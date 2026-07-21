As the Western-funded Holocaust in Gaza continues unabated, the Israelis on Tuesday dropped a bomb on a car in central Gaza, burning two Palestinians alive.

A video in the aftermath of the attack showed the two men, sitting in the front seats, charred beyond recognition and their car reduced to a smouldering husk as bystanders pulled the burning men out of the car and wrapped them in sheets.

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These are surreal scenes. Yet, we have become entirely familiar with such macabre sights, having witnessed gratuitous Israeli violence nonstop on our screens for nearly three years. Palestinians going up in flames and being reduced to unrecognisable charred bodies have become completely normalised.

More than 1,000 days into the Holocaust that began in October 2023, the Israelis have continued to burn Palestinians alive with total impunity while erasing entire families from the civil registry.

Late on Monday night, the Israelis wiped out another Palestinian family entirely from the registry by burning a father, a mother, and their four children in their family home in Gaza City. The barbaric attack caused a gas cylinder to explode, triggering a fire that engulfed the home and incinerated Feras Al-Masri, his wife Salsabil, and their four children — three daughters and a son.

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Just like that, another Palestinian bloodline was erased forever.

On Tuesday alone, the Israelis killed at least 12 Palestinians, including the six members of Al-Masri family, as their barbaric assault on the Gaza Strip continued unabated and completely ignored by the mass media.

Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to be charred beyond recognition, shot and sniped to death, and endure long treks for drinking water, while their children suffer from various ailments in the absence of nutrition and medical care.

As Israeli savagery continued on an upward trajectory, 119 Palestinians were slaughtered in May alone, making it the deadliest month in Gaza this year, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Women, children, and the elderly accounted for roughly 30 percent of those killed.

Since the “ceasefire” last October, Israel has slaughtered more than 1,150 Palestinians, having violated the supposed truce over 3,700 times.

For the Palestinians of Gaza, the so-called ceasefire has offered little respite. The bombs continue to fall, the snipers continue to shoot, the land continues to shrink, the deprivation continues to strangle the most vulnerable, and the Holocaust continues with the same impunity that has prevailed for nearly three years.

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