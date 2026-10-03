In the central Indian city of Ujjain, authorities late last month demolished parts of a 14th-century mosque to widen a road that leads to a Hindu festival scheduled for 2028. The demolition of mosques has escalated this year. Authorities across several Indian states have destroyed mosques under one pretext or another: in May, two mosques were demolished in Mumbai; in June, one in Uttar Pradesh; another in the same state last month; and one in Delhi in September.

The high-profile demolition of the 16th-century Babri Mosque by a frenzied Hindu mob in 1992, an act that the Indian Supreme Court itself described as an “egregious violation of the rule of law,” nevertheless culminated in the Court’s comical 2019 judgment ordering that the site of the mosque be handed over to the Hindu litigants for the construction of a Ram temple, opening the floodgates to the potential destruction of other historic mosques across the country.

Court cases concerning the status of two 17th-century mosques — in Kashi and Mathura — both built during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, are currently at various stages of litigation. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist umbrella organisation and ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has always maintained that the two mosques will eventually follow the same fate as the Babri Mosque. During the movement to demolish the Babri Mosque — named after the first Mughal emperor Babur — in Ayodhya, Hindu supremacists popularised the slogan, “Ayodhya is just a glimpse; Kashi and Mathura are yet to come,” signalling their desire to demolish the latter two mosques.

Emboldened by 12 years of Hindu supremacist rule under Modi, fanatical Hindus have made a practice of taking processions through Muslim localities in smaller towns during Hindu festivals. During these processions, they shout filthy abuses at Muslims, play loud religious music with lyrics disparaging Islam, and climb onto mosques to plant flags bearing Hindu religious imagery. Police personnel often stand by as mute spectators, and in some cases even join the Hindu mobs in their chanting. Any protests from Muslims in these localities quickly spiral into violence, with the police joining on the side of the Hindus.

Hindu mobs destroying the Babri Mosque in 1992.

Jewish supremacists at work

This Hindu supremacist behaviour mirrors what Jewish supremacists have been doing in Palestine since before the illegitimate “founding” of their genocidal state. They demolished about 100 of the 140 mosques extant in 1948. Israeli historian Meron Benvenisti wrote in his 2000 book, Sacred Landscape: The Buried History of the Holy Land, that of the mosques that remained standing, “twenty mosques are currently in various stages of deterioration and decay; six are being used as living quarters, sheep-pens or stables, carpentry shops, or storehouses; six have been, or are at present, serving as museums, bars, or tourist sites of some sort; four are being used wholly, or in part, as synagogues; and two have been partially renovated for Muslim worship, but that use has been either prohibited or restricted.”

Desecration of mosques has continued unabated in the years since. The most wholesale destruction of religious structures has been recorded in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing genocide. The Israelis have destroyed more than 1,000 mosques in the besieged enclave, including some historic ones. Israeli troops filmed themselves desecrating the Qur’an and blowing up mosques with glee on several occasions.

In the West Bank, squatter thugs working in collusion with Israeli security forces and with protection from the political leadership have torched dozens of mosques since the start of the genocide. According to Al Jazeera, at least 45 mosques have been “vandalised or burned” in the occupied West Bank since 2025. In south Lebanon, the Israelis have destroyed at least nine mosques since the start of their invasion in 2024.

This gleeful desecration of Islamic holy sites is most evident at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest mosque in the world. Israeli Jews have made it a seemingly religious ritual to desecrate Al-Aqsa at every Jewish festival. Thousands of religious Jews, led by Jewish supremacist leaders such as Ben-Gvir and Smotrich and under the protection of Israeli security forces, march into the courtyard of the mosque, prevent Muslims from exercising their right to pray, and perform Talmudic rituals.

They also smuggle animals in to perform sacrifices at the holy site. During Passover this year, Jewish squatters made seven attempts to smuggle animal sacrifices into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the highest number of attempts since 1967.

Jewish squatters at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

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Israeli Jews smuggle literal goats for Passover sacrifice; they storm the mosque to celebrate Purim; they carry out Talmudic rituals and dances at the mosque to mark the eve of Yom Kippur; they trample upon the sacred site in celebration of Hanukkah; they assault the third holiest mosque in the world to observe Shavuot; and they make it a point to desecrate it to celebrate Sukkot. The list is endless. Name a Jewish festival and you will be sure to find Al-Aqsa desecration as part of the celebrations.

Going by the behaviour of Israeli Jews, desecration of Al-Aqsa appears to be a central tenet of Judaism.

Just as Indian Hindus do to Muslims when passing through Muslim neighbourhoods on their way to mosques, Israeli Jews on their way to Al-Aqsa assault and abuse Arabs, vandalise their shops, sing genocidal songs calling for a repeat of the Nakba, and chant filthy slogans against the Prophet and the Islamic faith.

Genocidal ideologies

Until the coronation of Modi in 2014, India maintained only covert ties with Israel. Modi, who built his political capital around the 2002 anti-Muslim Gujarat pogrom, in which around 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed, flipped India’s attitude towards Israel on its head with his visit to the Jewish state in 2017. He was in Tel Aviv again just two days before the Israeli-American assault on Iran in February this year.

The burgeoning ties between New Delhi and Tel Aviv have seen India abstain from UN resolutions condemning Israel for its genocide in the Gaza Strip. India has not merely provided diplomatic shield to the Israelis; it is also actively participating in the Gaza genocide. According to an Amnesty International report, India has made “2,596 shipments of small arms, ammunition and military vehicles” to the Israelis since October 7.

Uttar Pradesh authorities demolish the house of Muslim academic and activist Javed Mohammed.

India has also copied a ghastly Israeli practice: bulldozing the homes of Muslims suspected of committing crimes. Hundreds of homes have been bulldozed in various states, often before the accused have had their day in court, thereby turning the demolition of a family’s home into a form of punishment imposed without due process. Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk who also serves as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state most notorious for bulldozing the homes of Muslims, is now known by the moniker “Bulldozer Baba.”

The parallels between India and Israel are impossible to miss. In both countries, an intense hatred of Muslims has normalised their persecution and the desecration and destruction of their holy sites. Hindu and Jewish supremacist mobs thrive on the indulgence and protection of the state, safe in the knowledge that their crimes will never be punished. On the contrary, they will be celebrated.

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