The sound of missile sirens accompanied the Israelis throughout Saturday, as Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets during the day, making the genocide connoisseurs drop everything and run for cover once every 22 minutes on average, according to Channel 12’s calculations.

Hezbollah also marked the day with its longest-range strike since the April 16 “ceasefire” when it targeted the occupied city of Safad, which is located about 29 kilometres from the Lebanese border. In a statement, Hezbollah said that at 4:30 pm it targeted infrastructure belonging to the enemy army in Safad with a rocket barrage. Hezbollah also announced that it had attacked the Liman and Shomera barracks with suicide drones, in addition to the Meron base, which is used for surveillance and air-operations management in northern occupied Palestine, and on Kiryat Shmona with a specialised rocket barrage.

An hour before the end of the day, Hezbollah had announced 22 operations, including attacks against genocidal Israeli troops operating inside Lebanese territory. As the Israelis attempt to entrench their occupation of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah has markedly upped its operations in defence of its people and land.

Jewish squatters in occupied Palestine endured a difficult Saturday, running to safety every time a Hezbollah projectile moved through the skies. “Settlers circulated videos showing hundreds of settlers rushing to a shelter on the Nahariya beachfront which, according to their description, could barely accommodate 15 people,” Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar reported.

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Since the start of the November 2024 “ceasefire,” which only Hezbollah adhered to, the Israelis launched relentless attacks across the length and breadth of Lebanon, killing hundreds of Lebanese citizens during the 15 months before Hezbollah restarted its retaliatory attacks on March 2 this year. The Israelis have killed over 3,200 Lebanese since then, including hundreds of civilians after the April 16 “ceasefire,” as part of the deal between the USA and Iran brokered by Pakistan.

However, the relatively minor inconvenience of dealing with Hezbollah’s barrages appears to have made genocidal Israelis wonder whether they are in a “ceasefire or a war” with the Lebanese resistance! Al-Akhbar:

[T]he Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation quoted the spokesperson for the emergency team in the settlement of Kabri in the Western Galilee as saying: “The instructions are confusing, and it is not clear what stage we are in. Is this a ceasefire or a war? Four launches have passed over my house in the last ten minutes. Events here are ongoing. We are in a real war.”

Hezbollah fighters have also been confronting invading Israeli troops with the same nous and bravery that they displayed during the 2024 invasion.

It announced multiple attacks on Israeli terrorists on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Al-Ghandouriyeh, among others:

The Islamic Resistance fighters ambushed a composite force of the Israeli enemy army at dawn today as it attempted to advance towards the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Ghandouriyeh by detonating explosive devices and simultaneously targeting them with artillery shells and rocket barrages, forcing the enemy to withdraw its casualties under heavy smoke cover.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army vehicles and soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Ghandouriyeh with artillery shells at 07:00 and 07:30 on Saturday.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army vehicles and soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Ghandouriyeh with a rocket barrage at 08:00 on Saturday.

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While Hezbollah has replenished much of its arsenal and continues to extract a steep price from the Israelis for their attempted occupation of Lebanese territory, it also appears to have plugged the intelligence gap that cost its top echelons dearly during the 2024 fighting, when much of its leadership was wiped out in targeted Israeli assassinations.

In stark contrast to 2024, the Israelis have not succeeded in assassinating any high-profile Hezbollah figure since the start of the latest round of fighting on March 2.

According to Israeli outlet i24NEWS, Israel believes that Hezbollah has relocated its key personnel from its stronghold in the Dahiyeh suburb of southern Beirut to other areas within the city and to neighbourhoods outside the capital. Israeli officials have concluded that strikes in Beirut no longer have a “substantive impact” on Hezbollah’s ability to manage its operations.

Hezbollah’s adaptability in the middle of a war, and the way it has reconstituted its fighting force after being badly exposed during 2023–24, is one of the most remarkable stories of the past 30 months of resistance operations in West Asia. Given the way the Lebanese resistance is performing in this round of fighting, it is safe to assume that there will be more spectacular strikes, further underscoring the failure of Israeli efforts to break the movement’s military capacity or strategic will.

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