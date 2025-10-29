Last week, I wrote: “Ever heard of a ceasefire where one party unilaterally launches hundreds of strikes, kills dozens, and then promptly announces, ‘Hey, we are back to ceasefire again’? That is exactly what transpired in Gaza on Sunday [October 19].” The Israelis have done it again. While they killed only about 44 Palestinians on October 19, they reached their average tally of more than 100 slaughtered Palestinians — a figure they have maintained almost uninterrupted for the past two years of the ongoing Gaza Holocaust — during last night’s relentless bombings. At least 46 children were butchered in the criminal onslaught. Soon after temporarily concluding another round of ritual child sacrifice, the Israeli terrorist forces tweeted: “[T]he IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire.”

So emboldened after two years of live-streaming a Holocaust with zero repercussions, and secure in the Jewish exceptionalism that the world’s leaders appear to have accepted as their new religion, the tweet continued without a hint of irony: “The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it.” One can picture the occupation forces’ social media team high-fiving, winking at one another, and clinking their beer bottles just as they hit the send button on the tweet. “That was clever, Shlomo. Well done!”

This brazen criminality and its open celebration are akin to rubbing our collective noses in the Gaza rubble while an Israeli military boot pushes our faces further down into the mud mixed with the blood of the thousands of slain innocents.

Just as the Israelis and their backers pretended that they were working towards a ceasefire while killing hundreds of Palestinians every single day for over two years, they now want us to believe that the supposed ceasefire continues to hold despite non-stop violations and the slaughter of 104 Palestinians in a mere 12-hour onslaught.

JD Vance proclaimed that “the ceasefire is holding,” while Trump declared outright that “nothing is going to jeopardise” the supposed ceasefire. Jewish exceptionalism at its finest.

More than anything, this goes to show the sheer contempt that the Jewish supremacists in Israel and their backers across the world have for the lives of Palestinians, who have been subjected to every kind of atrocity imaginable, reduced to a life of abject misery, and still get slaughtered on empty stomachs after the world declared that a ceasefire is in effect.

Once again, hospital floors were lined with lifeless bodies. Children with their heads blown off were being carried by their clothes in scenes resembling horror movies, mothers cried over their dead children wrapped in white shrouds, while surviving children recounted the last time they had seen their parents alive, and doctors struggled with an influx of wounded patients with horrific injuries, lacking necessary equipment or available beds. One day they celebrated the start of a ceasefire, and the next day they lay dead on cold hospital floors.

Having lulled the world into a bit of complacency with the choreographed announcement of the “ceasefire” that never was, the Israelis are now continuing with the same policy of slaughter with lesser scrutiny.

This is a cruel joke. The same children who were dancing in the streets and savouring the taste of a celebratory sweet after coming out alive from a Holocaust are now being carried in white shrouds to their tiny graves — and they are still the lucky ones, for many bodies cannot be retrieved from the rubble due to a lack of necessary equipment.

And so the charade continues — the world nods, the statements roll in, and the machines of death hum on without pause as Palestinian children are consumed in an inferno the likes of which has never been witnessed. This open season on the world’s most persecuted and vulnerable, carried out in broad daylight, indicts us all.

There comes a point when silence becomes participation, and when neutrality rots into complicity. The world reached that point many months ago. Every citizen, every government, every institution that still chooses the comfort of distance stands marked by the same blood that stains Gaza’s streets.

If humanity still claims to possess a conscience, then this must be the line — the moment it stops pretending that horror can be negotiated.

The sheer, contemptuous arrogance of these repeated violations is a final answer to any lingering doubt: the “ceasefire” is merely a theatrical intermission in a campaign of systematic extermination. We are witnessing a moral apocalypse where the architects of the Gaza Holocaust openly mock the pretence of peace, secure in the knowledge that no power on earth will hold them accountable for the relentless butchering of children. The blood that soaks the streets of Gaza is a stain of global complicity, permanently marking every state and every individual who remained passive as this choreographed slaughter continued.

For two years, we have made noises that have resulted in a grand total of absolutely nothing. There is no longer room for empty statements or diplomatic charades — only decisive action can halt this genocidal onslaught, and the world’s refusal to act confirms its willing complicity in this crime of all crimes.

None of us come out unscathed from this live-streamed barbarism. Our physical distance from Gaza is no defence. We are all complicit for failing to stop this evil, which none of us can claim we did not know was unfolding.

