One of the distinctive features of the ongoing Israeli genocidal assault across the Middle East is the number of times Israeli and American propagandists have spread the “news” that the American leadership is pissed off with the Israelis for their barbarism and for not listening to it. The latest in this perverse genre is a report from Axios, an outlet that has become Israel’s most rabid propaganda pusher in the West, where “journalists” and platforms have long competed with one another to be the foremost Israeli mouthpiece.

Axios’s Barak Ravid, a former terrorist with the genocidal Israeli military who cosplays as a journalist and publishes exclusive “scoops” from anonymous sources, has been the source of the vast majority of these supposedly exclusive stories. He has a new scoop. After Israel backed out of its decision to restart the bombing of Beirut on Monday, Ravid reported a telephone conversation between Netanyahu and Trump in which the latter went on an abuse-filled tirade against the Israeli premier.

“You’re fucking crazy,” Trump told Netanyahu, according to a “US official” cited by Ravid. “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Ravid, a former Unit 8200 operative who began working with Axios in 2020 and served as a reservist with the terrorist Israeli army until March 2023, citing a second source, wrote that Trump was “‘pissed’ and at one point yelled at Netanyahu: ‘What the fuck are you doing?’”

Ravid has published several such stories about Trump being unhappy with Netanyahu:

Trump frustrated by Gaza war, wants Netanyahu to “wrap it up”: U.S. officials [May 20, 2025] Trump cautioned Netanyahu to avoid steps that undermine Iran nuclear talks [May 27, 2025] Scoop — Trump to Netanyahu on Gaza talks: “You’re always so f***ing negative” [Oct 5, 2025]

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Ravid ran numerous similar propaganda pieces during the Biden presidency.

In January 2024, he published an article titled Biden “running out” of patience with Bibi as Gaza war hits 100 days. Propaganda of this genre went on and on and on until the uniquely depraved Biden left office:

A very pissed-off Biden with Netanyahu.

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Despite these supposed disagreements with Netanyahu, Biden did not stop the Israeli butcher from dropping 2,000-pound bombs on the flimsy tents sheltering Gaza’s displaced families, nor from shredding them to pieces and forcing families to receive the bodies of their martyred loved ones by the kilo in grocery bags, nor from trampling all over his Rafah “red line.”

These stories of disagreement between the genocidal Israelis and their chief weapons suppliers in the United States are nothing but grotesque theatre as part of shoddy attempts to make readers think that Israel’s foreign policy is dependent on the United States. That it is ultimately the United States that dictates what the Israelis can and cannot do in the Middle East. There is nothing to suggest that this is the case.

The Israelis have been doing as they please since their “founding,” with or without American consent. They built nuclear weapons, killed the American president opposed to their nuclear programme, killed 34 American sailors, stole American military secrets and rolled out the red carpet for the thief in Tel Aviv, installed surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations in the US capital, and potentially blackmailed Clinton with tapes of his steamy conversations with Lewinsky. They certainly have copious incriminating material on Trump, who was described by Epstein as “the worst” person he had ever met.

Despite overwhelming public opposition to the illegitimate, unprovoked Israeli-American war on Iran, Trump has been wreaking havoc in Iran. It does not matter that Iran has severely damaged billions of dollars’ worth of American infrastructure at its Middle Eastern bases in retaliatory strikes and brought its allies into a line of fire for which they were ill-prepared. No sane power would fight a war at the behest of another entity if doing so meant taking such massive losses unless it was forced into such recklessness. Domestically, the assault on Iran is hugely unpopular — as reflected in Trump’s rapidly sinking approval ratings — and is making it more difficult for Americans to put food on the table.

But Trump is unbothered. Last month, Trump emphatically stated that he couldn’t care less for the Americans battling for survival: “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.” (It is another matter that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons and is bound by a fatwa by the late Ayatollah Khamenei not to pursue them.)

Trump does enjoy the adulation of the genocidal Israeli Jews, however: “In Israel, I’m at 99 percent approval rating. Maybe I’ll go to Israel and run for prime minister.”

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None of this is to say that the United States is a benevolent force that would be dropping doughnuts and roses on the rest of the world instead of incendiary bombs if not for Israel. Not at all. However, it is clear as day that no matter who the White House incumbent is, he is doing Israel’s bidding in West Asia, even if it means sacrificing American interests for the sake of establishing Jewish supremacy in the Middle East.

If anyone still believes the theatre put out by the American press — which is infested from top to bottom with undeclared Israeli agents — then they are sleepwalking into the upcoming apocalypse.

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