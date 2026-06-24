Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Zuraida Dramat's avatar
Zuraida Dramat
5h

I can relate to that "How is this happening?" "Whaaaat?!" when these zio nazis vomit their murderous mission at the world.

And then, Messi is a supporter of the israeli state. I don't watch him nor celebrate his talents.

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stan squires's avatar
stan squires
5h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i know that more needs to be done besides talking about the Atrocities committed by Genocidal Israel against Palestinians. Lots of People here in the West take Action against their Gov'ts for supporting Israel and against Universities who get money from Israel. That needs to continue and the Boats to Gaza is Good Solidarity for Palestine.

Israeli Consulates here in Canada and the USA should be occupied as a show of support for Palestine. Israelis are not welcome anywhere in the world and that is the way it should be.

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