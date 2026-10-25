In the fourth year of their genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have continued to bomb universities they had already bombed multiple times in previous years.

On Sunday afternoon, they bombed the Islamic University of Gaza (IUG) twice. In the first strike, the Israelis struck a gathering of students, injuring five of them, including one critically. The second strike targeted the entrance to the university after it was evacuated; it resulted in the killing of three security personnel: Ashraf Dahlan, Shadi Abu Atta, and Sami Baroud.

The martyrs (from left to right) Sami Baroud, Ashraf Dahlan, and Shadi Abu Atta.

The university administration announced the suspension of administrative and academic activities following the twin strikes.

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As the Israelis have accelerated their killing machine in the lead-up to domestic elections next week, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Gaza has reported that 11 members of the educational community — ten students and one teacher — were martyred between October 18 and 24, 2026.

Attacks on the IUG

The Israelis attacked the IUG a mere two days into their genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip when they targeted eight university buildings at its headquarters in Gaza City on October 9, 2023. Two months later, they blew up the university campus and the Faculty of Medicine building located in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

On October 30, 2024, the university documented the extent of the damage it had suffered in the first year of the genocide. By then, the Israelis had destroyed 16 of its buildings, the central library, over 240,000 books, 8,000 periodicals, and more than 16,000 master’s and doctoral theses. The total losses were estimated at $141.9 million.

The losses were not only material; the Israelis had also killed 56 members of the academic and administrative staff. The extensive financial losses meant that around 1,500 employees did not receive their salaries in the first year of the genocide, while 17,000 students dropped out of their studies.

The president of the Islamic University of Gaza, Sufian Tayeh, was killed along with his entire family in an airstrike on his home in the Jabalia refugee camp on December 2, 2023.

Source: Islamic University of Gaza

Scholasticide in Gaza

The attacks on universities across the Gaza Strip are part of a well-documented pattern of scholasticide practised by the Israelis.

In an October report titled Scholasticide and Genocide in Gaza, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) revealed that, by July 2026, the Israelis had killed 20,051 students, 830 teachers and educational staff, and more than 194 scholars, academics, and researchers since the start of their genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip.

In November last year, UNRWA said that nearly all of Gaza’s educational infrastructure lay in ruins after two years of the ongoing genocide. “More than 97 percent of schools have been damaged or destroyed, and 91.8 percent of all education facilities will require either full reconstruction or major rehabilitation to become functional again,” the UNRWA report said. “Most of the 658,000 school age children have had limited access to face to face learning for over two academic years.”

Remarkable resilience

Despite these colossal losses to the infrastructure, the constant threat of bombs, displacement, and starvation, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip — which, before the start of the genocide, had one of the lowest illiteracy rates in the world, at a mere 1.8 percent — have attempted to keep their cherished tradition of learning alive. They made makeshift schools in tents for children, moved classes online when possible, and found ways to keep education going amid the devastation.

The Islamic University of Gaza returned in-person classes in late November 2025 after two years of remote classes. “Today is a historic day. We are returning to education despite the tragedy and cruelty left behind by the genocide,” Asaad Yousef Asaad, the president of the university, said at the time.

“Palestinians, as everyone knows, love life and education,” he added.

With their latest round of bombings and the forced closure of the university, the Israelis have ensured that Gaza’s students will again be deprived of their education.

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