Soldiers of the Israeli occupation forces have been stealing everything they can lay their hands on in abandoned civilian homes in southern Lebanon. The looting has been systemic, with genocidal Israeli troops stealing “motorcycles, televisions, paintings, sofas and rugs on a wide scale, which has become routine,” Israeli outlet Haaretz reported on April 23.

The military hierarchy looks the other way when Israeli troops cross the border with their loot. “Both senior and junior commanders on the ground are said to be aware of the phenomenon, but are not taking disciplinary action to curb it,” the report added.

One of the soldiers told the paper that he had witnessed the theft of gold bars.

According to the testimonies, as IDF soldiers leave Lebanon, they load stolen items onto their vehicles openly, without attempting to conceal them. “It’s on a crazy scale,” one soldier said. “Anyone who takes something – televisions, cigarettes, tools, whatever – immediately puts it in their vehicle or leaves it off to the side, not inside the army base, but it’s not hidden. Everyone sees it and understands.”

“In our unit, they don’t even comment or get angry,” one soldier told the paper. “The battalion and brigade commanders know everything.”

If there is any resistance from commanders against this typical Israeli behaviour, it is only performative, as one soldier said: “Commanders speak out against it and say it’s serious, but they don’t do anything.”

Justifying the theft of civilian belongings — which constitutes a war crime — an Israeli soldier channelled the spirit of Yaakov Fauci, telling Haaretz: “Soldiers tell themselves, ‘What difference does it make if I take it? It’s going to be destroyed anyway.’”

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Fauci went viral in 2021 when he was filmed in the act of taking over a Palestinian house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. When the New Jersey resident was confronted by the native owner of the house, Fauci plainly stated: “If I don’t steal it, someone else is gonna steal it.” The founding ethos of the Israeli state remains alive and well among its current population and continues to spread into new areas that its soldiers set foot in.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, in a report published on Sunday, described how the looting takes place in southern Lebanon: “After control over residential areas is established, they reportedly extend to raiding houses, rummaging through belongings, and looting residents’ money and personal effects.”

It revealed that members of the regular and reserve Israeli forces indulge in pillage, adding that the soldiers even document and share their acts on social media.

The report published three testimonies from residents of southern Lebanon, describing Israeli thievery:

In testimony to Euro-Med Monitor’s team, a woman identified by the initials R. M., 36, from Ain Qana in the Nabatieh Governorate of Southern Lebanon, said: “An Israeli force raided our home, and we were held in one room. After they left, I discovered that a gold necklace, three rings, and a bracelet were missing. They stole them.” Another woman, Z. A., 39, from a village in southern Lebanon, said she was forced to leave her home due to Israeli warnings and bombardment. She explained that the day after the latest ceasefire, her husband returned with others to check the house and found that a painting and a violin were missing. She added, “Because the situation is unstable, we returned to displacement, and we are still displaced to this day.” In another testimony, M. K., 41, from a village that Israeli forces had entered and later withdrew from, said: “When we returned home, we found it partially destroyed, but the shock was when I found out that all my gold jewellery had disappeared from the cupboard. The soldiers also left a mess behind them.”

The same thievery was recorded in the Gaza Strip during the early months of the ground invasion in late 2023. “Videos posted by Israeli soldiers themselves show them stealing and rummaging through belongings inside Palestinian homes, alongside reports of cash, gold, and other valuables being stolen, amounting to millions of dollars during the first months of the ground operation,” the report added.

“Women in the Gaza Strip reported being stopped at Israeli military checkpoints during the mass forced displacement southward. During searches, they said they were forced to hand over their gold jewellery, or it was taken by force, and they were then compelled to leave without it.”

Israeli soldiers display a mirror they stole from Gaza on Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan. Source .

As with every Israeli crime, even the looting of gentile homes has been sanctioned by the rabbinate.

Israeli outlet +972 reported in February 2024: “Last month, a letter published by the military rabbinate detailed instructions on how to keep kosher when using food and utensils found in homes in Gaza. The letter, signed by Rabbi Avishai Peretz ends with the biblical directive: ‘And you shall eat the riches of all the nations.’”

Put simply: looting from the enemy is kosher.

The Israeli project began with an industrial-scale theft of Palestinian land and the plunder of Palestinian property, carried out through extreme acts of cruelty perpetrated by Jewish militias, resulting in the ethnic cleansing of more than 500 villages, the killing of over 15,000 people, and the forced displacement of over 750,000 people.

Since the so-called founding of the state of Israel, the thieves have even been trying to steal the Palestinian identity, presenting the natives’ tangible heritage, traditional clothing and food, as their own. Unlike in the past, the intense focus on the crimes of the Israelis since the start of the ongoing Gaza genocide has made it harder for them to hide their pillaging. Stripped of propaganda, the world now sees the Israelis for who they are.

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