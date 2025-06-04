Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
7h

Why stop at Hitler Youth? Now we can have Hitler Children! Nauseatingly genocidal and disgusting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲's avatar
𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲
8h

"LOVE SANCTIFIED BY BLOOD"?!? CHILD SACRIFICE AGAIN? WASN'T THAT MOLECH?!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture