Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3hEdited

When the scum of the universe accuse the NY Times of anti-S (I refuse to use that blatantly incorrect word) for reporting on rape of Palestinian detainees (finally), you know that anything goes anywhere in the pursuit of the greater Israel lunacy; and no criticism from any corner is justifiable. After all, the master race being what it is, no criticism is conceivably possessed of any merit whatsoever.

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Spencer Gray's avatar
Spencer Gray
3h

Great but disturbing read. Failure to act now risks a troubling escalation: if Israel’s shadowy operations abroad go unchallenged, there is a plausible danger that similar tactics—such as targeting critics and activists—could extend onto American soil. This potential threat underscores the urgency for a robust, principled response that upholds human rights universally, regardless of political alliances.

I am convinced addressing Israel’s secret detentions and the plight of disappeared Syrians requires more than rhetoric; it demands tangible action from credible international actors. Without intervention, the erosion of accountability may embolden further abuses, threatening activists and dissenters everywhere, including within the United States. It will come home to our front door very soon!

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