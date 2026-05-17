Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1dEdited

When I was an academic, we had a joke about the committee to organize the overseers who led the sub-committee that advised the committee, which ultimately oversaw the actions of the committee. Unfortunately this is what this Board of pieces stuff sounds like. Pure theatrics; pure bullshit excuses to permit and justify whatever atrocities the psychopaths happen to vomit up on any given day. How utterly clownishly despicable.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Audrey's avatar
Audrey
1d

When will this brutality end?

Reply
Share
7 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture