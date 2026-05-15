Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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medi's avatar
medi
15h

Free Palestine free Palestine free Palestine

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
14hEdited

Screw Barcelona. Pro sports has become 90% BS marketing. Never expect any cohesion from wealthy owners with their players on principle. And may the cockroach of putrefaction crawl up Israel Katz's nose for all his ugly racist pronouncements foisted upon us.

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