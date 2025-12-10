One of the most gruesome aspects of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza has been the Israelis’ tendency to run over Palestinians — even those alive — with armoured tanks, crushing them beyond recognition. Countless videos and testimonies (here, here, here, and here, to count just a few) have surfaced, attesting to the inhumane and barbaric nature of the Israeli terrorists.

In December 2023, Israeli bulldozers crushed and buried multiple Palestinians alive during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. The hospital was eventually put out of service, and its staff were sexually abused and abducted the following December, after a months-long siege in full glare of the world.

Many of the 300-plus bodies that the Palestinians have received from the Israelis over the last two months have similarly borne marks of being run over by tanks. A vast majority of the bodies have had to be buried unidentified, so brutally were they desecrated by the Israelis.

The US-brokered supposed “ceasefire,” which came into effect two months ago to this day, on October 10, was meant to put an end to this barbarism. Moreover, it was meant to provide the genocide survivors with the necessary aid — food, medicines, blankets, and other essentials — to rebuild their ruined, devastated lives and homes after two years of relentless Western-backed and -funded Israeli genocide.

But two months later, the same barbarism continues unabated, despite the Palestinians having fulfilled their end of the bargain.

Israeli crimes are becoming more brazen with each passing day. On Wednesday, the Israelis shot to death a child named Zahir Nasser Shamiya (photo at the top of this article), then blocked efforts to rescue him — a long-held Israeli practice — and later ran over his body, cutting him in half. The incident took place within the “yellow line” in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Israeli escalations are gradually increasing as they bomb, fire artillery shells, and bulldoze civilian homes and infrastructure throughout the besieged enclave. At the start of the “ceasefire,” the Israelis occupied over 50 percent of Gaza, and they have only intruded further inside since.

Marking two months of the supposed “ceasefire,” the Government Media Office in Gaza on Tuesday issued a statement, highlighting all the ways the Israelis have violated the ceasefire over the past 60 days. The office counted 738 violations, including nearly 400 killings during the truce, while less than 40 percent of the agreed-upon aid has entered the besieged enclave, whose residents continue to suffer under catastrophic circumstances as they enter a third straight winter of genocide.

Here is the Government Media Office statement in full:

After 60 days of the ceasefire: 738 Israeli violations keep the Gaza Strip under crippling siege, with humanitarian commitment not exceeding 38 percent

We affirm that the “Israeli” occupation has continued, since the ceasefire agreement went into effect on October 10, 2025 until the evening of Monday, December 8, 2025 (a period of 60 days), to commit severe and systematic violations of the agreement. These acts constitute a clear breach of international humanitarian law and a deliberate undermining of the essence of the ceasefire and the humanitarian protocol attached to it.

During this period, the relevant government agencies recorded 738 violations of the agreement, detailed as follows:

205 incidents of direct gunfire against civilians.

37 incursions by military vehicles into residential areas.

358 bombings and attacks targeting unarmed citizens and their homes.

138 demolitions and destructions of homes, institutions, and civilian buildings.

These systematic violations resulted in the killing of 386 citizens, the injury of 980 others, in addition to 43 unlawful arrests carried out by the “Israeli” occupation forces.

On the humanitarian front, the occupation continued to evade its obligations under the agreement and the humanitarian protocol. It did not adhere to the minimum quantities of aid agreed upon. Only 13,511 trucks entered the Gaza Strip during the 60 days, out of the 36,000 trucks that were supposed to enter — an average of 226 trucks per day out of the 600 agreed upon, representing a commitment level not exceeding 38 percent. This severe shortfall has perpetuated shortages of food, medicine, water, and fuel, deepening the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Fuel deliveries during the same period reached only 315 trucks out of the 3,000 fuel trucks that were supposed to enter — an average of five trucks per day out of the 50 allocated under the agreement — meaning the occupation complied with only 10 percent of the agreed-upon fuel quantities. This leaves hospitals, bakeries, and water and sewage stations nearly non-operational, worsening the daily suffering of the civilian population.

We affirm that the continuation of these violations constitutes a dangerous circumvention of the ceasefire, and an attempt to impose a humanitarian situation based on coercion, starvation, and blackmail. We hold the occupation fully responsible for the ongoing deterioration in the humanitarian situation, and for the lives lost and properties destroyed during a period in which a full and sustainable ceasefire should have prevailed.

We call on the international community, the United Nations, President Trump, and the sponsoring parties — the mediators and guarantors of the agreement — to assume their legal and moral responsibilities, compel the “Israeli” occupation to fully implement its commitments without reduction, ensure the protection of civilians, and secure the flow of humanitarian aid and fuel as stipulated in the agreement, in a way that enables addressing the ongoing catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

A young Palestinian girl injured by Israeli gunfire in the Halawa displacement camp in Jabalia, north of Gaza City, on Wednesday.

While the authorities in Gaza make appeals to international institutions and leaders to intervene, the Israelis appear in no mood to curb their criminality.

Emboldened by global inaction, the Israelis are ramping up their vile designs for the Palestinian people, whose territories they covet. On Sunday, Eyal Zamir, the chief of Israeli military, announced that the yellow line will serve as the new fence between Gaza and Israel, effectively annexing more than 50 percent of the Palestinian territory.

The mountain of Palestinian bodies continues to pile up higher and their territory continues to be devoured as “the mediators and guarantors of the agreement” sit idly by instead of assuming “their legal and moral responsibilities,” even after 26 months of crippling inaction.

Palestinians in Gaza have been left to face a barbaric, inhuman enemy, hellbent on their total extermination and making no distinction between adults, babies, or even animals. Each of these Israeli violations exposes the hollowness of international commitments and the profound failure of global powers to uphold even the most basic principles of human dignity when it comes to the Palestinians.

As winter deepens and aid continues to trickle in at a fraction of what was promised, Palestinians are forced to confront not only the physical destruction of their land but also the chilling realisation that their suffering has remained secondary to geopolitical calculations — even after more than two years of a genocide unfolding in full view of the world, which no one can truthfully claim they did not know about while choosing to look the other way. The promised protections, the guarantees, the diplomacy — all of it rings empty as long as violations continue unchecked, children are cut in half by Israeli tanks, and infants sleep on soaked mattresses.

Unless the international community moves beyond statements and banners and genuinely enforces the obligations it helped craft (even discounting their obvious biases and inadequacies), the Palestinian people’s ordeal will not only persist but also set a precedent for the normalisation of suffering under the guise of negotiated peace.

The world faces a defining choice: to continue watching from afar as lives are extinguished and a society is wiped out by the Israelis with the support of their equally vile Western and Arab backers, or to finally act with the urgency that this moment — and the countless lives hanging in the balance — demands.

