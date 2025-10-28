“Name’s Oaf — Steve Witk-Oaf. And that’s my buddy Jared. He’s also an oaf.”

Every time Americans meet Palestinians in person without Israeli mediation, startling revelations follow. Despite being the primary supplier of weapons and unlimited funds to the Israelis to facilitate their annihilation of the Palestinians for several decades, the leadership of the United States is increasingly revealed as disinterested oafs who have no idea about the people whose genocide they are aiding and abetting without a second thought.

It wasn’t long ago when Adam Boehler, Trump’s then-hostage envoy to the Middle East, told a startled CNN propagandist, Jake Tapper, that Hamas — fasten your seat belts for this — are actually “pretty nice guys” who do not have “horns growing out of their heads!”

In a polity where falsehoods and smears are the only valid currency, the Zionists started baying for Boehler’s blood for letting slip a small dose of truth. He took to Twitter and made a public apology: “I want to be CRYSTAL CLEAR as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people. And as @POTUS has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn’t RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY @realdonaldtrump @stevewitkoff @secrubio @mikewaltz47”

It did not save his job; Boehler was promptly demoted.

It was now Steve Witkoff’s — Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East — and Jared Kushner’s — Trump’s son-in-law and all-purpose consigliere — turn to be surprised by the intellect of the Palestinians when they met the Palestinian leadership for the first time during the ongoing “ceasefire” talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas’s top political leader, recounted meeting the American representatives in Egypt in an interview with Al Jazeera on Monday:

I had a short meeting with Witkoff and Kushner. We discussed in the meeting that we, as Palestinians, are advocates for stability and are seeking our stolen rights, and that we want to live like other peoples of the world in a Palestinian entity, in a Palestinian state. We have no problem except with the one who occupied our land and expelled us from it. We said that we want a Palestinian state in accordance with international law and resolutions that the world has legitimised, so that the region can stabilise. We are not fans of wars and bloodshed; the ones who pay the price for this blood are us and our children. They were surprised that they met a group of university professors, engineers, and doctors, and that we are not as we are portrayed. [Emphasis added]

It is quite stunning that the American representatives, whose observations and insights, one assumes, would shape the global hegemon’s policy in the Middle East, were surprised by the fact that Palestinians are highly educated and sophisticated people. Throughout history, Palestinians have been among the most literate of the Arabs, and in most countries to which they migrate, both in the Arab world and the West, they often have higher levels of education than the host population.

Pre-1948 Palestinians, especially in cities, were more educated and urbanised than most other Arab populations. Industrious rural communities developed innovative farming practices, helping Palestinian orchards and fields become renowned for the high yields and quality of their oranges, olives, figs, and herbs.

The emphasis that Palestinians place on learning and education has been typified during the two-year Holocaust they have endured. Despite nearly all schools and universities in the Gaza Strip being bombed and destroyed, the survivors made the best of whatever little they had in order to continue their education in plastic tents under phone lights, on empty stomachs and with parched lips.

Days after the “ceasefire” went into effect on October 10, more than 26,000 Holocaust-surviving students celebrated successfully passing their high school examinations in displacement camps across the Gaza Strip. Many have secured scholarships to institutions across the globe to continue their higher education.

A medical student being interviewed by his examiners in a Gaza hospital in July 2024. Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, is second from the left.

Despite the Israelis killing, on average, 18 students and one teacher every single day without pause for two years, according to a September Gaza Media Office report, the spirit of learning never died among the survivors.

However, the truth is the biggest sacrilege in the Jewish supremacist worldview.

The long-term propaganda project to portray the profoundly sick and evil Israelis — dwelling in stolen homes or new structures built upon the bones and blood of the Palestinians they slaughtered to make way for the Jewish supremacist state — as moral exemplars and scientific geniuses who only ever wanted peace invariably needed the Palestinians to be painted as their exact opposite to gain the favour of the Western public.

Hundreds of billions have been spent on the propaganda campaign to push this complete inversion of reality over several decades. “No foreign affairs symposium, scholarly book, or moral attitude taken is complete without some reference to Palestinian (sometimes also known as “Arab”) terrorism,” Edward Said, the most famous Palestinian in the West, wrote in his 1979 book The Question of Palestine. “Any self-respecting director planning a film on some current, and probably invented, enormity would not pass up the occasion to introduce a Palestinian into his cast as a sort of card-carrying terrorist.”

The project of portraying Palestinians as terrorists has been enduring and continues to this day, as Zionists tighten their control over the media even more fiercely in response to growing global awareness of the truth.

Said goes on to write:

[T]he Palestinians remain so specialized a people as to serve essentially as a synonym for trouble—rootless, mindless, gratuitous trouble. They will not go away as they ought to, they will not accept the fate of other refugees (who have, apparently, simply resigned themselves to being refugees and therefore are contented as such), they cause trouble. Recent crises involving the Palestinians in Lebanon and Jordan are cited as instances to prove the point. And if the commentator happens to be more sophisticated, he may also allude to the “fact” that the Palestinians are part of what is doubtless a fearsome event, the resurgence of Islam. According to this somewhat paranoiac view, if even the President of the United States refers to the Palestinian problem as an intrinsic part of the Middle East peace, it is because of Muslim oil, Muslim fanaticism, Muslim blackmail.

But the façade of brutish Palestinians versus genius Israelis has collapsed like so much else in the aftermath of the Al-Aqsa Flood. It speaks of their resourcefulness and ingenuity that, despite a crushing two-decade-long blockade, Palestinians in Gaza have built institutions of higher learning and produced acclaimed writers, poets, educators, engineers, doctors, and administrators. Indeed, it is their engineering prowess that enabled them to build tunnels running hundreds of kilometres that have baffled the Israelis and their Western backers — and still remain undecipherable and impregnable, two years into the most concentrated bombardment the world has ever witnessed.

Jewish supremacist oafs like Witkoff and Kushner may still be surprised by Palestinian intellect, but the rest of the world is not. The entire world has now witnessed the Israeli barbarians destroying Palestinian schools, burning books, torturing students to death, and desecrating their dead bodies. The mask is off; the myth is dead. The Palestinian mind, whose memory appears timeless and which remembers every street and orchard stolen from it decades ago, remains the ultimate act of resistance.

