Few societies in history have expressed genocidal bloodlust quite as the Israelis have been doing over the past two years. Surveys among Israeli Jews have consistently shown enthusiastic approval for the genocidal Israeli military as it has continued to commit more war crimes than anyone could keep an accurate count of, slaughtering hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and reducing almost the entirety of the besieged enclave to rubble. The Israeli military’s litany of war crimes continues to mount even during the so-called “ceasefire” in effect in Gaza, but the occupation forces’ egregious criminality has not diminished its support among Israeli Jews in the slightest.

In a new survey by the Center for National Security and Democracy at the Israel Democracy Institute, 81.3 percent of Israeli Jews expressed trust in the IDF. Trust in the Israeli military’s senior leadership stands slightly lower, at 65.3 percent. Among the Mossad, the Shin Bet, the Israeli police, and the Israeli army, “the IDF enjoys higher trust, with 60.8 percent of the public believing that the IDF is neutral to a very large extent or to a large extent.” A meagre 3.5 percent expressed “no trust at all in the army.”

Remarkably, 84 percent of Israeli Jews gave their military an excellent or very good grade for its moral conduct! “Those surveyed were asked to give the IDF a score between 1 and 5 regarding its moral conduct in combat, with 5 being excellent. 60 percent of respondents gave the IDF a score of 5 and 24 percent gave a score of 4, which shows that 84 percent of the Jewish public gives the IDF an excellent or very good score regarding its moral conduct,” Israel Hayom reported.

This needs emphasis, so let me try: More than four out of five Israeli Jews believe that their army — which has butchered children, burned them alive in their plastic tents, starved them to death, slaughtered their parents and grandparents, killed and abducted doctors and patients, pranced around in the lingerie of dead and displaced Palestinian women, poisoned water wells, bombed houses, destroyed roads, electrical infrastructure, universities, schools, telecommunications infrastructure, and hospitals, stolen cash, jewellery, and other valuables from civilian homes, and tortured starving Palestinians to death for seeking food at “aid” distribution sites — has displayed EXCELLENT or VERY GOOD moral conduct!

This response makes sense when seen in light of another survey question. Only 31.5 percent believe that harm to the enemy’s civilian population should be a consideration in the fighting. In other words, most Israeli Jews (68.5 percent) do not think that civilian harm to the enemy should affect how the fighting is carried out. Put another way, Israeli Jews have deemed the killing of civilians as kosher.

It gets better (or worse?).

A staggering 62.2 percent of respondents said that a “terrorist” (Israelspeak for Palestinian freedom fighters) should be killed even if he poses no danger. One way to interpret this response is that the Israelis support killing members of resistance factions even during ceasefires — which is a violation of the Geneva Convention and a war crime. Nearly two in three Israeli Jews are on board with their military committing this particular war crime.

Further, more than half the respondents (53.8 percent) approved the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields. On the question of sending Palestinians into tunnels or suspected booby-trapped homes, Israeli Jews are on board with this copiously documented Israeli practice.

More stunningly, six in ten Israelis (60.6 percent) are against investigating soldiers suspected of abusing Palestinian detainees. This result is in line with the overwhelming support among Israeli Jews for physically, mentally, and sexually abusing Palestinians whom their military continues to abduct at a rapacious pace from Gaza and the West Bank.

Last year, when the gang rape of a Palestinian detainee was recorded on camera, multiple demonstrations took place in Israel advocating for the Israelis’ “right to rape” Palestinians. Hanoch Milwidsky, a parliamentarian from Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, went on to defend rape as a torture tool when dealing with Palestinians, while journalist Yehuda Schlesinger openly lamented on Israeli TV that raping Palestinians was not an official government policy. One of the rapists, Meir Ben-Shitrit, went on to become a minor celebrity in the Israeli media, featuring in TV shows.

The Israelis’ demands in the ubiquitous “right to rape” protests on the streets were reflected in surveys. A staggering 65 percent of Israeli Jews supported gang-raping Palestinians.

Although the results were slightly better on the question of disproportionate responses against Palestinian civilians if rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza, more than half of Israeli Jews (55.3 percent) still backed raining fire indiscriminately on the Gaza concentration camp, where half the population are children.

There was another curious response. About 60.5 percent of Israeli Jews believe that their army should ensure that its military operations do not violate international laws and the rules of war; 39.5 percent were fine with the Israeli military throwing laws out of the window.

It sounds good by Israeli standards, but it gets interesting.

Those who agreed on following rules of warfare were then asked whether the Israeli military should strictly follow these rules even if doing so somewhat reduces military effectiveness. In response, 61.4 percent said yes, while 36 percent of those who supported following the rules of warfare said they do not agree that it should be enforced if it comes at the cost of operational performance.

So, while 39.5 percent were not in favour of humanitarian laws at all, a further 21.8 percent would support them in principle but would relax them for operational reasons. In other words, for 61.3 percent of Israeli Jews following laws of warfare are conditional!

This is not a fringe survey conducted among a group of extremist settlers either. Its respondents are an accurate reflection of the Israeli adult population. “The survey asked 600 Hebrew-speaking Jews, who constitute a nationally representative sample of the entire adult population in Israel aged 18 and over,” the Israel Hayom report added.

Survey after survey has revealed this exact same pattern of insatiable bloodlust among Israeli Jews over the past two years. Even after nearly all of Gaza has been wiped out of existence and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been slaughtered, with over 10,000 still rotting in the rubble of their homes, Israeli bloodlust refuses to show any sign of slowing down.

While historians have argued that most ordinary Germans were not fully aware of the scope of Nazi war crimes during the Second World War, the Israelis watch their army’s depravity live on social media in all its inglorious shame.

What is more, the Israeli army itself ran a Telegram channel, posting a steady stream of snuff porn to sate its public’s inastiabale lust for watching disembowelled children and crushed skulls of their parents in high-definition. And Israeli Jews’ reaction to their army’s horrifying criminal conduct? They just cannot get enough of it, even after 25 months of non-stop barbarism.

