Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Giuseppe's avatar
Giuseppe
1d

Israel criminal and baby killer

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1d

Book burning. Scholasticide. They surely absorbed the Nazi's lessons well, didn't they?

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