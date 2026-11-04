Mahmoud al-Ardah: To My Captive Self

Mahmoud al-Ardah, one of the most iconic Palestinian prisoners, was first arrested by the Israelis during the First Intifada in 1992, at the age of just 16. He was released in 1996 but remained free for only eight months before being rearrested in September that year. By the time of his release in October 2025, Mahmoud had endured 32 harsh years in Israeli rape and torture dungeons.

He was the architect of the Gilboa prison break in September 2021, when six Palestinian prisoners, including the legendary Zakaria Zubeidi, escaped from the high-security Israeli prison after having dug a tunnel with nothing more than their bare hands and spoons for over of ten months.

Although all six were apprehended within days of their successful operation, the escape cemented its place in history as one of the most riveting feats of Palestinian resistance to the barbaric Israeli occupation.

“The idea of escaping prison lived in my mind from the very first day they took my freedom, 32 years ago,” Mahmoud said in an interview last year about the Gilboa prison escape. “I worked tirelessly to make it happen. When the opportunity finally came, I escaped with my friends and brothers.”

Mahmoud was ultimately freed from Israeli captivity in October 2025 as part of the Flood of the Free deal, under which the resistance secured the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including dozens of prominent leaders, in an exchange with the Israelis.

However, Mahmoud, a resident of Arraba, north of Jenin in the West Bank, was deprived of a return to his homeland. The Israelis deported him to Egypt, where he has lived since his release.

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To My Captive Self (Ilā nafsī al-asīra in Arabic) is a deeply introspective and poignant short film (linked at the top of the article and subtitled in English) that explores the psychological aftermath of 32 years of imprisonment through Mahmoud’s eyes.

Directed by Aly Abolaban, the film examines the complicated experience of returning to freedom after spending most of one’s life behind bars. Through a series of contemplative images, quiet moments, and personal reflections, Mahmoud, who has spent more than half his life incarcerated, describes the unfamiliarity of life outside prison: the freedom to walk through open spaces, sit by the sea, return home to his family, and make choices without the restrictions of a prison cell, under the hateful eyes of an Israeli prison guard and under constant surveillance.

Yet, as the film poignantly conveys, physical freedom does not necessarily mean psychological liberation. The habits, memories, and emotional scars of imprisonment linger, making the transition to ordinary life an experience of both joy and disorientation.

The film offers a moving meditation on freedom, lost time, memory, and the enduring human cost of imprisonment — an experience all too common to Palestinian prisoners, many of whom have spent decades enduring inhumane abuse in the dark cells of Israeli dungeons.

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