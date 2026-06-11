Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
11h

Would be great if you could share more of these sad but beautiful cultural stories 💓💔

Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
11h

Sports? Psychological release? For a Palestinian? You know the Ziofilth knee-jerk to that is violent recrimination. Football or whatever slight mental diversion: not permitted to amalek.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture