Football commentators and connoisseurs have long run out of superlatives with which to describe Lionel Messi. The diminutive Argentine has mesmerised football fans for over two decades and, even at 38 (he turns 39 on June 24), in the twilight of his career, he continues to enthral with his footballing prowess at the 2026 World Cup. Pep Guardiola, under whose coaching at Barcelona Messi came to the fore, summed it up best when he said of his protégé: “Don’t write about him, don’t try to describe him. Just watch him.”

I was reminded of the Guardiola quote when my social media feed was bombarded with a video of Zlatan Ibrahimović struggling for words to describe another typical Messi performance at the World Cup, alongside multiple videos of Ben-Gvir and other leaders of the Jewish state pouring out their usual bile about Palestinians, Lebanese, and Arabs in general.

“All of Lebanon should be our playground,” Ben-Gvir, the genocidal maniac, declared yesterday.

Recently, he has been advocating the abduction of Lebanese women and children and forcing them into Israel’s notorious rape and torture dungeons. “Let’s start thinking outside the box about Hezbollah,” Ben-Gvir said. “Conquering territory and killing many terrorists, but also detaining their women and youth and taking them to terrorist prisons. That’s what hurts them the most.”

Then there was Gideon Sa’ar.

The Israeli foreign minister, whose Argentine father moved into a stolen Palestinian home in the 1960s, made a typically risible statement: “I do not think there is [any] other nation on this planet that has better documented proofs for its right on its land than the Jewish people.”

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There is a tendency among journalists to take these quotes and deconstruct and analyse them. Some would even cite international humanitarian law to describe Ben-Gvir’s comments as calls for potential war crimes. They would also refute Sa’ar’s quip by similar well-practiced journalistic methodologies.

But those would be wasted efforts. Call it fatalism if you will, but analysing mere words is inconsequential when there are mountains worth of corpses rotting under Gaza’s rubble; there is copious footage of the perpetrators of these crimes recording their criminality in graphic details; and there are countless testimonies of the victims attesting to everything that has been documented in visceral detail.

Moreover, such comments have become a daily occurrence. For the past 32 months, every time the Israelis have spoken in front of a camera, they have either boasted about committing war crimes or implored their countrymen to commit war crimes. Even after the total devastation they have wrought in Gaza and Lebanon potentially killed hundreds of thousands of unarmed Palestinians, including tens of thousands of children, the Israelis just cannot get enough of the orgy of violence. They revel in it.

There are not enough words in the English language to describe their genocidal blood lust and the seemingly endless reservoir of bile that comes out of their gab whenever there is a mic in front of their faces. What is more, they have faced no repercussions for their insatiable appetite for violence. Worse still, they are celebrated. They get invited to speak at universities, to give interviews on TV shows, and as normal leaders at so-called international institutions.

We are out of words. At this point, one can only pay heed to Guardiola’s mantra: don’t write about them, don’t try to describe them. Just watch them.

Of course, do not watch them to appreciate something wonderful, as in the case of Messi being a maestro on a football pitch; but watch the Israelis to marvel at the utter shamelessness, psychological pathology, breathtaking arrogance, and outright absurdity of which human beings are capable.

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