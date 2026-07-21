Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Andre Shumpert's avatar
Andre Shumpert
5h

Anyone who denies that Israel is a murder cult at this juncture is disingenuous, immoral and likely invested in this genocide.

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Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
5h

I’m not looking at these gruesome pictures, but I curse to hell these monsters that are worse than the Nazis! They should burn in hell! They are worse tha monsters!

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