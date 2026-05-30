Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8hEdited

That short video of bathers running off the beach put this phrase in my mind: " Run mofos run, scatter like the cockroaches YOU are". Apologies to the Tutsis of Rwanda and all other oppressed people who've been called cockroaches. Zionazis like the IDF deserve the analogy to filthy sewer-dwelling insects.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Barb Muzyk's avatar
Barb Muzyk
8h

God bless the Hezbollah freedom fighters.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture