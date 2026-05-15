Israelis have the thinnest of thin skins. They have enjoyed unprecedented immunity since the “founding” of their illegitimate, criminal state over seven decades ago, flouting international law and norms of behaviour without consequence. Such exceptional treatment tends to flatter the ego, especially the ego of narcissists. They begin to believe their delusions even more fiercely. This is no ordinary delusion. It is a worldview grounded in theology that casts them as “the chosen ones” while reducing the rest of humanity to expendable supporting actors in their historical narrative.

Two and a half years of the livestreamed ongoing genocide the Israelis are committing in the Gaza Strip, without facing so much as a slap on the wrist from international institutions, have acted like a steroid shot for their delusions of grandeur — so much so that they promptly label anyone protesting their years-long slaughter of children an antisemite. Those trying to feed Gaza’s starving genocide survivors by breaking the illegal blockade of the besieged enclave are branded antisemites as well. Posting anti-genocide messages on social media also makes you an antisemite.

It gets worse: as Lamine Yamal has just found out, even waving a Palestinian flag 3,000 kilometres away from Tel Aviv is enough to get you branded an antisemite.

Yamal has been a key player for Barcelona this season, as they were crowned Spanish champions last Sunday. During the open-top bus parade through the streets of Barcelona, the youngster took a Palestinian flag from fans and planted it on the bus. He also later posted a photo with the flag on his Instagram account. This rather innocuous gesture, signalling his support for the Palestinians, has been deemed totally unacceptable by the Israelis.

Israel Katz, the Israeli war minister, who has gleefully posted videos of his terrorist army bombing residential apartments in the Gaza Strip, took to Twitter to lambast Yamal and demand that Barcelona take action against their player.

“Lamine Yamal chose to incite against Israel and foment hatred while our soldiers are fighting the terrorist organization Hamas, an organization that massacred, raped, burned, and murdered Jewish children, women, and elderly on October 7,” Katz wrote, repeating for the umpteenth time the extensively debunked lies about Hamas. “Whoever supports this type of message should ask themselves: Does he consider this humanitarian? Is this moral?

“As the Minister of Defence of the State of Israel, I will not remain silent in the face of incitement against Israel and against the Jewish people. I expect a great and respected club like FC Barcelona to distance itself from these statements and make it unequivocally clear that there is no place for incitement or for support of terrorism.”

As if to highlight that the Israeli derangement is not limited to its leaders but extends to the general population (a fact that has been highlighted survey after survey after survey), a Barcelona fan club in Israel made a ludicrous statement of its own. The supporters group, in a letter to the club, wrote: “Our expectation is that politics not be brought into sports or into the club we love so dearly, especially since hundreds of thousands of Israelis are a significant consumer force that brings millions into the club.”

Where do we even start with that one? Fourteen months into the genocide, fans of the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv were chanting “Death to Arabs” and “there are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left” while harassing and beating up immigrant cab drivers in Amsterdam. Moreover, “Death to Arabs” and “May Your Village Burn” are staples at Israeli stadiums during football matches. Beitar Jerusalem fans take pride in their racism, often singing “Here we are, we’re the most racist football team in the country” during games.

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The Israeli fan club’s letter to Barcelona contained another gem: “Taking a political stance in the middle of championship celebrations hurt us and tens of thousands of Israelis. That is a fact, and we condemn it.”

Supporting the people who are being killed in an ongoing genocide hurts the genocidaires! How dare Yamal or anyone else stand in solidarity with the Palestinians when the Israelis are busy slaughtering them and raping them with total impunity. Let them go about their rape with dogs, starvation of children, and slaughter in peace. Your waving of the Palestinian flag hurts them.

Barcelona have caved in to the pressure, saying that Yamal’s action “was not intended in any way to convey a political statement” on behalf of the club. In doing so, Barcelona have severely dented the ethos summed up in the motto ‘Més que un club’ (more than a club), which they proudly display in their stadium and on their merchandise and have leveraged it to build their global reputation.

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That line conjures up the club’s Catalan identity, culture, and political expression, especially during the repressive Franco regime, when such expressions were criminalised. Catalans found Camp Nou — the club’s stadium — to be the only safe outlet for their subversive expression.

The club’s statement distancing itself from its teenaged superstar underlines how its motto has been reduced to nothing more than a shtick, a marketing gimmick. Like so much else during this genocide, another façade has ignominiously crumbled.

“Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, however, went toe to toe with Katz. Those who think that waving the flag of a state is “inciting hatred” have either lost their minds or have been blinded by their own disgrace,’ he wrote on Twitter. “Lamine has just expressed solidarity with Palestine that millions of Spaniards feel. Yet another reason to be proud of him.”

Yamal, a Muslim of Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean heritage, played a stellar role in helping Spain become the champions of Europe in 2024. He is set to be Spain’s biggest star at the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

However, even his stardom and pivotal role in the Spanish national team have not stopped Yamal from becoming the subject of racist attacks by Spanish fans. Targeting the youngster, Spanish supporters chanted “Whoever doesn’t jump is Muslim” during a game against Egypt last month, prompting a police investigation.

While his own club has disavowed Yamal’s silent activism and he endures targeted chants from his own countrymen, Genocide survivors in Gaza have nothing but love for him. Soon after photos and videos from the bus parade went viral, a mural of Yamal appeared amid the rubble of Gaza as a show of appreciation.

“I worked on this painting after the player Lamine Yamal raised the flag of Palestine at a huge celebration that the whole world saw,” Palestinian artist Ubay al-Qurshali told Reuters. “We want to thank the player Lamine Yamal for what he did. He risked his career, he risked his playing and he risked his future, [but] he didn’t care and he supported the Palestinian cause.”

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