Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

Thank you for sharing this sad infomation with us!

It's clear that their evil devices and tactics are many. Who can thrive under such hellish environments?? Neither the mom who would be able to nourish her baby under different circumstances, nor the child who's dependent on her mom to grow. Then they prohibit supplies to be brought in. Shame on them -----if they even know what the word means!

💔💔💔💔

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Zareen's avatar
Zareen
6h

Their naked cruelty has no limits. Justice for the precious children of Gaza and all the Palestinian people! 💔😭🇵🇸⚖️

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