Rabbi Yoseph Janowski writes a regular column at The Times of Israel. His bio on the website is a straightforward one-liner: “By the Grace of G-d.” Rabbi Janowski’s columns are infused with noticing the hand of providence in every geopolitical occurrence. In his July 21 column titled Trump, Israel, and the Epstein files, Rabbi Janowski has written some startling lines. “Trump and his administration criticized Netanyahu and Israel,” the rabbi starts. “And now the Epstein files are haunting him. For a long time the files had subsided in the background. They weren’t considered to be much of a threat to Trump. But all of a sudden, right after he started up with Israel, the files surfaced, and they seem to be overwhelming him.”

The Israeli rabbi insinuates a direct link between Trump’s supposed opposition to Israeli foreign policy objective and the fact that the spectre of Epstein files has begun haunting him domestically.

“Trump decided to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites,” Rabbi Janowski continues. “And that’s commendable. But reports later surfaced that he rejected the option to bomb for a week’s time, in order to finish off all the sites. Thus only Fordow was severely damaged, while other sites had only minimal or no damage.” Then the rabbi goes on to dangle the spectre of the incriminating Epstein files once more: “And now, some old files are threatening him.” He then proceeds to sound overtly threatening: “Perhaps Trump will realize, that it really doesn’t pay to start up with Israel. Perhaps those implicated in the files, will express contrition and regret.”

In a remarkable act of hubris, Rabbi Janowski goes on to add that if the contents of the Epstein files were to be revealed, it would be purely down to “Divine providence” (not Epstein’s handlers in the Mossad): “Because when, by Divine providence, things that were hidden become revealed, it enables people to correct their mistakes, and to endeavour to live their lives properly, the way G-d wants them to.”

For all his bombastic rhetoric about trade tariffs and belligerent threats to the Palestinians and Iranians, Trump has been embroiled on the domestic front over the issue of the Epstein files. Trump told a podcaster last September that he would have “no problem” making the Epstein client list public. Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi, his FBI Director Kash Patel, and Patel’s deputy Dan Bongino made loud noises in the past about releasing the full content of the Epstein files.

But last month, they all started singing a whole different tune.

Trump took the lead in gaslighting his ardent supporters, many of whom were eagerly expecting their president in the Oval Office to finally blow the lid off the blackmailing, child-abusing cartel running their country. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump, feigning credulity, said at a press conference last month. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time?”

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” he continued. “It just seems like a desecration.”

Taking the lead from Trump, Bondi dismissed the “tens of thousands of videos” simply as “child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein,” “Child porn is what they were — never going to be released, never going to see the light of day,” Bondi added for good measure.

Furthermore, Bondi denied any knowledge of Epstein’s well-documented career as an Israeli agent. “To him being an agent, I have no knowledge about that,” she said with a straight face. “And that’s it about Epstein.”

Alex Acosta, who served as Trump’s labor secretary during his first term, resigned after Epstein’s July 2019 arrest. As US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Acosta had previously overseen the controversial plea deal granted to Epstein following his 2008 arrest on prostitution charges. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” Acosta is quoted as having said when asked about the lenient deal he handed to Epstein. Acosta’s admission is just a tip of the Epstein iceberg. His ties to intelligence have been extensively documented.

Powerful and high-profile men from the US and abroad — including Trump, Bill Clinton, Ehud Barak, Shimon Peres, Prince Andrew, Noam Chomsky, Steven Pinker, and Bill Gates — were connected to Epstein, among a whole host of others. (Bill Gates’s ties with Epstein precipitated his divorce with Melinda Gates.)

Considering the nature of Epstein’s intelligence work, it is entirely plausible that the Israelis do have kompromat on Trump with which they can blackmail him into doing their bidding. He was certainly very fond of the “terrific guy” Epstein. “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump said of Epstein in a 2002 interview. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Trump flew at least seven times on Epstein’s private jet, the so-called Lolita Express.

While Rabbi Janowski is merely threatening the American president in a newspaper column, Netanyahu in 1998 is reported to have threatened Bill Clinton inside the United States with salacious Monica Lewinsky tapes in exchange for the release of Jonathan Pollard. Pollard was an Israeli asset inside the US who stole copious American secrets for Israel and was, at the time, serving a life sentence for his crimes.

Now, if those tapes were made public… Just saying, you know.

In a 2014 article, The Times of Israel writes of Netanyahu’s threat to Clinton:

Israel attempted to use tapes of former US president Bill Clinton’s steamy conversations with intern Monica Lewinsky to leverage the release of Jonathan Pollard, a new book on the Clinton family’s political enterprises has claimed. In the book, titled “Clinton Inc: The Audacious Rebuilding of a Political Machine,” author Daniel Halper relies on on-the-record interviews with former officials together with a close analysis of documents termed “the Mo3eeenica Files” to paint a salacious - and uncomplimentary – picture of one of the most prominent political families in the United States.

Interestingly, the threatening encounter took place during part of the Oslo Accords talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in Maryland in 1998.

The Times of Israel article goes on to reveal:

“The Israelis present at Wye River had a new tactic for their negotiations–they’d overheard Clinton and Monica and had it on tape. Not wanting to directly threaten the powerful American president, a crucial Israeli ally, Clinton was told that the Israeli government had thrown the tapes away. But the very mention of them was enough to constitute a form of blackmail,” Halper wrote, adding that “according to information provided by a CIA source, a stricken Clinton appeared to buckle.” Halper noted that “intelligence officials in the United States or Israel will of course not confirm on the record the extent or substance of Israeli eavesdropping,” but also cited an article published in 2000 by the magazine Insight, that claimed that Israel had “penetrated four White House telephone lines and was able to relay real-time conversations on those lines from a remote site outside the White House directly to Israel for listening and recording.”

The threat nearly worked, but for the fact that Clinton’s CIA director threatened to resign, forcing Clinton to abandon the idea.

Netanyahu’s threat, according to Halper, spurred Clinton to consider action. Halper claims that Clinton brought the request before CIA director George Tenet. Tenet, however, threatened to resign his position if Pollard was released, and Clinton backpedalled on the idea.

The article further highlights that Halper isn’t the only one to claim Israeli possession of kompromat on Clinton, lending credence to the story:

In 1999, UK author Gordon Thomas claimed that the Mossad had collected some 30 hours’ worth of phone sex conversations between Lewinsky and Clinton and was using them to blackmail the US or to protect a deeply-embedded mole in the White House.

From overt threats to covert means, the Israelis have been running a well-oiled influence operation in the halls of power in the United States. It is now being openly acknowledged by foreign policy luminaries that the United States government hasn’t been in charge of its foreign policy for several decades. The Epstein episode and the skyrocketing hubris of the Israelis, as they have continued the Gaza Holocaust unburdened by any moral compunction or fear of international law for nearly two years now, are only revealing what has long been suspected and whispered in hushed tones.

