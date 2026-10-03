Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 3

I gotta just say how freaking tired I am of all the world's sects that profess chosen-people-ism. Israel's worst because their reasons are such bullshit, but India's a close second, not much better in the justification department. All of 'em back to the arrogant Brits and American manifest destiny. The human race needs to be done with all that shite. Period.

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
Oct 3

I reside in a region with a large Indian community; most are in the medical profession and very well-off. While my own doctor is Indian,a wonderful woman and a rare exception, no one likes them.

They’re smug and superior, exactly like jews, and expect to be treated as though they’re special. When I was employed at a large nursery, Indians would come in and literally take up hours of your time as you made recommendations/suggestions for them, showed them virtually every tree and/or shrub, then left without purchasing ANYTHING. It happened so frequently that my work partners and I would tell each other, when an Indian customer arrived: “I waited on the last Indian. Someone ELSE’S turn”.

What other group does this sound like? Anybody wonder why Jizzraelis and Indians are buddies?

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