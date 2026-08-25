[Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]

The extreme devastation that the Israelis have wrought in the Gaza Strip over the past three years has caused unprecedented suffering among genocide survivors. With reconstruction of the enclave a distant dream and a crushing Israeli siege in place, there are few avenues for Palestinians to escape the brutal reality they have been forced to endure.

Against this backdrop, genocide survivors have had to find creative ways to help children escape — and somehow find moments of relief amid the devastating reality imposed upon them. One such initiative is a makeshift cinema in Deir al-Balah, where displaced girls go to watch films relevant to their circumstances.

“Instead of a movie screen, there’s a TV, and instead of theatre seats, there are plastic chairs,” Al Jazeera reported. To give the children a “cinema experience,” the weekly movie sessions at a centre organised by the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations-USA (UOSSM USA) feature a ticket booth and even popcorn.

“I really like the cinema because it gives us a change of atmosphere. It makes you feel like you’re not living through the war, like you’re not living through these difficult days,” 14-year-old Natalie al-Hatoum told Al Jazeera.

Originally from Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood, Natalie’s family has been displaced to central Gaza, where they rent a room after their home was bombed by the Israelis at the start of their genocidal assault. Natalie survived that attack, but her grandfather, grandmother, and a cousin have been killed by the Israelis during the genocide.

“These incidents affected me a lot psychologically,” she says. “I was very shocked. I always remember the memories I had with my cousin, and I get very sad.”

Natalie al-Hatoum. [Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]

Most of the girls who attend the weekly sessions have been displaced, just like Natalie. The movie screenings are helping them overcome the trauma they have been enduring for the past three years.

“Whenever I come to the centre, I feel comfortable,” she says. “I feel happy.”

Disconnecting from war

The weekly film sessions, held for girls aged 11 to 16, offer a one- to two-hour cinema-like experience alongside games and other activities and have grown from 15–20 attendees at the first session to 35–40 today, with many girls bringing friends after hearing about the programme from other participants.

Fifteen-year-old attendee Rama Abu Mohammed says that entering the centre feels like stepping into “another world.” “I feel like I’m disconnecting from the pressures of the war and everything we live through outside,” she says. “It is a very safe place for us.”

Rama adds that the sessions provide girls like her with an outlet to talk about their experiences without being embarrassed: “We can release what is inside us and talk about situations that happen to us. They are always there to help us and tell us how we can deal with these situations.”

The fact that the films are chosen to address issues faced by girls her age also helps. “They teach us how to control our emotions and how to take care of ourselves,” she says.

Girls attend a film session in Deir al-Balah. [Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]

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Psychological support

The organisers see these film sessions as part of a wider effort to provide children with psychological support amid the gruesome reality they are facing, with no end in sight.

“Children in Gaza have lived through many difficult experiences during what should have been their childhood,” Abu Zanouna, a psychosocial facilitator who helps run the activity, says.

“We try to completely separate them from the tents, the heat, insects and the harsh reality they live every day,” she adds.

The activities continue after the film, with facilitators discussing the story and characters with the girls and encouraging them to reflect on their feelings and what they understood about the film. The programme also provides sessions on personal safety, boundaries, emotions and protection from harassment.

“There is very little privacy in tents, and parents are often overwhelmed with daily survival tasks,” Abu Zanouna says. “That is why we work with girls on personal safety, boundaries and understanding inappropriate behaviour in ways that are simple and suitable for their age.”

Jehan Abu Zanouna. [Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]

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‘I wish it would never end’

The topics that these films tackle and the conversations that follow are helping the girls greatly.

“These topics are very important for people our age, especially during the war,” Rama says. “Every one of us may have experienced a situation whether in tents or even at home.”

“As a girl, you need to know how to deal with these things.”

Zahra Abu Mohammed of UOSSM USA says that the initiative is meant to provide psychosocial support to families and children in Gaza.

“We focus on children because they deserve a safe place to talk and play and to interact with others and with their community,” Abu Mohammed says.

“We chose cinema because it is not only for enjoyment,” she adds. “We don’t just talk about the story or the character. We talk about how they feel and how the character feels.”

Tickets and popcorn at a film session. [Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]

For displaced girls like Natalie and Rama, the value of the programme is perhaps clearest in what it gives them to carry back into the reality they face once the session has ended. Rama says she often returns home and tells her family about her day.

“I feel like I recharge my energy and then go back to face everything all over again,” she says. “I feel like I’ve released some of what I’m carrying.”

For Natalie, the end of the session means returning to the crowded room in Deir al-Balah where her family is staying. Yet she says she leaves feeling lighter and more positive, looking forward to telling her friends and mother about the film and what she has learned during the discussions.

“I wish this activity could be every day. I wish it would never end, even when the project ends or school starts.”

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