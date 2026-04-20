Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1d

The Gulfie tyrannies cannot and will not learn anything, because the tyrants like their western bank accounts and western trophy properties and do not want them to be seized on any pretext, they like shopping sprees in western countries and do not want to slapped with travel bans, they like their western investments and do not want them frozen, they like their toy armies well stocked with shiny western toys.

"For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." Matthew 6:21

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Yussra's avatar
Yussra
1d

I'm both grateful and genuinely devastated to learn from you that Alafasy is like this, I had no idea. He's been my favorite reciter my whole life. It feels like an extra level of betrayal to think of his beautiful voice reciting Qur'an passages about standing up to tyrants, only for him to use that same voice to glorify the tyrants (and puppets of tyrants) of our time. How disgusting for Gulf propaganda to call into question the faith of Iranians when Iranians aren't the ones collaborating with the genocidal Western powers. On the plus side, it's become increasingly obvious to Muslims of all backgrounds that our Ummah is occupied, far beyond Palestine, which for me at least has cause me to feel even more unified with our Shia siblings over these past few months than I ever have before. The colonizer tries to divide us, yet we are truly one Ummah, and each day we grow closer to liberation insha'Allah. 🤲🏼

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