Israeli courts have rejected petitions seeking the release of 14 abducted Palestinian doctors and to allow Kamal Adwan Hospital director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya to receive an independent medical examination, an Israeli rights group said on Wednesday.

“The Supreme Court refused to release 14 doctors, including hospital directors and specialist physicians,” the Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (PHRI) said. “The 14 doctors are being held in Israeli prisons without being charged or brought to trial,” it added.

Continued detention of Dr. Abu Safiya

PHRI said that it had obtained an independent medical review of Abu Safiya’s records, which showed a weight loss of 14kg in four months, a significant drop in haemoglobin levels, and chest pain that had not been properly investigated.

Amit Tirosh, an independent Israeli specialist in internal medicine and endocrinology, examined Dr. Abu Safiya’s medical records. However, he was not allowed to examine the doctor in person. His opinion is based solely on the medical records provided to him, the most recent of which date to July 2026.

PHRI said it had no updated information about Abu Safiya’s current condition because the Israel Prison Service had refused to provide his latest medical file.

Haaretz obtained Tirosh’s report. “Tirosh identifies several findings that he says warranted further investigation and disputes the District Court’s conclusion that, aside from hypertension, Abu Safiya had no other medical problems,” Haaretz reported, citing Tirosh’s findings.

It added:

Among them was a sharp decline in Abu Safiya’s weight, from 90 kilograms in January 2025 to 76 kilograms that May, which Tirosh said did not receive adequate medical attention. He also cited an incomplete investigation into complaints of chest pain; an approximately one-month delay in diagnosing scabies last year despite repeated requests for treatment; and gaps in medical documentation, including numerous reports that did not identify the medical staff who conducted the examination. Tirosh also pointed to a decline in Abu Safiya’s hemoglobin level, from 15.1 in February to 12.5 in July. Given medical records documenting physical injuries and reports that Abu Safiya had lost consciousness, Tirosh said the finding should have prompted further testing to rule out potentially serious medical conditions. Referring to the District Court’s finding that no medical problem other than hypertension had been identified, Tirosh wrote: “Put simply, this account in the ruling is not consistent with the data.”

Despite the adverse findings indicating multiple health problems that have plagued Dr. Abu Safiya since the Israelis detained him at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza in December 2024, Israeli courts continue to deny him his freedom.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya with his wife and grandson.

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Deteriorating health

Over the course of his nearly two years of incarceration without charge, multiple reports have sounded the alarm about Dr. Abu Safiya’s deteriorating health. In August, Dr. Munir al-Bursh, the director general of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, called for urgent action to save Dr. Abu Safiya before “it is too late.” Earlier that month, a report said that a violent crackdown in late July was “the hardest of his life in prison.”

Testimonies from released detainees have revealed the horrific abuse and torture to which the doctor has been repeatedly subjected. “He spent most of his time sitting in a daze due to severe exhaustion caused by ongoing torture,” one released detainee revealed in May. “They stripped him of his clothes and set dogs on him,” another former detainee said. “The dogs attacked him, scratched him, and knocked him to the ground.”

Dr. Abu Safiya’s family has issued numerous pleas for his freedom. “Regrettably the time for appeals has passed — the moment has arrived for a final opportunity, a last call addressed to every person to intervene urgently and speak out about my father’s situation,” Elias, Dr. Abu Safiya’s son, said in July.

“The world clearly doesn’t see us as human beings or deserving of equal rights. There is far more support for Israeli causes than Palestinian ones. We have been abandoned, and Palestinians like my father are being abandoned in Israeli prison cells and left to die.”

However, all pleas for his release have fallen on deaf Israeli ears, as the Jewish state continues to torture and starve him nearly two years after his abduction from Kamal Adwan Hospital on December 27, 2024.

It was the only hospital still in operation in northern Gaza at the time. After a weeks-long siege, the Israelis forced the hospital staff and patients to evacuate the hospital. They subsequently sexually abused the staff and set portions of the hospital on fire. That was the last day Dr. Abu Safiya was seen in Gaza before the Israelis confirmed days later that they had detained him.

This is the last time Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was seen in Gaza before his abduction by the Israelis.

‘No chance to walk free’

The genocidal Israelis framed Dr. Abu Safiya as a Hamas operative but never provided proof of the frivolous allegations. In August, Haaretz reported that, two months earlier, the occupation’s Supreme Court had determined on the basis of “classified information” that Dr. Abu Safiya “is a Hamas operative who was actively involved in terrorist activity.”

The kangaroo court’s “justice” Gila Canfy-Steinitz said that Dr. Abu Safiya had been placed in solitary confinement for a reason “that cannot be disclosed.”

If that doesn’t affirm your faith in Israel’s “justice” system, nothing will!

This is a common tactic employed by the Israeli authorities. They often produce “classified evidence” in courts. In this Kafkaesque system, Palestinian defendants have no access to the evidence that determines their fate.

In Israel’s two-tiered “justice” system, Palestinians face a staggering conviction rate of 99.74 percent, while Jewish terrorists walk free even when their acts of terrorism are caught on camera. Even children accused of throwing stones have no chance of escaping prison. “Between 2005-2010, 835 Palestinian minors were accused of stone-throwing in Israeli military courts. One was acquitted,” +972 Magazine reported in 2011.

“Palestinians have no chance to walk free from an Israeli trial,” the magazine quipped.

The Israelis destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, in a weeks-long operation in 2024.

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Attack on Gaza’s doctors

During the last three years of their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have made attacking hospitals their first order of business. They have attacked all 38 hospitals in the enclave, some of them multiple times.

Only about half of them are currently functioning, and those that are operating are doing so at drastically reduced capacities amid a severe resource crunch, as the Israelis have restricted the entry of medicines and other essentials.

The Israelis have killed more than 1,700 medical personnel, including several renowned doctors, over the past three years.

Dozens of medical professionals, including senior doctors such as Dr. Hassan Almukayed, Dr. Marwan al-Hams, and Dr. Musab Samman, remain incarcerated in Israeli rape and torture dungeons without charge or trial.

“Fourteen doctors, including hospital directors and specialists in essential fields, remain imprisoned without indictment or trial while Gaza’s health system desperately needs them,” PHRI’s Naji Abbas said.

“In Dr. Abu Safiya’s case, not only has his freedom been taken away without trial, but his basic right to an independent medical examination has also been denied despite concerning medical findings and testimonies about violence.”

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