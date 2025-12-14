Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8hEdited

THANK YOU for this uplifting piece -- for me anyway. I view it against the backdrop of the film "The Encampments", which I watched yesterday. What moved me was the fact that Gazans knew about Columbia and some of the other pro-Palestine, anti-Zionist university encampments. I won't be revealing much by telling you that at the end of the documentary, the filmmakers show clips of Gazan children holding up signs in English saying. "Thank you Columbia". So all those protesting students, Mahmoud Khalil et al., it wasn't all for nothing. They received the love in Gaza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Beej's avatar
Beej
8h

I am so happy to see Mahmoud al-Ardah out of prison! Thank you so much for reporting his story! And thank you so much Yemen for being a true friend of Palestine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture