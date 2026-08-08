The Israelis have been dropping the most destructive bombs on civilian infrastructure such as schools, universities, hospitals, and administrative buildings in the Gaza Strip and killing hundreds of civilians on the pretext that these civilians are being used as human shields by the Palestinian resistance.

In nearly three full years of their ongoing barbarism, they have yet to produce a single piece of evidence of Palestinian fighters using civilians as human shields. On the contrary, all combat footage published by the resistance has shown fighting taking place away from the civilian population.

There is mounting evidence, however, that the Israelis are using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi has published a leaked photo showing two blindfolded elderly Palestinian men from Beit Lahia in Gaza, hours before the Israelis executed them in November 2024, having used the two men as human shields.

“Captured in their final hours,” Tirawi wrote in a Twitter post. “A new obtained image, which is the last known photo of the two elderly Palestinians Nadi & Ali Marouf, captured hours prior to their execution by IDF forces in Beit Lahia on Nov 2024.”

“Used as human baits & then executed,” he added. “So cruel that words fail.”

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In October 2025, Tirawi posted a three-panel photo collage showing the two men stripped to their underwear and seemingly being pushed into a destroyed building by an Israeli terrorist.

The other two photos in the collage show the men wrapped in burial shrouds after being executed by the Israelis.

“Israeli troops from the 92nd Battalion of the Kfir Brigade abducted two elderly Palestinians from Beit Lahia and used them as human shields for days before killing them,” Tirawi wrote.

“The victims, both elderly men, were identified as Ali Marouf and Nadi Marouf. They were killed by the troops shortly after being released near the Tawwam Junction on 9 November 2024.”

Pervasive use of human shields

The Israeli press has widely documented the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields by the occupation forces.

Haaretz published an opinion piece titled In Gaza, Almost Every IDF Platoon Keeps a Human Shield, a Sub-army of Palestinian Slaves, written by an anonymous Israeli army officer in March 2025, in which the writer described a practice soldiers called the “mosquito protocol.” Under the practice, detained Palestinian civilians — referred to by soldiers as “shawishes” — were forced to enter and inspect houses and tunnels ahead of Israeli troops to check for explosives or fighters.

Giving a sense of how widespread the practice was at the peak of the Israeli genocide, the officer wrote: “In Gaza, human shields are used by Israeli soldiers at least six times a day.”

On May 24, 2025, the Associated Press published an extensive report on how the Israelis use innocent Palestinians as human shields:

Several Palestinians and soldiers told the AP that Israeli troops are systematically forcing Palestinians to act as human shields in Gaza, sending them into buildings and tunnels to check for explosives or militants. The dangerous practice has become ubiquitous during 19 months of war, they said.

In November 2025, Reuters revealed that the depraved Biden administration was aware of this Israeli war crime but took no action to curb it.

Every accusation is a confession

Just as every claim the Israelis have made about Palestinians has been revealed to be nothing more than a confession of their own war crimes and barbaric beliefs and practices, the human-shield narrative has also gone in the same direction.

Given the impunity the Israelis have enjoyed as they have proudly carried out the world’s first livestreamed genocide for nearly three years, it is only a matter of time before they move from flimsy denials of their use of human shields to outright claiming that using elderly Palestinian civilians as human shields and then executing them in cold blood is the most moral military practice ever devised.

You can count on Western leaders to clap like seals when they eventually hear the Israelis make that admission.

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