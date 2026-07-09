Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have endured an exponential increase in “Jewish terrorism” over the past several years, with most of the terrorists going unpunished for their crimes against the natives.

“Incidents of Jewish settler terrorism and nationalist crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank have increased by more than 560 percent since 2019,” Haaretz reported on Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, a vast majority of these Jewish terrorists go scot-free. “Only 6.6 percent of the cases resulted in an indictment — according to data from the Israel Police.”

The report explained that 139 cases were opened in 2019 in the West Bank district in response to “complaints of nationalist crime and Jewish terrorism, as well as offenses attributed to far-right activists for harming state security.” By 2025, the number of cases had risen to 779. A senior defence establishment official attributed the increase in violent incidents to the spread of illegal farms and outposts.

The paper noted a sharp rise in these cases after the incumbent Netanyahu government came to power in 2023 and following the Al-Aqsa Flood operation of October 7:

In 2022, police opened 293 cases; in 2023, the number rose to 416; and in 2024, it reached 685.

Anti-Palestinian rhetoric in Israeli society has always been extremely violent, with a vast majority of Israeli Jews publicly expressing genocidal views towards the natives. Poll after poll in Israel has found that the Jewish population wants to see the occupation forces inflict more suffering on Palestinians and is on board with the idea of expelling them from their ancestral lands to make way for Jews-only settlements.

This sentiment has been turbocharged by the Israeli political leadership. Ben-Gvir has been openly distributing weapons to Jewish squatters in the occupied West Bank.

“Over 120,000 weapons were distributed to eligible citizens, while tens of thousands more received conditional approvals,” Ben-Gvir boasted in October 2024. “We intend to continue arming Israel. That’s what we did, and that’s what we’ll continue to do!”

Ben-Gvir distributing weapons to fellow Jewish squatters.

Smotrich, the Israeli Minister of Finance, has been greenlighting the annexation of vast swathes of Palestinian land, with the ultimate aim of pushing all Palestinians into Jordan and killing the rest.

Zvi Sukkot, a Knesset member from Smotrich’s party, has taken it upon himself to terrorise Palestinian students and teachers with his unannounced raids on classrooms, schools, and educational institutions serving Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank, and cities inside Israel.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who comes from Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party, has been using his position in the cabinet to systematically steal Palestinian land on the pretext of finding Jewish fantasies beneath Palestinian soil.

Jews in the illegal settlements have been emboldened by their political leadership and security apparatus to attack Palestinians and destroy their property. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

At least one child has been killed every week by the Israelis in the West Bank this year, according to a report published in May.

Jewish squatters doing Jewish squatter things.

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These Jewish terrorists almost never face repercussions for their terrorism:

No indictments were filed in 2019. In 2020, one indictment was filed; in 2021, six were filed; in 2022 and 2023, 15 and 16 indictments were filed, respectively; and in 2024, 54 indictments were filed. In 2025, only 52 indictments were filed by the police — accounting for about 6 percent of all investigation files opened that year, out of a total of 307 investigation files opened by the police’s West Bank district.

Haaretz revealed that National Security Minister Ben-Gvir’s bureau suppressed the disclosure of the data on Jewish terrorism for six months before it was ultimately made public following a court order obtained after a plea by an NGO.

Some of the encroachment on Palestinian land by the squatters has been carried out with “government support and IDF encouragement.” The report added that indictments have increased over the years, but they are not commensurate with the number of crimes the Jewish terrorists have been committing against the Palestinians.

“The data being revealed proves beyond any doubt what we have all witnessed in recent months — a dramatic and worrying increase in violence by Jews against Palestinians in the West Bank, alongside a low number of indictments,” attorney Or Sadan, on behalf of the NGO, The Movement for Freedom of Information, told Haaretz.

“It is important to clarify that the data reflects only part of the phenomenon — the cases that reach the police,” he said. “This reality should raise a red flag for every Israeli citizen.”

Even in cases that do reach the police and garner international attention, the perpetrators are eventually released and go back to terrorising Palestinians.

An Israeli squatter named Yinon Levi fatally shot Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen in the village of Umm Al-Khair in the occupied West Bank on July 28, 2025. The fatal shooting was caught on camera as Hathaleen was filming the Jewish squatters. Despite the evidence, Levi was released shortly after by a court ruling. He is a free man.

A similar Israeli squatter vigilante attack, caught on camera, occurred on April 11, 2026, when an armed squatter shot and killed a 23-year-old Palestinian man named Ali Majed Hamadneh in the West Bank village of Deir Jarir.

The entire sequence was captured on video by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem and later released by the organisation. The video explicitly debunked the official military narrative by showing Hamadneh being shot directly in the back while actively running away, thereby demonstrating that he posed no immediate threat to the gunman. Despite video evidence of a fatal shooting in the back, the genocidal Israeli military announced that the shooter had not been arrested, stating only that the incident was “under investigation” while he remained free.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza, there have been innumerable coordinated attacks by squatter groups, in conjunction with the Israeli security apparatus, resulting in property destruction, the uprooting and burning of olive trees, attacks on Palestinian civilians, restrictions on movement, and the forced displacement of communities, without any serious action or condemnation from international institutions.

Emboldened by global inaction, the attacks continue to escalate.

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