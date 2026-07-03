Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
8h

May Marwan's dreams continue to multiply and to get more real as if he were present in their scenes and scenery.

May they encourage and stregthen him until that day when he exits the caves they imprison him and he sees the light of day in his country.

Thank you for this💐

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CountryMusicLoverMan's avatar
CountryMusicLoverMan
8h

God bless this brave and courageous soul.

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