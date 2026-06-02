Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Beyond the Surface by Veronica's avatar
Beyond the Surface by Veronica
12h

Exactly!! Trump is Jared kushner and Bibi’s bitch!!! The world hates Trump as much as they hate all things Israeli.

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Ron Dee's avatar
Ron Dee
12hEdited

Trump's "anger" at Satanyahu is as believable as a WWE wrestler's temper tantrum against his "opponent". Maybe he should hit him with a chair and toss him out of the ring.

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