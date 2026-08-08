Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
18h

One can simply not think of enough derogatory things to say about Israelis, particularly IDFers.

Or, one can spend all day thinking -- and shouting-- derogatory things about them. If only either approach did any good, Israel wouldn't exist, because so many people worldwide derogate it in their minds and hearts.

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Shiz Nizbitz's avatar
Shiz Nizbitz
17h

Everyday their crimes are exposed and everyday we see new levels of unimaginable depravity. It seems very likely they're never going to stop until they have killed us all. They just have an insatiable lust for cruelty.

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