, including more than 350 children and 93 women, three of whom are pregnant.

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