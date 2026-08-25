Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2hEdited

How they manage to organize this amid the surrounding chaos, the unabated Israeli attacks and savagery, is amazing. Even more so that they manage to put smiles on the faces of many of these besieged girls.

And thanks for this uniquely great reporting.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
2h

Wonderful!

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