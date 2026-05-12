The transnational criminal state of Israel has abducted dozens of Syrian civilians since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 without providing any details to the families of the abductees, or even their whereabouts.

The genocidal Israeli forces have been carrying out regular incursions inside Syrian territory — unimpeded by the Mossad-CIA-MI6 asset ruling from Damascus. The invading Israelis raid villages, shell residential areas, demolish structures, destroy farms, and carry out abduction operations, taking Syrian civilians to undisclosed locations in occupied Palestine. Israeli ministers have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to leave the Syrian territories they have occupied after the fall of Assad, making the lives of Syrians living in the occupied areas increasingly difficult.

The southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa have borne the brunt of illegal Israeli actions. “Residents across the southern cities of Quneitra, Daraa, and the town of Beit Jinn have reported regular arrests of young men during raids and at checkpoints, with near-daily Israeli military activity in those areas,” The New Arab reported in February.

At least 45 Syrians, including four children, are believed to be in Israeli captivity, with their families unaware of their condition in the notorious Israeli rape and torture dungeons. Last month, Palestinian lawyer Khaled Mahajneh revealed that the Israelis are keeping Syrians and Lebanese they abduct in a secret prison named Naftali in northern Israel. He shed light on the plight of a 14-year-old Syrian from Quneitra boy who has been incarcerated in the Israeli dungeon since May 2024.

Mahajneh recalled a conversation with the boy’s father:

It was a surprise for me to receive a call four months after this child’s father was arrested. He introduced himself as being from Syria, so it was a strange call for me initially. He said, ‘You’re a lawyer. I was directed to you. My child has been detained for four months.’

The story of the boy highlights the plight of Syrian detainees in Israeli dungeons.

While all Israeli detention centres serve as torture camps where Israelis administer the worst forms of torture to detainees, including violent rape by trained dogs, the secret prisons are likely even worse.

Last November, Al Jazeera reported on the existence of an underground section called Rakevet in the Ramla prison complex in central occupied Palestine. “Lawyers for Palestinians held at Rakevet, an underground wing of the Ramla (Nitzan) prison complex in central Israel, said their clients have been assaulted, starved, and denied medical care despite serious injuries,” Al Jazeera reported at the time. Rakevet, where no sunlight reaches the detainees, has been used to torture Lebanese citizens.

With little information available on the fate of the Syrian detainees, it is likely that many may be enduring the same brutal conditions in secret Israeli dungeons, cut off from the outside world and subjected to systematic torture and abuse.

As the Israelis continue their invasion of Arab lands in the genocidal quest for Greater Israel, it is inevitable that their atrocities in Syria will continue to escalate, and many more Syrian civilians will have precious years of their lives stolen from them in Israeli torture camps hidden away from view. So long as the Israeli occupation continues to operate above international law and beyond accountability, the raids will continue, the home demolitions will become more frequent, and more Syrians will vanish into the darkness of Israel’s dungeons.

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee