This war has taken everything with it;

In my little world, all that remained was my son.

Growing beyond his years, he hid his pain:

Well before time, he tried his best to appear as a man.

Dutiful to his baba and an ever-willing friend,

He would insist on going the extra mile to chop wood

Or in search of some bread.

My son, I would beam — the stick of my old age,

When my knees would give in and I would need a steady hand.

But this war does not end,

And our enemies are no honourable men.

They do not spare a stone, nor the fish in the sea,

Nor leave a single tree standing;

So what chance did stand my little twig?

