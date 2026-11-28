Israeli soldiers have once again acknowledged the systematic use of Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza during the course of their ongoing genocide, revealing that the Israelis forced handcuffed detainees — including a 16-year-old boy — to search buildings and tunnels for explosives before the Israelis entered them.

The testimonies, broadcast by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, exposed a practice that the terrorist Israeli army calls the “Mosquito Protocol.” As part of this protocol, Palestinian civilians are detained, restrained, and sent ahead of military units so that any explosive device would detonate on them rather than on the precious Israelis.

To be sure, this is just the latest admission by the Israeli press. Israeli outlets have been regularly reporting on this ghastly war crime being perpetrated with complete impunity by their genocidal army.

Haaretz first published an investigation into this practice in August 2024 under the headline Israeli Army Uses Palestinian Civilians to Inspect Potentially Booby-Trapped Tunnels in Gaza. Subsequently, it reported that the Israeli military had opened an enquiry into this practice in March 2025. On November 26, Haaretz reported that 16 cases of the use of Palestinians as human shields were under investigation in the West Bank. Israeli military investigations almost never lead to prosecutions.

Even the pro-genocide Western press has reported on this Israeli practice. In October 2024, the New York Times published an article titled How Israel’s Army Uses Palestinians as Human Shields in Gaza.

The New York Times in October 2024 .

Share

Ten days later, following the NYT’s lead, CNN came up with this: The Israeli military has used Palestinians as human shields in Gaza, soldier and former detainees say. The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and The Guardian have all published similar investigations of their own.

The Guardian headline from October 2024.

Last June, the United Nations said that it “verified the use of 27 Palestinian boys by Israeli armed and security forces as human shields during operations in the West Bank (5) and in the Gaza Strip (22).”

Of course, Palestinian victims have been at the forefront in highlighting this barbaric Israeli practice. In August, Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi reported how the Israelis used two elderly Palestinian men as human shields before executing them in cold blood in November 2024.

‘Make the device detonate on him’

The latest investigation comes from the Israeli state broadcaster Kan, which broadcast it on Wednesday, featuring testimonies from several officers and combatants.

One officer said that the purpose of using Palestinian detainees was brutally explicit. “The need to use the ‘shawish’ was to make the explosive device detonate on him rather than, God forbid, on a soldier,” the officer said, using a degrading Hebrew term for Palestinian detainees.

“I will always prefer Israeli army soldiers over citizens of an enemy state,” he added.

This Israeli “soldier” had no qualms acknowledging that the genocidal Israeli army sees every Palestinian — even if they are civilians — as an enemy who can be put in harm’s way without a second thought.

‘Try not to beat them too much’

An infantry brigade combatant identified as Ron said he first learned of the practice after overhearing a company commander tell another officer: “Bring me two Yatomim” — Hebrew for “orphans,” a term the Israelis used to refer to human shields.

“The following day, the interrogator accompanying my battalion came over and brought me these two young men,” Ron said. “He told me: ‘These are two people we arrested along the axis. Use them to enter buildings. Try not to beat them too much.’”

A platoon commander later explained that the men were to be sent ahead of troops to open doors and enter positions before them. “That way, if there was an explosive device, it would explode on them rather than on us,” Ron said.

“One of them was a 16-year-old boy who was trembling. Both were handcuffed, with their hands behind their backs,” he recalled. “Every time before they entered a position, we removed the plastic covering over their eyes, but we did not remove their restraints.”

Ron described the experience as “horrific,” saying soldiers had to accompany the handcuffed prisoners to the bathroom. “I’m sure the experience was even more terrifying for them,” he added.

Share

‘We would have human shields instead’

Another officer said Palestinians were scanned for their affiliation with armed groups in Gaza. If their device gave them the green light, the scanned Palestinian would qualify to be used as a human shield.

This is as clear an admission as it gets that Palestinians used as human shields were innocent civilians. Most of those selected for this inhumane practice were young men aged between 20 and 30.

In another stark admission, one officer said that commanders told troops that they would not be provided with a canine unit but would be free to use Palestinians as human shields. In effect, the Israelis prioritised the lives of dogs over innocent Palestinians. (Notably, the Israelis have used trained dogs to rape Palestinian detainees; multiple detainees have testified to witnessing or being subjected to this abhorrent sexual deviancy.)

“At first, we saw a handcuffed Gazan or Palestinian in an area where there were tunnels, accompanied by several soldiers who were clearly identifiable as special forces,” the officer said. “It was extremely shocking because, during the first few weeks, we hadn’t seen any Palestinians at all. We hadn’t seen any Gazans whatsoever.”

Another soldier defended the practice as a way to save Israeli lives.

“When there is a practice that can save soldiers’ lives, and there is some kind of consensus that it is acceptable to everyone, then that is considered preferable to soldiers dying,” he said.

“It is morally exhausting, but it is also clear that extraordinary things happen during wars.” Morally exhausting! A decision as easy as not using innocent, displaced, grieving, and starving civilians as human shields is morally exhausting for the Israelis. Words fail.

Two Palestinians used as human shields sit bound and blindfolded in northern Gaza. Source: Breaking the Silence

Silence, censorship and complicity

According to Middle East Eye, the Kan programme had provoked outrage among Israeli ministers and lawmakers before it was broadcast, with some calling for it to be censored or cancelled.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, whose signature moves include posting open genocidal threats to all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, boasting about bombing residential towers, and threatening the Yemenis with biblical plagues, said that the report could “damage the good name of soldiers and commanders, and even expose them to legal risks in the international arena.”

In another stunning admission, he also said that the broadcast of the investigation would reveal the army’s operational methods.

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party, warned that the programme would be used “to spread blood libels against IDF soldiers.”

It’s worth noting that Lieberman is firmly in opposition to Netanyahu.

This is where we are in the fourth year of the livestreamed Holocaust of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip: the Israelis, irrespective of their political affiliation, have not a shred of concern for the innocent Palestinians forced to walk ahead of tanks and troops and enter potentially booby-trapped tunnels. Their only fear is that the world might see what the genocidal Israeli state continues to do without an iota of shame or concern for human rights of Palestinians in Gaza the West Bank.

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!