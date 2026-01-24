Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
12m

No honorable men among Palestine’s enemies. Were words more true ever spoken?

Reply
Share
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
3m

Death to israel

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture