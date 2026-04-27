Palestine Will Be Free

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Linda Hagge's avatar
Linda Hagge
2d

This exact looting and stealing was widespread during the Nakba as well, and Ben Gurion laughed about it. After they drove the Palestinians out of the country, they stole everything from their homes that wasn't nailed down--appliances, musical instruments, Persian rugs, whole libraries, clothes, furniture--and then the homes themselves. And just as described in this piece, they stopped Palestinians trying to escape and stole their money and jewelry from them. This is all detailed in Adam Raz's excellent book, Loot. Zionists have been criminals from Day One.

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stan squires's avatar
stan squires
2d

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say : This Looting by the Israeli Army in South Lebanon should be condemned by Joseph Aoun not Supported. Aoun is Complicit in the Barbaric Looting of Lebanese People in South Lebanon. Probably he speaks about sharing the Loot when Aoun goes to Washington to speak to Netanyahu and Trump.

I supports Naim Qassem saying that his Organization will not Lay Down its Arms or recognize the Results of Negotiations between the Lebanese Gov't and Israel.Aoun is like Abbas with the Palestine Authority. He should be condemned.The People of Lebanon knows that Aoun is their Enemy. Hezbollah will solve the Problem with Israel not Aoun !

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